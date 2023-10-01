6 expensive things Alia Bhatt owns that will make you want to mint money

If we ask anybody to name the top three actresses in Bollywood today, Alia Bhatt’s name will come up in every list. That’s just the power of impeccable acting, beyond any tags and controversies. Alia Bhatt has singlehandedly set the benchmark for all forthcoming generations of actors in Bollywood. With a net worth ranging in hundreds of crores, Alia Bhatt’s expensive things are straight out of a dreamy lifestyle magazine, and that’s what we are going to explore today.

A Dharma sweetheart, Alia Bhatt has proved that there is nothing she cannot do. Be it a glam Dharma girl, or an intense Sanjay Leela Bhansali actress, Alia Bhatt does it all with an unmatched panache. And this has only added to her humongous net worth. Yes, Alia Bhatt has a net worth of more than INR 500 crores, and with great wealth comes great assets. Here’s a look at Alia Bhatt’s garage, wardrobe, real estate portfolio and all the expensive things she owns.

Alia Bhatt expensive things

Expensive handbags

Alia Bhatt’s love for luxury handbags is not new, and her collection is proof. On her list of handbags is an electric blue Hermès Kelly bag that costs somewhere between INR Rs 5-6 lakhs, an Off White textured-leather tote with a price tag of INR 2 lakhs, a Gucci Large Rajah tote bag worth more than INR 2 lakhs, the limited edition Anya Hindmarch Love Bathurst satchel which is out of stock now and came with a price tag of INR 1-1.5 lakhs, a pink Chanel Canvas Shopping Bag worth INR 2.4 lakhs, and a Chanel Red Side-Pack Bag which is a unique twin sling bag and costs INR 5 lakhs.

Luxury cars

If you want to know what the garage of a reigning Bollywood queen looks like, take a look at Alia Bhatt’s car collection. First up is an Audi A6 worth INR 60 lakhs. She also owns an Audi Q5 worth INR 70 lakhs approx, a Range Rover Evoque with an ex-showroom price of INR 85 lakh, and a BMW 7 Series worth INR 1.42 crores, among many others.

Lavish Mumbai home

Alia Bhatt purchased a swanky house in the posh locality of Bandra in Mumbai in 2020 for INR 32 crores. While she purchased a 2,460-square-foot apartment on the fifth floor, her husband Ranbir Kapoor has his own apartment on the seventh floor. The interiors of the house were designed by Gauri Khan, who also designed Ranbir Kapoor’s house.

Opulent London house

Much before purchasing the Mumbai house, Alia Bhatt had purchased a magnificent house in London’s Covent Garden. Alia Bhatt had previously revealed that her sister Shaheen Bhatt lives there part-time and spends most of her time there, and also posts a bunch of pictures from the house. According to Pinkvilla, the house costs a whopping INR 16 crores.

Eternal Sunshine Productions office

For those who didn’t know, Alia Bhatt is also a producer, which she started in 2020. While the production house has been a big success with Darlings and her upcoming movie Jigra that she is co-producing with Dharma Productions, the office space is uber swanky, with a touch of soulful. Reportedly, she splurged more than INR 2 crores to design her 2,800 sq. ft. office space.

A ritzy vanity van

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s expensive things, the mention of her swanky vanity van is a must. Alia Bhatt‘s vanity van looks straight out of a Pinterest board and is a true reflection of her. Designed by none other than Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt is the proud owner of one of the fanciest vanity vans of Bollywood with a young and sleek vibe. The price of her van is not known though.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much money did Alia Bhatt have?

Alia Bhatt’s net worth has been estimated at INR 517 crore according to reports.

What business does Alia Bhatt own?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt founded Ed-a-Mamma as a kids clothing brand. She also owns a production house by the name of Eternal Sunshine.

How much does Alia Bhatt charge for a movie?

Bhatt reportedly charges INR 15 crore per film.

Why is Alia so rich?

Alia Bhatt’s wealth comes from her work as a professional actress, performer, brand endorsements, and various other sources as well.