A timeline of Kendall Jenner’s budding romance with new boyfriend, Bad Bunny

Members of the Kardashian and Jenner clans are no strangers when it comes down to garnering media attention, especially where the tumult of a celebrity romance is concerned. And this time around, it’s Kendall Jenner’s turn on the proverbial carousel after Pueto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was identified as her boyfriend.

That isn’t to say that Kendall’s dating history has been any less prolific when compared to her other sisters, with the supermodel having previously dated athletes such as Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Where Bad Bunny is concerned, it was reported that their romance was first sparked after Kendall was introduced to him through mutual friends during the early part of 2023, before the duo were spotted spending more time together.

Here’s a quick rundown on everything we know about the budding romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny to date.

Timeline of Kendall Jenner’s romance with new boyfriend, Bad Bunny

Whispers of romance in the air – February 2023

It was claimed that the couple first met when Bad Bunny had made the move into Los Angeles earlier this year, with Kendall being introduced to him through mutual friends in February. The earliest photos of the duo seen together were from TMZ snaps where they were pictured on an alleged double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

An anonymous source shared with gossip column DeuxMoi that they were spotted making out in a club later in the same month, adding further speculation concerning their relationship. The individual claims “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club,”, adding that Bad Bunny was in an alleged ‘open relationship’ at the time.

A report by People magazine further cemented the rumours, with one of their sources confirming that both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were indeed ‘hanging out’.

The first kiss caught on camera – March 2023

Not too long after their dating rumours were seemingly confirmed, TMZ photogs caught Kendall and Bad Bunny locking lips in a parking lot, following a sushi date in West Hollywood with her younger sister, Kylie, and friends.

Their ease of comfort around one another, as evidenced by how Kendall reached around prospective boyfriend Bad Bunny in an embrace before boarding her waiting SUV, spoke volumes about their affection for one another.

Later in the month, an Entertainment Tonight source alleges that Kendall’s family is ‘supportive’ of the relationship. This was followed by the pair seen leaving in the same car after the Academy Awards, as TMZ documents.

Equestrian dates and Coachella sightings – April 2023

By this point, both Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been identified as an item, with the couple being first seen on a very classy equestrian date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in the early part of the month.

But it was during Coachella when both Kendall and Bad Bunny began really packing on the PDA, where the rapper was featured as among the headlining acts for this year.

Kendall was first spotted by fans in the crowd as Bad Bunny performed his song Después de la Playa, where he made a rousing speech alluding to dating rumours surrounding him, saying “They don’t know what we feel, what we live through. They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview, or a TikTok. If you really want to get to know me, I invite you to my home.”.

Later on, the couple spent time together watching Rosalia’s performance, followed by a cozy cuddling scene on April 16. On April 26, the duo spent an evening together at a Tyler, the Creator concert wearing matching outfits. Naturally by this point, they’re travelling in the same car together as Entertainment Tonight confirms.

Before the month ended, Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed enjoying a dinner date at Carbone that followed by a stop at Pergola in New York City.

MET Gala and the Lakers – May 2023

Given the tacit knowledge that they are now a couple, both Kendall and Bad Bunny made another public appearance together at fashion’s biggest night: the MET Gala.

Arriving separately, Kendall sported a gleaming bodysuit moment by Marc Jacobs, while Bad Bunny wore a white tweed suit with a sultry back cutout by Jacquemus. The couple made a date out of the MET Gala afterparty, where they headed in together.

A Laker’s playoff on May 12 saw the couple make a courtside appearance together, followed by a dinner date two days later in coordinating ensembles.

More conspicuous allusions – June 2023

Coordinated outfits appear to be a major standout in the couple’s style game, with another instance of it happening during a dinner date on June 20 with their friends. The following day, Kendall seemingly confirms her relationship with Bad Bunny in a WSJ Magazine interview, which she also featured as the cover star of.

Speaking on account of her dating life, Kendall mentions that she has ‘no comment’ to make but points out that “… I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Her sentiments were seemingly echoed by Bad Bunny in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine as their cover star that debuted on the same day, where the rapper said “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he tells the outlet. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

Moving into serious waters – July 2023

Despite sporadic and choice appearances as a couple, things have waded into serious waters between both Kendall and her latest boyfriend. A source told Entertainment Today that “Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

In fact, eyewitness accounts even claim to spot them on vacation together in Idaho. On July 29, another dinner date at Sushi Place ensued with matching styles.

Out in the open – August 2023

While no further mention of their romance was made on either Kendall or Bad Bunny’s part, it’s readily apparent that the dating rumours are no longer hearsay. Most recently, they were seen together at a Drake concert on August 13, where they were not only singing and dancing together, but also shared a kiss.

