Celebrating Love: Aditi Rao Hydari on representing the queer community in Geeli Puchi

The Hindi film industry is gradually moving towards normalising and realistically portraying the queer community in cinema. The influence the movies hold, only helps in fostering inclusivity, acceptance, and understanding, both within personal circles and in society at large. One such nuanced attempt was made by director Neeraj Ghyawan in the short film Geeli Puchi from the anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Konkona Sen Sharma, the film was a masterful and cautious tale of the treatment of minorities, the taboo around sexuality and companionship of the same gender, and the acceptance of different kinds of love in society.

Aditi Rao Hydari talks about Geeli Puchi:

The Indian Film Industry has been an influential factor in determining how society and the communities that live in them are perceived. Films have, for decades worked as manifestos of the industry for the world we are trying to build. In this space, a lot has been done for the queer community in recent times, while a lot is yet to be achieved. Movies and shows made by people from the community have helped paint a realistic picture of gender identities and the cause has been furthered by allies who have worked closely to advocate their rights.

Aliies affirm the validity of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, challenging heteronormativity and cisnormativity. One such effort of representation was made by Aditi Rao Hydari, who beautifully put forward the femininity and desire of a young woman in a marriage, who finds solace in the arms of a woman she works with.

While movies about the queer community are many, there are only a few that handle sexuality and camaraderie so realistically. Speaking of being a part of the film and representing the community as an ally, Aditi Rao Hydari told Lifestyle Asia India, “You know that was actually one of my most special experiences. It was so layered and so much more than I had ever imagined. I’ve been very lucky I’ve worked with some incredible directors who have really nurtured me. But I found Neeraj very special in that one. You do have to beg him to make a film. But when he makes it, there is so much honesty in every single thing that he does. I felt very lucky to have been picked to play Priya in a film that is all about inclusivity in every way and also turns privilege on its head in so many ways.”

She further went on to describe her character and shared, “With Priya especially, you know we have this Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope and we kind of turned that on its head. There was so much sensitivity and relevance to every single thing that happened in that film, it was really quite incredible. I think it’s the need of the hour to have so much more content like that and for it to be normalized actually”