A look at Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s net worth & his expensive assets

Growing up in a family of filmmakers, it was natural for Aamir Khan to eventually enter the industry. He first appeared on screen as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). The film was directed by his uncle Nasir Hussain. Almost a decade later, he bagged his first feature film role in Holi (1984). The actor then bagged his first leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988. Aamir Khan instantly received recognition for his work in the film and his net worth increased rapidly after his first stint.

Aamir Khan has given back to back blockbusters including films like Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Fanaa (2006), Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), Dangal (2016), and more. These films contributed massively to the net worth of Aamir Khan.

Being surrounded by great minds like his father, Tahir Hussain, taught the Laal Singh Chaddha actor to stay grounded. No matter what project, he always has worked hard for each role of his. His dedication towards his work even landed him a nickname. He is known to be the Mr Perfectionist of the industry. The fame that he got from his work earned him lots of money as well. Aamir Khan invested this money mindfully and is now one of the richest Khans in Bollywood with a whopping net worth. Now as he rings in his birthday on 14 March, let’s take a look at his assets and other investments made.

What contributes to Aamir Khan’s whopping net worth

The actor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump failed miserably at the box office. Post this, Khan announced that he no longer will be acting in films. But while he is on a sabbatical, his old movies are still memorable for his fans.

Aamir Khan’s net worth, fees per movie & more

The actor juggles several roles in the industry. He is an actor, producer, director, and writer. His net worth is approximately INR 1862 crores. He charges around INR 85-100 crores per movie. He charges around 10-12 crore per endorsement. Khan has also invested INR 2 crores in Furlenco, which is a Bengaluru-based furniture renting company.

The Ishq actor’s production house

In 1999, the megastar founded Aamir Khan Productions. The first film that he produced was Lagaan. He rakes in huge profits from the films backed by his production house. Combined with the profits, his annual income is estimated to be INR 120 crores.

Aamir Khan highest grossing films of all times

The top five Aamir Khan films that were a blockbuster include titles like Dangal (INR 387.38 crores), PK (INR 340.8 crores), Dhoom 3 (INR 284.27 crores), 3 Idiots (INR 202.95 crores), and Thugs of Hindostan (INR 151.19 crores).

Expensive properties owned by Aamir Khan

Khan owns a sumptuous house in the upscale localities of Mumbai. He purchased a sea-facing Bandra house in 2009 for approximately INR 60 crores. He also purchased a 2-acre property worth INR 15 crores in Panchgani in 2013. The Dhobi Ghat actor reportedly also owns a property in Beverly Hills worth INR 75 crores.

Fleet of cars parked in the actor’s garage

Aamir Khan owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth INR 6.83 crores. The supercar is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that can generate 563bhp. He also has a Bentley Continental Flying Spur with a special number plate – 0007. The approximate cost for the car is INR 3.4 crores. He also owns a custom-designed and bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S600. The car costs INR 11.6 crores. He owns a total of nine luxury cars which are estimated to value at around INR 15 crores.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb