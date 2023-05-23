All about Aishwarya Rai’s INR 2 lakh Dolce & Gabbana statement handbag

Returning for her 21st red-carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn at Cannes 2023 with her exquisite look. The Bollywood star donned a silver-embellished gown by Sophie Couture that had a structured hood and a bow at the front. Her ensemble became the talk of the town, with everyone from the fashion world discussing her stunning sartorial choice. However, the focus soon shifted to Aishwarya Rai’s Dolce & Gabbana handbag that the actress was spotted carrying at the airport.

After creating waves at the Cannes 2023 red carpet, the Ponniyin Selvan: II actress made sure she arrived in India in style as well. She sported a multi-coloured shirt customised exclusively by Indian designer, Dhruv Kapoor. The shirt had long, batwing sleeves, a chic collar, and a monotone tie-up fringe clasp. The cotton shirt was embellished with a tiger patch and was embroidered with sequins. To complete her look, she carried a tote bag from Dolce & Gabbana and donned sneakers. Interestingly, the D&G handbag which has captured the netizens’ attention is worth lakhs of rupees.

Aishwarya Rai’s black Dolce & Gabbana daily tote bag

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carried a giant Dolce & Gabbana DG daily tote bag to compliment her casual look. Made from a hundred per cent pure calf leather, the bag is worth USD 2,445 (INR 2.02 lakh approx.). The bag consists of minute details like the embossed logo, two handles, an internal zip pocket and a protective dust bag that matches the item’s theme.

Other details of Aishwarya Rai’s D&G handbag

Aishwarya Rai’s Dolce & Gabbana handbag has a calfskin lining with two storage compartments. It also consists of metal foot studs on the base and the bag has been made in Italy. There are two measurements available for the D&G tote bag carried by Aishwarya Rai – 46 x 34 x 13.5 cm – 18.1 x 13.4 x 5.3 inches.

Buy Dolce & Gabbana tote bag here

Other expensive bags owned by the Ponniyin Selvan actress

From her pricey Dior arm candy to her extra-large Gucci tote packs, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always arrived in style that is worth taking note of. She has always carried stunning bags, and has always been experimental with it. Be it her all-out blingy Louis Vuitton number or her patchworked Dior bubble bag, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns some of the most luxurious bags that will make you envious.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram