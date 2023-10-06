All about Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 nears its finale, the finalists, and more so their fans, are excited to see who takes home the trophy this season. Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt became the first finalist of season 13, followed by Arjit Taneja and Dino James. Who finally wins the title is something fans have to wait and watch, but here’s all you need to know about the feisty actor Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi had its own share of twists and turns, amidst all the other dangerous stunts. Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt beat all of them to reach the finals and is one step closer to winning the huge prize money. She outperformed Hina Khan to reach the finals, which in itself is no small feat. As she is rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house with husband Neil Bhatt, here’s a look at everything you need to know about her.

All you need to know about Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt

Early life

Born on 8 December 1992, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt hails from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. She attended Khairagarh University in Chattisgarh. This is also where she learned Kathak from and earned the title of Visharad (graduation degree in classical dance.)

Television career

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt started her television career with the show Code Red in 2015, where she made a brief appearance. That same year, she appeared on numerous other shows, such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Suryaputra Karn, and Janbaaz Sindbaad. All these shows made her a household name.

The highest point of her career came when she played the role of Paakhi in the show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin, alongside her now-husband Neil Bhatt. They met on the set of the show, fell in love and got married in November 2021.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 stint

Initially, Aishwarya hit a rough patch wherein she could not perform many stunts. She was even evicted from the show, but thanks to a no-elimination twist, she stayed and got a second chance. With her confidence and Rohit Shetty’s constant motivation, she came through and became the one to have performed the most number of stunts on the show.

All Images: Courtesy Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt/Instagram