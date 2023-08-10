Tracing the timeline of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s fairytale-like love story

When the lead of one of India’s most expensive films met the star of an iconic teen drama, sparks flew. The rest — as the adage goes — is history. Most recently, they painted India a romantic red — we take a closer look at Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s relationship.

British actress and former Miss Teen World Amy Jackson has spent the last few years firmly establishing herself in the world of Indian cinema. This includes popular titles like 2.0 — in which she played a humanoid robot alongside Tamil superstar Rajinikanth — as well as Singh Is Bliing, where she played the daughter of a mafia boss opposite Bollywood stalwart Akshay Kumar. Meanwhile, actor and musician Ed Westwick stepped into the shoes of a salesman for the British sitcom White Gold — all while continuing to ride high on the success of Gossip Girl, the teen drama that boasts a cult-like following.

The two sparked dating rumours in early 2022, going on to make things social media official, attending events, and endorsing brands together as months passed. Most recently, they made headlines for their loved-up vacation in India, which includes sampling local cuisines and popping by popular monuments. Needless to say, the duo is as strong and in love as ever. We’re taking a look at how their relationship blossomed.

2021-2023: Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson’s relationship

2021: The meet-cute

Things got off on the right foot for the two in 2021. “I met Ed nearly two years ago at Silverstone race track at an Aston Martin event. He happened to be with his friend who I also knew so we all chatted for a bit, mainly about our dogs of course, and then off we went in our Astons and raced around the track all afternoon. Before leaving, he came back over and casually asked what I was up to on the weekend and I told him I was house hunting in Hampstead to which he told me he knew the area well and he knew a great dog-friendly coffee shop and asked whether Herbert (my poodle) and I would like to go with him and Humphrey (his Frenchie) – he knew how to win me over from the get-go…coffee and dogs,” Amy Jackson revealed in our exclusive August cover story.

2021-May 2022: ‘Heatwave’

Rumour mills went into overdrive when the two were spotted strolling on the streets of London. “Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away. Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now,” a February 2022 report by The Republic quotes a source as saying. The British media buzzed with stories, which were further fuelled in May when the two took to social media to post separate pictures from what appeared to be similar spots with complementary captions.

Westwick had his back to the camera while riding a cycle through green fields. ‘Heatwave,’ he captioned the post. Meanwhile, Jackson posted a series of videos and pictures of a similar field, stating ‘26 degrees they said. #TheGreatBritishSummer.’ Media outlets added that they’d crossed paths at the Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival as well.

June 2022: Insta official

The star couple quelled all suspense when they made things official by posting a series of stories on Instagram and commenting on each-other’s posts. Telegraph India notes that the first was a picture by Jackson, where the two looked into the camera while embracing. The other by Westwick saw them seated on a bench and holding hands with the caption ‘Red hot chilli pepper.’ Under a picture of Westwick enjoying Asian food, Jackson wrote ‘Baby (heart emoji).’ Westwick returned the favour with ‘On (fire emoji)’ under a picture of her on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Later, Jackson posted a picture of the two at a Valentino event. This was followed by Westwick’s 35th birthday — which he celebrated with family as well as Jackson, sharing pictures of the same.

July 2022: Red carpet debut

What’s a celebrity romance without some glitzy, loved-up red carpet clicks? The duo made their debut — according to a report by Hindustan Times — at the National Film Awards 2022. Twinning in black, the two posed for pictures.

August 2022- May 2023: ‘What a ball’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Over the course of the next few months, the couple seemed inseparable — showing up hand-in-hand to events, marking red carpet appearances, and vacationing together. Amy Jackson’s son from a previous relationship Andreas Panayiotou is spotted with them as well. One occasion took them to Italy, where they attended a UNICEF event. “WHAT A NIGHT @redseafilm & @luisaviaroma for @unicef So grateful to have been in Capri for the fundraiser which raised over 8 million euros for the charity! @unicef – thankyou for everything you do for children across the globe.” Jackson noted.

They later went on to attend the 79th Venice Film Festival. During this time, they were also spotted hiking, with their vacation pictures all over every publication. Later that year, they headed to Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival, taking the opportunity to vacation in Alula later. ‘What a ball’ Jackson captioned a post with the two. The rest of the months were a flurry of getaways and events. Needless to say, the social media PDA was at an all time high, much to the delight of fans. ‘Late night, cool girl’ Westwick captioned a picture of him with Jackson outside a barbeque restaurant in London. ‘I read late night, call girl,’ Jackson joked in the comments. The couple was seen spending New Year in Africa, with a reel showing them kissing after a safari.

February-June 2023: Ultimate love

In a series of snaps, Jackson wished her beau on Valentine’s Day with the caption “Life with you. Happy Valentines Baby – forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love.” Westwick responded with, “We keep soaring higher and higher. Your strength and courage gives me mine. Happy 2nd V day. Let’s keep crushing xx.” The couple was soon spotted at a series of social events and vacations. In June, Jackson took to Instagram to celebrate Westwick’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee – I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you.” she posted. “You’re a different league baby doll. Thank you for loving me #family,” he responded.

July: India tour

Jackson is currently shooting Tamil action thriller film Mission Chapter 1 – Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae alongside Arun Vijay and Abi Hassan. Westwick was spotted landing in Mumbai — reportedly to support and be with her — in July. The duo has been spotted outside Gateway of India, savouring Indian delicacies, and indulging in high tea in The Taj Mahal Palace. “Namaste ya lil tinker,’ Jackson captioned a post.

All images: Courtesy of Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson