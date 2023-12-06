All about The Archies actor and Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda

Born into the illustrious Bachchan family, Agastya Nanda has had the privilege of a lineage deeply rooted in Indian cinema. Ever since the cast of The Archies was announced, Nikhil and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son has been in the news for his Bollywood debut. But there’s so much more to him than just being Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. Let’s find out all about Agastya Nanda and his new movie.

Having carved out a space to explore his own path to making choices that resonate with his passions, and yet maintaining a level of privacy, Agastya Nanda is out there making all the right choices. Rumoured to be dating Suhana Khan, who is also starring in the movie, Agastya is having the Bollywood launch of dreams.

All about Agastya Nanda

Early life and background

Born on 23 November 2000, Agastya Nanda is a member of the prominent Bachchan family. He was born to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Even though his mother has always managed to stay away from the limelight and made conscious choices not to enter the film industry, Agastya has followed a different path for himself.

Not just the Bachchan family, Agastya is also related to the famous Kapoor family. His father, Nikhil Nanda is the son of Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He graduated from Seven Oaks School in London.

Agastya Nanda’s character in The Archies

Agastya Nanda plays the protagonist Archie Andrews in the film. Speaking to The Quint, about his reaction when he first got the role, director Zoya Akhtar shared, “Agastya Nanda was cast last, and he thought it was a prank.”

Set in the fictional Indian town Riverdale in the 1960s, Archie Andrews is quite the heartthrob and quite the casanova of the town. Speaking to Firstpost, about his character, Agastya said, “I wouldn’t call myself a casanova. Something that we do share in common is our love for music, because it helps you deal with a lot of emotions and that’s where we are kind of similar, and yes, I am definitely not a casanova.”

The Archies releases worldwide on Netflix on 7 December. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Reema Kagti, The Archies cast includes several other star kids like Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper.

All Images: Agastya Nanda/Instagram