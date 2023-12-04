All you need to know about Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, from The Archies

Multi-starrers have always been a point of interest in Bollywood, given that we don’t have too many and when it’s one starring a bunch of Bollywood star kids and popular youth sensations, it grabs even more limelight. That’s why the buzz around the upcoming movie The Archies has been high. Meet Aditi Dot from the cast of The Archies. Here’s what we know about her.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies stars a bunch of new faces. While Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are, of course, the most talked about, the movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Since not a lot is known about them, the interest around these newcomers is also quite high, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s all you need to know about Aditi Saigal, aka Dot.

All about Aditi Saigal, aka Dot

Who is Aditi Dot?

Aditi Saigal, known by her stage name Dot, is an Indian singer-songwriter. At just 24 years, she has several songs to her credit. If you follow her on social media, she is often seen posting covers of popular songs, as well as original songs on her YouTube and Instagram. With The Archies, she will make her Bollywood debut as an actor.

Early life and family

Born in 1999, Aditi Dot is the daughter of late Amit Saigal and Shena Gamat. In case you didn’t know, Amit Saigal, fondly known as Papa Rock by the rock music community of India, was a rock musician, who founded India’s first ever rock magazine titled Rock Street Journal. Her mother is also an actor and theatre practitioner. While she completed her schooling from India, she later went to Bangor University, Wales, to pursue a degree in music as well as creative writing. She has also received the Phillip Pascall Memorial Prize for Outstanding Overall Achievement in the School of Music. After Bangor University, she pursued her master’s in curriculum and policy at Glasgow University.

Musical career

Having grown up with a strong musical influence around her, Aditi Dot was interested in music from an early age. She started playing the piano at the age of six, and has been writing and composing her own music when she was all of 12.

In 2010, she started her YouTube channel. She started pursuing music professionally when she started performing with other musicians from One World College of Music in Delhi, and together they formed a band. Her big moment came in 2017 when her composition Everybody Dances to Techno went viral on YouTube. The video garnered a lot of views and plays, and she started receiving requests from fans to cover other songs.

Some of her other original tracks include Alaw, Asymmetrical, Reassure Me, Unwanted Opinions, Indigo, and more. In 2021, she released her own original album Khamotion, which features songs that she wrote for her final year project at Bangor University.

Why is Aditi’s moniker Dot?

In an interview with Scroll in 2017, Aditi had narrated the story behind her interesting stage name Dot. She said, “Once my mum and I were colouring in a colouring book, I must have been 10, and she started making dots outside the lines. I asked her why and she said ‘Dot’s never hurt anyone and they make it look so interesting’. A dot is small but significant. It has the potential to be something but it doesn’t try to be something it’s not.”

All Images: Courtesy Aditi Saigal/Instagram