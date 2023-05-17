Alia Bhatt breaks the internet with her INR 2 lakh transparent Gucci bag

There’s no stopping Alia Bhatt right now. The Bollywood actress has been surprising fans workwise with one big news after another. It started with the announcement of her first Hollywood film titled Heart of Stone. Then came her pristine Met Gala debut, followed by her new association with Gucci. Last week, the actress was named the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian brand. Alia Bhatt also attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show that took place on 16 May, but more than her attire, her transparent Gucci bag became a rage over the Internet.

The Gucci Cruise 2024 show took place at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. The show came as a celebration of the Italian brand completing 25 years since it opened its first store in Seoul in 1998. Alia was dressed in Gucci from top to bottom. She sported a black dress with black platform heels and a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that became the highlight of her ensemble.

Alia Bhatt posed for the shutterbugs carrying the transparent Gucci bag

A quick visit to Gucci’s official website, and you will find out that the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that Alia Bhatt was carrying is worth USD 2,950 (INR 2.43 lakh approx.). The actress, however, did not carry anything inside the bag, and had the netizens baffled.

More about the Gucci Jackie 1961 bag

The symbolic Gucci handbag that’s known for its half-moon shape and sleek piston hardware, has been a favorite among fashionistas ever since it was first introduced by the brand. A versatile piece, the Gucci Jackie 1961 bag can be used to elevate a wide range of dresses, especially the transparent variant which was carries by Alia Bhatt. The transparent material helps accentuate any outfit.

Other details of her outfit

Along with the bag, the Brahmastra actress wore a black cutout mini dress from the Italian brand’s FW2023 collection over a pastel pink slip. The short dress had rows of circular blingy cutouts that helped accentuate her look even more. She paired the dress with Gucci’s Interlocking G Studs Sandals which come with a price tag of USD 1290 (INR 1.06 lakhs approx.).

To add more glamour to her look, she donned a single diamond earring and a chunky silver ring. The actress tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with a centre parting and went with minimal makeup consisting of blush, pink lipstick, and a smokey eye look.

More about Gucci Cruise 2024

Alia Bhatt reportedly was seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-eun at the event. Besides the two, several other South Korean stars attended the show. Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do-hwan, Jung Kyung-ho, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Je-hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa Winter, ITZY member Ryujin, IVE member Leeseo, Shin Hyun-been, BIBI, Lee Yeon-hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye-soo, and Lim Ji-yeon were present at the grand event.

How did Alia Bhatt spend her time in Seoul

The Gully Boy actress had a great time in Seoul. She spent some precious time with Thai actress, Davika Hoorne, as she ringed in her birthday in Seoul. Davika shared a post with Bhatt on Instagram saying, “Love (heart emoji)”. The actress also shared the picture on her Instagram stories with a happy birthday message for the Thai star.

Hearo & Feature Image: Courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram