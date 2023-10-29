facebook
Matthew Perry’s best quotes and one-liners as Chandler Bing in <i>F.R.I.E.N.D.S</i>
29 Oct 2023 08:23 AM

Matthew Perry’s best quotes and one-liners as Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Divya Jain

Actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, sadly passed away at the age of 54 on 28 October. According to a Los Angeles Times report, the actor died in an apparent drowning. Perry, along with his castmates Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt Leblanc (Joey) and Matthew Schwimmer (Ross), became a star overnight when F.R.I.E.N.D.S premiered in 1994. Even after almost two decades since the show’s finale, Chandler Bing’s quotes are still fan favourites.

We look back at some of the best Chandler Bing one-liners and quotes in Perry’s memory.

The best Chandler Bing quotes

Chandler Bing's quotes
Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Image: Courtesy IMDb)

“I’m not so good with the advice… Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

“You have to stop the Q-Tip when there’s resistance.”

“Maybe he was nervous”

“It’s an electric drill! You GET me you KILL me!”

“How many cameras are actually on you”

“Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!”

“What did I marry into!!”

“Why is your family Ross?”

“At what point did you think this was a successful marriage?”

“WHOOP-AH!”

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”

Other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry has appeared in many movies and shows, including Fools Rush In (1997) and 17 Again (2009).

A journalism graduate, Divya is an editor who has worked with several Indian media organisations, including India Today and Hindustan Times, in the news and entertainment space. When not editing copies, she can be found reading a book, listening to horror podcasts or planning her next trip. She is a coffeeholic like Lorelai Gilmore who always needs 'coffee in an IV.'

 
