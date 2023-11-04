All about Virat Kohli and his loveable gestures that prove he is a walking green flag

It all started with a commercial shoot when former Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli met Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma. The year was 2013 and the duo was shooting for a shampoo brand. King Kohli tried to break the ice with a joke which never landed, but somehow kickstarted his love story with the actress. After a few meetings, Virat Kohli was all about Anushka Sharma, and he began to drop subtle hints about his romance with her. On his birthday eve, we bring to you a special picture gallery of Virat Kohli, talking about how he is the ultimate husband when it comes to the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their relationship official in 2014. This was followed by public PDA by King Kohli during matches, date nights and hushed vacations. Kohli has since been all about celebrating his love and making Anushka feel special. The duo finally got hitched at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017, and also welcomed a baby girl in 2021. In all these years of being together, King Kohli has exuded the green flag energy on several occasions through his gestures. From defending her from trolls who blamed her for his poor performance in matches to indulging in social media PDA, there have been several moments when the cricketer gave us relationship goals. As the cricketer rings in his 35th birthday, we look at moments he’s been the ultimate green flag.

Virat Kohli birthday special: All about how the ace cricketer is the ultimate husband

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many 100s did Virat Kohli have?

The Indian cricketer has so far made 78 centuries in international cricket including 29 in Test cricket, 48 in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and one in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

– Is Virat Kohli close to his family?

Yes, he is very close to his family. You will even find a lot of posts of his mother on his Instagram profile.

– Who is elder: Virat or Anushka?

Anushka is six months older than Virat. Her birth date is on 1 May 1988, while Kohli’s birth date is on 5 November 1988.

– Why does Virat love Anushka so much?

Virat Kohli is very vocal about his love for Anushka and has often talked about what makes her so special during his interviews.

All Images: Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram