All about Aishwarya Rai's INR 2 lakh Dolce & Gabbana statement handbag
23 May 2023 10:15 AM

All about Aishwarya Rai’s INR 2 lakh Dolce & Gabbana statement handbag

Ananya Swaroop

Returning for her 21st red-carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn at Cannes 2023 with her exquisite look. The Bollywood star donned a silver-embellished gown by Sophie Couture that had a structured hood and a bow at the front. Her ensemble became the talk of the town, with everyone from the fashion world discussing her stunning sartorial choice. However, the focus soon shifted to Aishwarya Rai’s Dolce & Gabbana handbag that the actress was spotted carrying at the airport.

After creating waves at the Cannes 2023 red carpet, the Ponniyin Selvan: II actress made sure she arrived in India in style as well. She sported a multi-coloured shirt customised exclusively by Indian designer, Dhruv Kapoor. The shirt had long, batwing sleeves, a chic collar, and a monotone tie-up fringe clasp. The cotton shirt was embellished with a tiger patch and was embroidered with sequins. To complete her look, she carried a tote bag from Dolce & Gabbana and donned sneakers. Interestingly, the D&G handbag which has captured the netizens’ attention is worth lakhs of rupees.

Aishwarya Rai’s black Dolce & Gabbana daily tote bag

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carried a giant Dolce & Gabbana DG daily tote bag to compliment her casual look. Made from a hundred per cent pure calf leather, the bag is worth USD 2,445 (INR 2.02 lakh approx.). The bag consists of minute details like the embossed logo, two handles, an internal zip pocket and a protective dust bag that matches the item’s theme.

Other details of Aishwarya Rai’s D&G handbag

Aishwarya Rai Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce and Gabbana bag; Image Courtesy: Dolce and Gabbana official website

Aishwarya Rai’s Dolce & Gabbana handbag has a calfskin lining with two storage compartments. It also consists of metal foot studs on the base and the bag has been made in Italy. There are two measurements available for the D&G tote bag carried by Aishwarya Rai – 46 x 34 x 13.5 cm – 18.1 x 13.4 x 5.3 inches.

Buy Dolce & Gabbana tote bag here

Other expensive bags owned by the Ponniyin Selvan actress

Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2023
Image Courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

From her pricey Dior arm candy to her extra-large Gucci tote packs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always arrived in style that is worth taking note of. She has always carried stunning bags, and has always been experimental with it. Be it her all-out blingy Louis Vuitton number or her patchworked Dior bubble bag, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns some of the most luxurious bags that will make you envious.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the price of Dolce and Gabbana in India?

Answer: The price range of Dolce and Gabbana products in India stars from USD 84-3000 (INR 7000 2.48 lakh approximately).

Question: Why is Dolce and Gabbana so famous?

Answer: Dolce & Gabbana brand has evolved over the years without ever forgetting its roots and hence is loved by everyone

Question: Which country is Dolce & Gabbana brand from?

Answer: Dolce & Gabbana is a fashion house founded in Italy by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Question: Is Dolce and Gabbana a luxury brand?

Answer: Yes, it is one of the most expensive brands in the world.

Question: Who is the brand ambassador of Dolce and Gabbana?

Answer: NCT's Doyoung is the newest global brand ambassador of Dolce & Gabbana.

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
