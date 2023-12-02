All you need to know about Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s niece

Even if the debate about nepotism never dies, Bollywood star kids will always continue to be an important part of the industry. The latest to join the bandwagon is Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her Bollywood debut with Farrey. To know more about her, stay tuned.

Alizeh Agnihotri’s Farrey has been in the news for quite some time, and you can imagine why. She is Salman Khan’s niece after all. The movie released on 24 November 2023 and created quite a buzz. However, the lead actress and debutante has bagged the spotlight and got the internet talking about her, ever since her debut film was announced. Salman Khan even took to Instagram to launch her and since then netizens have been trying to find out all about her. You’re at the right place as we dug up and found everything that is there to know about her.

All about Alizeh Agnihotri

Family and education

Born on 16 September 2000, Alizeh comes from a family of actors and producers. She is the daughter of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and famed actor, producer, and director Atul Agnihotri. She also has a younger brother Ayan Agnihotri. She is the granddaughter of screenwriter Salim Khan, and the niece of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Arpita Khan. Alizeh did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and pursued her graduation degree from DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Career

Alizeh Agnihotri started her career as a child actor, where she appeared in the 2008 film Hello, starring Salman Khan. Later she started modelling, where she modelled for several brands and campaigns, including Salman Khan’s Being Human. She is the co-director of the private company Four Aces Fashion House, which was launched on 30 December 2019.

Speaking to Indian Express regarding Farrey, she said, “It was a personal choice. In a business that is changing every day, it is so unpredictable, you have to do something very unexpected to breakthrough the clutter. So I am glad Farrey happened because it really fascinated me.”

Hobbies and interests

With 295K followers on Instagram, Farrey actress Alizeh Agnihotri is pretty active on social media. Going by her Insta handle, she loves photography, travelling, and painting. She is also a trained dancer, and has trained under the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.

All Images: Courtesy alizehagnihotri/Instagram