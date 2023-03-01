facebook
'The Kiss Quotient' to 'The Notebook': 15 of the best romance novels for adults
01 Mar 2023

‘The Kiss Quotient’ to ‘The Notebook’: 15 of the best romance novels for adults

Priyanshi Agrawal
‘The Kiss Quotient’ to ‘The Notebook’: 15 of the best romance novels for adults
‘The Kiss Quotient’ to ‘The Notebook’: 15 of the best romance novels for adults

From secretly falling in love to a passionate affair, the best romance novels for adults are the ones which take you on a blissful ride of intimacy, where every feeling of love is treasured with a desire for more. These love stories and their characters feel so relatable that readers are inspired to believe in them. They make readers count on every aspect of love, be it a one-night stand, online dating, twisted love, slow-burn romance or delightful forever.

The literature on romance is extensive when it comes to sub-genres such as contemporary romance, historical romance, sports romance and erotic romance. And the preachers of romance leave no stone unturned to explore each one of them.

There is no dearth of romance novels these days, and while this may not be an exhaustive list, here are some of the best ones that you can read or, maybe, even read again.

15 of the best romance novels for adults to read if you believe in love

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of freestocks.org/Pexels)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /15

The Proposal
The Proposal

Published date: 30 October 2018

This New York Times bestseller by Jasmine Guillory narrates how freelance writer Nikole Paterson and her actor boyfriend’s relationship goes awry when the latter decides to propose publically. The romantic romp features awkward discussions about consent during courtship and glides towards a gratifying conclusion.

(Image: Courtesy of The Proposal/Amazon)

2 /15

Mad About You
Mad About You

Published date: 14 April 2022

Mhairi McFarlane’s Mad About You is a story of a women photographer, Harriet Hatley, who calls off her engagement with her longtime boyfriend and moves on to explore life with a hot stranger who challenges all she knows about her life.

(Image: Courtesy of Mad About You/Amazon)

3 /15

The Kiss Quotient
The Kiss Quotient

Published date: 5 June 2018

Helen Hoang’s intimate romance The Kiss Quotient follows Stella Lane, a 30-year-old data analyst who is good at her job but failing miserably in the dating department. To fix it, she hires escort Michael Phan to help her become a perfect partner to somebody.

(Image: Courtesy of The Kiss Quotient/Amazon)

4 /15

Love in the Time of Serial Killers
Love in the Time of Serial Killers

Published date: 16 August 2022

The contemporary fiction romance by Alicia Thompson, Love in the Time of Serial Killers, features Phoebe Walsh, a PhD candidate, who is fascinated by the crime genre and suspects her neighbour, Sam Dennings, to be a serial killer. Are her instincts correct? Or do Phoebe and Sam destined for something else all together? Grab this one and find out.

(Image: Courtesy of Love in the Time of Serial Killers/Amazon)

5 /15

Call Me by Your Name
Call Me by Your Name

Published date: 23 January 2007

A New York Times bestseller on this list, Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman is a romantic book about the love between a teen boy who falls in love with a slightly older summer visitor who is staying at his parents’ home in the Italian Riviera.

In 2017, the novel was adapted into a movie with the same title, which won the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award. It was directed by Luca Guadagnino and starred Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in lead roles.

(Image: Courtesy of Call Me by Your Name/Amazon)

6 /15

The Bromance Book Club
The Bromance Book Club

Published date: 5 November 2019

Lyssa Kay Adams’ The Bromance Book Club centres around a baseball player Gavin Scott and how he tries to fix his marriage with the help of a book club of alpha males.

(Image: Courtesy of The Bromance Book Club/Amazon)

7 /15

Better than Fiction
Better than Fiction

Published date: 8 November 2022

Better than Fiction is a romantic comedy novel by Alexa Martin. In this opposites attract kind of a story, Drew Young, a book-hating bookstore owner, falls for an author, Jasper Williams. But it’s not all happily ever after, as Young soon finds herself saving the bookshop. However, there is a twist in the form of Jasper.

(Image: Courtesy of Better than Fiction/Amazon)

8 /15

Seven Days in June
Seven Days in June

Published date: 1 June 2021

A New York Times bestseller and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, Seven Days In June by Tia Williams is a nostalgic read following two writers, Eva and Shane, who cross paths once again to embark on a new journey.

(Image: Courtesy of Seven Days In June/ Amazon)

9 /15

A Half-Baked Love Story
A Half-Baked Love Story

Published date: 16 August 2012

National Bestseller A Half-Baked Love Story, by Anurag and Gunjan Garg, is a story of Aarav, a casanova, and his first love Anamika, who are struggling to deal with the challenges in life while experiencing the joy and ache of first love.

(Image: Courtesy of A Half-Baked Love Story/ Amazon)

10 /15

Set on You
Set on You

Published date: 10 May 2022

Amy Lea’s debut romantic comedy Set on You is a story about a fitness influencer, Crystal Chen, who seeks solace in the gym after a heartbreak, and how she deals with the ups and downs of her new-found relationship with Scott Ritchie.

(Image: Courtesy of Set on You/ Amazon)

11 /15

The Spanish Love Deception
The Spanish Love Deception

Published date: 23 February 2021

Slow-burn romance The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas is about Catalina Martín and Aaron Blackford’s fake dating, which is filled with twists and turns, love and hatred, but it ultimately leads to their epic love story.

(Image: Courtesy of The Spanish Love Deception/Amazon)

12 /15

The Roommate
The Roommate

Publieshed date: 15 September 2020

Rosie Danan’s The Roommate is a love story of a socialite, Clara, and a stranger, Josh, who happen to share a room and have a common interest in combating the stigma associated with feminine desire, as they both believe that women deserve better sex.

(Image: Courtesy of The Roommate/Amazon)

13 /15

Red, White & Royal Blue
Red, White & Royal Blue

Published date: 14 May 2019

A New York Times and USA Today bestseller Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston is about the hate-turned-love affair of America’s First Son with the Prince of Wales, and the dangerous consequences that come with it.

(Image: Courtesy of Red White and Royal Blue/Amazon)

14 /15

The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Time Traveler’s Wife

Published date: 1 January 2003

This science-fiction romantic novel by Audrey Niffenegger is about Henry and Clare, who are facing difficulties due to Henry’s unique genetic disorder. This condition makes him jump time into the past and future as well. Will Henry and Clare come up with a solution to save their marriage? Or will their promise of forever shatter?

This romantic book was also adapted into a movie in 2009 with the same name. The movie was directed by Robert Schwentke and had Eric Bana, Rachel McAdams and Ron Livingston as the lead cast.

(Image: Courtesy of The Time Traveler’s Wife/Amazon)

15 /15

The Notebook
The Notebook

Published date: 1 October 1996

Romance novelist Nicholas Sparks’ The Notebook is a contemporary love story. Set in the pre and post-World War II era, the story is about how Noah Calhoun finds his long-lost love Allie Nelson and how both of them chase each other to pull off the forever that they desire for.

Sparks’ enduring story was adapted as a movie with the same title in 2004 and starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles.

(Image: Courtesy of The Notebook/Amazon)

‘The Kiss Quotient’ to ‘The Notebook’: 15 of the best romance novels for adults

Priyanshi Agrawal

