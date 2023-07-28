Jasmine to Cinderella: Popular Disney princesses that are no damsels in distress

It was in February 1937 that Walt Disney released its first full-length cel-animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. What followed next was an animation empire helmed by Disney’s signature group of princesses that has captivated both children and adults for generations.

Such is their renown that the franchise now dominates the retail market with multiple merchandise like dolls, Palace Pets, lunch boxes, water bottles, mini figurines, costumes, ornaments, bedding and much more.

So much so that the Walt Disney Company generated total revenue of around USD 29 billion (INR 23,76,23,970 crore approx.) with its parks, experiences and products segment in the year 2022, according to a June 2023 Statista report. This marked a staggering increase of nearly USD 12 billion (INR 9,83,15,760 crore approx.) from the previous year.

From Belle’s sacrifice for her father to Mulan’s courage on the battlefield, these princesses are the crowning glory of Disney. No ‘damsels in distress’, Disney princesses have evolved over the years to demonstrate sheer determination, great ambition and unparalleled compassion.

Reflecting this, the American entertainment conglomerate’s official canon of Disney princesses has seen some major changes over the decades. With new princesses like Raya getting added to the roster, the characters have always been emblematic of powerful, independent women.

However, not every princess makes the cut. For example, Elsa and Anna from Frozen (2013) are not officially Disney princesses. Even though the House of Mouse is yet to release a set of official guidelines for their princess selections, Elsa and Anna were both declared queens by the end of the 2019 sequel Frozen 2 and have their individual franchises.

These are some of the best Disney princesses so far

Snow White

The “fairest one of all, whose beauty is defined by her inherent kindness and purity” Snow White was the first official Disney princess. Based on the female protagonist from the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, Schneewittchen (1812), she is the first fictional female character with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Born a princess, Snow White is mistreated by her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen, who later plans to kill her. Snow White escapes home and finds shelter in a cottage where seven dwarfs reside. However, she is soon put into a ‘sleeping death’ by a poisoned apple, which can only be broken by the kiss of true love.

A new live-action version of Snow White is slated for release in 2024 and stars the popular American actor Rachel Zegler. Walt Disney Pictures first announced the project in October 2016.

Cinderella

Making her first on-screen appearance in the 1950 film of the same name, Cinderella is the epitome of optimism. Her iconic castle being used as Disney’s logo over the years is a testament to Cinderella being the centrepiece of the Walt Disney universe.

Often a dreamer like Snow White, the second official princess remains positive in her wretched household and chooses kindness over everything else. Along with her animal friends, who cheer her on while she performs household chores and deals with the never-ending drama of the stepmother and stepsisters, Cinderella manages to shine through all ordeals.

Her rags to riches story — from being mistreated in her own home to finally finding the happiness she deserves with her ‘prince charming’ — has always managed to tug at audiences’ heartstrings.

Aurora

It was the 1959 Walt Disney full-length motion picture Sleeping Beauty that introduced Aurora — one of the most beautiful and kind Disney princesses to date.

Also known as Briar Rose, Aurora is loosely inspired by the princess in Charles Perrault’s fairy tale Sleeping Beauty. The only child of King Stefan and Queen Leah, Aurora is cursed by the evil fairy Maleficent to prick her finger on a spinning wheel’s spindle and die before sunset on her sixteenth birthday. Later, Merryweather, one of the three good fairies, weakens the curse so Aurora would only sleep until she gets her true love’s kiss.

The original design for this third official Disney princess came from American character designer Tom Oreb. He based the character on the thin frame and graceful demeanour of the veteran Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn. Later, her appearance was further shaped by Marc Davis, the head animator for Aurora.

Since Disney’s 1959 retelling of the story portrayed the princess in a very stereotypical manner — a young woman having to rely on a man to be her saviour — the production house created a live-action version in 2014, focussing on the antagonist portrayed by Angelina Jolie. With some major plot tweaks, Maleficent reclaimed the narrative with female empowerment and unity.

Ariel

The fourth Disney princess, Ariel was introduced to the world in Walt Disney’s 28th animated feature film The Little Mermaid in 1989.

The youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena of Merfolk’s underwater kingdom Atlantica, Ariel is a headstrong mermaid princess, who longs to know the human world. After making a deal with sea witch Ursula, the fearless Ariel embarks on the journey of a lifetime while also finding true love in a human prince named Eric.

One of the first Disney princesses to be developed after Walt Disney’s death in 1966, Ariel is loosely based on the nameless protagonist of the Danish fairy tale, The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen. Developed by animator Glen Keane, Ariel’s original design is based on the former’s wife, model Sherri Stoner.

Belle

Belle from Disney’s 30th animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast (1991), is the daughter of an eccentric inventor Maurice. When her father is held captive by a cold-hearted beast in an enchanted castle, Belle offers her own freedom in exchange. In the course of their stay together, she learns to love the Beast despite his terrifying appearance.

With long brown hair, a sculpted figure and incomparable confidence, Belle is loosely based on the princess from the 1740 fairy tale of the same name (also known as La Belle et la Bête) by French author Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. Beauty and the Beast went on to become the first animated film in history to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 1992.

After many accolades and critical acclaim, Belle, the fifth official princess of the franchise, became a household name and one of the most loved Disney characters to date.

Jasmine

The sixth official Disney princess, Jasmine is opinionated, outspoken and sassy.

Inspired by Princess Badroulbadour from the classic The Thousand and One Nights or Arabian Nights, she first appeared in Walt Disney Pictures’ 31st animated feature film, Aladdin (1992).

Much ahead of its time, the portrayal of the princess shows her actively ruling the Kingdom of Agrabah alongside her father, the Sultan of Agrabah. Her daring nature even leads her to flee the palace and get rid of forced marriage. During her time outside the palace, Jasmine comes across Aladdin and befriends his companions Abu, Magic Carpet, Iago, and the Genie. She eventually falls in love with Aladdin and is often an invaluable aid in their adventures across Agrabah.

Pocahontas

Nicknamed “Little Mischief” by her father, the chief of the Powhatan Tribe, the highly spiritual and bold Pocahontas is the seventh official princess produced by the animation studio.

The protagonist of Walt Disney Pictures’ 1995 animated feature film of the same name, this princess is inspired by the real historical figure, Pocahontas. After her introduction to the franchise, she became the first Native American Disney princess and the first woman of colour lead character in a Disney film.

Pocahontas’ story is that of extreme determination where she forms a forbidden bond with English settler John Smith and fights endless battles to secure a future with her true love. However, a difference in values sparks a war between the natives and settlers, endangering her home. Pocahontas strives to restore peace and unity in the two worlds with her wit and patience.

Mulan

Mulan, the eighth official member of the Disney princess franchise, is the last one to be developed during the Disney Renaissance — the era from 1989 to 1999 when Walt Disney Animation Studios returned to its roots of making adaptations of classic tales.

The protagonist of the 1998 animated eponymous film, Mulan is the daughter of former war veteran Fa Zhou. When the deadly Huns, headed by leader Shan Yu invade China, Mulan poses as a man and decides to join the army to fight against the Huns.

Voiced by Ming-Na Wen, the iconic character is one of the most powerful and gutsy princesses to come from the animation studio. Such is her determination that she cuts off her hair with her father’s sword and ties it up in a bun in order to blend into the army without getting caught.

Tiana

A passionate cook living in New Orleans with dreams of opening a restaurant of her own, Tiana is the ninth official Disney princess from the 2009 animated feature film The Princess and the Frog. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of American chef Leah Chase, who also contributed to Tiana’s Cookbook, which was published the same year the film came out.

An intelligent and self-reliant young woman, Tiana made history as the first African-American princess in the animated studio’s roster.

Mark Henn, who served as the supervising animator for Tiana, was inspired by voice actress Anika Noni Rose while animating the character and borrowed from her dimples and left-handedness. Henn also took inspiration for the character design from studio employee and film intern Jaimie Milner, who was working on the film’s post-production.

Rapunzel

When the movie Tangled arrived in 2010, it introduced Disney’s version of the high-spirited princess Rapunzel to the world. Loosely based on the protagonist of the classic German fairy tale Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm, this tenth official Disney princess is also the first one with a fully computer-animated film.

Disney’s iteration portrays her as the daughter of the king and queen of the kingdom Corona, who was abducted by a wicked witch and locked away in a remote tower for eighteen years.

Despite knowing little about the world beyond her tower, Rapunzel masters diverse skills such as baking, reading, painting, singing and dancing. It’s her determination to learn more about the world outside that leads her to meet the love of her life Flynn Rider, realise the betrayal of her imposter mother and finally discover her true self.

Merida

The protagonist of Disney Pixar’s 2012 animated feature film Brave, this princess comes from the fictitious kingdom of DunBroch in the Highlands of Scotland. The strong-willed and radical 16-year-old daughter of Queen Elinor and King Fergus, Merida is the eleventh official member of the Disney princesses line-up.

Skilled in archery and sword-fighting, she spends most of her time riding her horse Angus and exploring the wilderness around her. While her mother desires to see her as a royal lady groomed for marriage, the fiery red-haired Merida challenges her kingdom’s long-standing traditions and stereotypes to live life on her own terms.

Merida also made a memorable live-action appearance in season 5 of ABC’s fantasy drama TV series Once Upon a Time (2011-2018).

Moana

Moana Waialiki from Disney’s 56th animated feature film Moana (2016) is the sea-loving and strong daughter of the chief of the island, Motunui. When her home is attacked by life-threatening darkness, Moana is chosen by the ocean to save the island and its people with the help of the shape-shifting demigod Maui.

The twelfth official member of the Disney princess line-up, Moana is a departure from the usual characters in the roster, appearance-wise. She comes with a lean yet muscular build, brown eyes with thick eyebrows and long and wavy hair. Not to mention her outfits, which are mostly made out of Tapa, Pandanus, leaves, feathers, and other raw materials found on her island, instead of gowns and tiaras.

Moana will next appear in the Disney+ sequel series, Moana: The Series, which is set to premiere in 2024.

Raya

The protagonist of Walt Disney Studios’ 59th animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Raya is the thirteenth official member of the Disney princesses line-up and the first to come from a non-musical Disney Animated Canon film.

She is the daughter of Chief Benja of Heart Land and a warrior princess, who guards the Dragon Gem of their tribe. When the gem is broken into pieces by a plague called Druun, Raya sets on a journey across Kumandra to retrieve the gem pieces and use its power to get rid of Druun and save her father and her tribe.

An 18-year-old Southeast Asian girl with a muscular build, tan skin, long black hair, and dark brown eyes, Raya is skilled in martial arts, Kali sticks and whip swords. She is one of the few Disney princesses to never wear a typical royal dress.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Disney Princess