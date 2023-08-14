A look at British-Indian actress and AP Dhillon’s ‘With You’ co-star Banita Sandhu

From featuring in adverts for big brands to stepping into the shoes of an emotionally unavailable woman in an award-winning international film — Banita Sandhu has been there, done that. Most recently, the British-Indian actress has been dominating headlines for romancing Canadian singer AP Dhillon in the music video for his single With You. Here’s all about her.

Despite being about seven titles old Banita Sandhu has caught the attention of millions globally. This, courtesy of the eclectic roles — Indian to international — that underline her filmography. Her experience ranges from the dedicated intern Shiuli in Shoojit Sircar’s October to the intelligent nanite-enhanced human in the sci-fi series Pandora. Word has it that she’s also set to play a recurring role in Netflix’s Bridgerton as Sita Malhotra.

Reflecting on her acting aspirations, the star noted in an interview with Tribune India, “It comes down to the simple fact that I want to do good work whether it’s in India or overseas. I think as an actor, to be able to have so much scope and reach in the world and to be able to work with some of the best teams in different countries is really a privilege.” The latest addition to her repertoire is a loved-up music video by Punjabi-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon — their chemistry translating to a flurry of dating rumors on social media. Here’s a look at the set of events that led to this point.

Banita Sandhu’s tryst with acting began when she was a child

Banita Sandhu was born and raised in Caerleon, Wales in a first-generation British-Indian household. In several interviews, she noted that she’d grown up consuming British-Bollywood titles. “It’s a cliche to say I always wanted to be an actress, but it is also true. I used to watch soaps as a child, with the goal of landing a part in Coronation Street. At the age of 10, I sat my mum down and told her my plans,” she told the BBC. In an interaction with Daily Mail, she added, “My connection with Bollywood when I was a child was through my mom. She is an avid Bollywood fan.”

She then dabbled in local stage and film productions before her signing with an agent at the age of 11. Cut to a few years later and she starred in a Vodafone advert that was telecast during the wildly-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) and garnered upwards of one million hits. With it, she caught the attention of popular Indian filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who cast her in a Wrigley’s advert. The rest — as the adage goes — is history. Through this time, education remained top priority and she moved to London at 18 to earn a degree in English Literature from King’s College London.

She debuted with Shoojit Sircar’s October

Six months into her degree, Banita Sandhu received a call from Sircar with an offer to play the role of a hotel management intern in his new movie. With a year to filming, she signed up for Hindi tutoring sessions. In a conversation with Firstpost she revealed, “When you live in London with English speaking people around, it becomes very difficult to pick the language. I frantically called Shoojit one day informing him that it’s not working and then we came up with the idea of chatting on Skype back and forth every single day.” Soon enough, she’d learned the language, going so far as to dub it in her own voice.

The coming-of-age film — titled October — released in 2018, with the cast including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Despite lukewarm box office response, the film received incredible critical acclaim, with Sandhu in particular being hailed for her acting prowess. What followed is a series of opportunities — American TV series Pandora (2019), dark comedy Eternal Beauty (2019), Tamil romance Adithya Varma (2019), and Sardar Udham Singh (2020). Most recently, she starred in Mother Teresa & Me, inspired by the life of the founder of Missionaries of Charity. It bagged the Best Film Award at the Mirabile Dictu International Film Festival in Rome — with Banita Sandhu being hailed for her moving depiction of a woman going through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Most recently, it’s been announced that she will star in Bridgerton as well. Reflecting on her career, she told Hindustan Times that she’s grown on set. “I’ve always learnt on the job. Whether it be technical, like finding your light and hitting your mark, or creative, such as how to ground yourself and be present in a scene amidst the chaos of a set. I don’t think I’ll ever stop learning as long as I’m working.”

She’s vocal about mental health

In an interview with Tribune, she reflected on her struggles with mental health. “I went into depression when my debut film October didn’t do well at the box office. Those days, I was busy completing my college education in London, working in Bollywood, doing ads—handling too many things at the same time, which I could not manage. It was a tough time as Mumbai was unknown to me, and staying alone was also difficult.”

She also revealed to Hindustan Times, “I was diagnosed at a time of my life when I should have been thriving, I was at university and my first movie was releasing but back then, mental health wasn’t really spoken about as much; I didn’t understand why I felt so empty and melancholic.” The actress then took a short break from it all, returning to the screens rejuvenated and vocal about mental health as ever. “It took a lot of time and work to recover and develop a stronger relationship with myself and my mind,” she stated, adding “I feel like it’s important to speak about it. If it can help just one person out there, then it’s so worth it.”

