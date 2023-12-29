Here is a look at the staggering net worth of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ star Ananya Panday

At the young age of 24, Ananya Panday entered the film industry in 2019 with the teen film Student of the Year 2. She went on to work on a couple more movies, earning more and more fame after each project. Her latest offering, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is also garnering a lot of love from fans. A look at her Instagram photos and you will get to see a sneak peek of the lavish house, cars and luxury lifestyle that Ananya Panday has built for herself through her evolving net worth.

The actress has worked on films like Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Khaali Peeli (2020), Gehraiyaan (2022), Liger (2022) and Dream Girl 2 (2023) that have contributed to her wealth. Ananya Panday often takes to Instagram to share a glimpse of her luxurious life with her fans where you can either spot her chilling with her friends or posting pictures of her new achievements like her new car and house. The young actress is inching towards more and more success with every new performance, and it is quite interesting to see how the net worth of Ananya Panday is increasing day by day.

Check out what is the net worth of Ananya Panday & the expensive things she owns

Panday was born to actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey in Mumbai. She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School until 2017. The actress also participated in Vanity Fair’s Le Bal des débutantes event in Paris in 2017. She will be seen next in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled film and will mark her web series debut with an Amazon Prime Video series titled Call Me Bae.

A look at the Liger actress’ net worth

According to reports in the media, Ananya Panday has an estimated net worth of INR 74 crore approx. (USD 9 million). Her monthly income sums upto INR 60 lakh (USD 72,050) while her yearly income is estimated to be INR 7 crore (USD 840,584). She charges INR 3 crore (USD 360,250) as her salary for a film.

Brand endorsements done by the Gehraiyaan actress

The popularity that Ananya Panday enjoys on Instagram has opened doors for numerous brand endorsements and sponsored posts, further contributing to her net worth. She reportedly charges INR 50 lakh (USD 60,041) for one sponsored post on Instagram. She is the brand ambassador of many popular brands including Skechers India, Swarovski, Puma, The Souled Store, Lakme, Only (European Denim Brand), Fastrack Perfume, Maybelline, JBL, and Garnier, among many others. Panday charges INR 60 lakh (USD 72,050) as her brand endorsement fee.

Ananya Panday’s net worth growth

Her net worth in 2022 is estimated to be INR 70 crore approx. (USD 8.5 million). Ananya Panday had a net worth of INR 66 crore approx. (USD 8 million) in 2021 and INR 58 crore approx. (USD 7 million) in 2020. Her net worth is estimated to be INR 54 crore approx. (USD 6.5 million) in 2019.

Properties owned by the young actress

Ananya Panday used to earlier reside with her parents in their house, as often seen in her Instagram photos. Located in Pali Hill Bandra, the estimated value of the property is around INR 10 crore (USD 1.2 million approximately). In 2023, she purchased a new house on the occasion of Dhanteras. She moved into her new house in November 2023 which was designed by Gauri Khan.

Cars parked in her garage

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress is the proud owner of a BMW 7 Series worth INR 1.70 crore (USD 204,139). A luxurious Range Rover Sport worth INR 1.84 crore (USD 220,950) is also parked in Panday’s garage. Ananya Panday also owns other expensive cars including a Mercedes-Benz E-Class priced at INR 88 lakh (USD 105,675), a swanky Skoda Kodiaq worth INR 33 lakh (USD 39,628) and a Hyundai Santa Fe worth INR 30 lakh (USD 36,025).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How much does Ananya Panday get paid?

She charges INR 3 crore (USD 360,250) as her salary for a film.

-Where did Ananya Panday buy her house?

Ananya Panday purchased a house in a posh locality in Mumbai and made the announcement through an Instagram photo.

-What is the name of Ananya’s house?

Earlier, Ananya Panday lived with her family in a luxurious house in Mumbai’s Pali Hill named Monisha Apartments.

-What is Ananya Pandey’s age?

She is 25 years old.

All Images: Courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram