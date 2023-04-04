What contributes to the massive net worth of Robert Downey Jr. & his prized assets

He was only five when he was introduced to the world of cinema. Back in 1970, the actor made his acting debut with his father Robert Downey Sr.’s film Pound. For the next decade, he subsequently worked with the Brat Pack in teen films including Weird Science (1985) and Less than Zero (1987). Today, the actor is known for the many roles that he has played on the screen, but is mostly loved for his role as Iron Man. The MCU character gave Robert Downey Jr. great recognition and a boost in his net worth.

The other projects that helped build the net worth of Robert Downey Jr. include titles like Chaplin, Ally McBeal, The Soloist, Tropic Thunder, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang, Sherlock Holmes, and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. From 2013 to 2015, the actor was also listed by Forbes as Hollywood’s highest-paid actor. The actor owns a great range of cars, properties and other expensive assets. Today on his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at the net worth of Robert Downey Jr. and the most expensive things he owns.

What is Robert Downey Jr.’s net worth?

Apart from acting, Robert Downey Jr. has also tried his hand at singing. Although his earnings do not get affected by this stint, fans love to see the actor perform. In 2010, Downey and his wife Susan also opened their own production company called Team Downey. The first project they backed was titled The Judge. He also is a screenwriter and a comedian.

Robert Downey Jr.’s net worth

Robert Downey Jr. has a net worth of US $300 million. Between June 2016 and June 2017, he earned around US $50 million and became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. He made US $80 million from June 2017 to June 2018 and made US $65 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

How Iron Man contributed to the net worth of Robert Downey Jr.

The actor was paid US $500,000 for the first Iron Man movie. He earned US $10 million for Iron Man 2 and US $70 million for the third movie. In total, the actor made US $345.5 million playing Iron Man in various MCU movies. Outside the Marvel Universe, his biggest paydays include US $12 million for Due Date and US $15 million for Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Real estate owned by the Sherlock Holmes actor

Downey Jr. owns several properties in the Los Angeles area. His property portfolio is likely worth US $40-50 million in total. He owns a US $4 million home in Santa Monica which he bought in 2012. In 2019, he purchased a seven-acre estate in Malibu worth US $13.44 million. He owns another Malibu property that he bought in 2017 for US $4 million. He also owns several residential and commercial properties in Venice, California, a US $2.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades, and a beachfront home in Manhattan beach. The actor also owns a Windmill House in the Hamptons worth US $10.5 million.

The actor’s fleet of cars

The actor has invested a substantial amount of money in wheels. He owns some of the world’s most luxurious cars including a Porsche, 1965 Chevy Corvette (worth US $79,000), Ford F150, Bentley, Volvo Woody, 1970 Boss 302 Mustang (worth US $131,000), 1970 Mercedes-Benz Pagoda, Audi A8, and A7, Mercedes-Benz wagon, NSX Roadster, and a 2011 VW GTI. He also owns an Audi E-Tron GT concept car worth US $75,000.

His most expensive assets

Since Robert Downey Jr. has a whopping net worth and is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, he loves to spend his money on expensive things. Some of the craziest things that you’d find are an exclusive men’s cologne called Gendarme V worth US $180, “A” emblem from Avengers Movie worth US $4,000, Givenchy wedged sneakers worth US $2,000, Christian Louboutin Louis Strass sneakers worth US $2,495.

He also owns a Rolex GMT – Master II Ghost watch worth US $25,000, a Jaeger-LeCoultre AMVOX3 Tourbillion watch worth US $125,000, a life-sized remote control Iron Man suit worth US $300,000, and more.

Hero & featured Image: Courtesy/Instagram