Work out like Anil Kapoor to keep your physical fitness in check even in your 60s

Anil Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 44 years now. When he was only 23, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Umesh Mehra’s Hamare Tumhare (1979). He landed his first Hindi film leading role in 1983 with Woh Saat Din. He then worked on Yash Chopra’s action drama Mashaal (1984), the film that finally got him recognition. For four decades, Anil Kapoor continued to be a part of films that made the audience laugh, cry, sit on the edge of their seat and be entertained. But his acting is not the only thing that has impressed fans so far. Anil Kapoor is a certified fitness freak who is all about building his physical health and looking good.

Even at the age of 66, his physical fitness is impressive. Many fitness freaks look up to the actor for inspiration and seek out workout tips to remain as healthy as him. In fact, Ranveer Singh, who worked with the actor in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) once said, “I hope I can have the same kind of drive and passion when I am at that stage. He is disciplined about what he eats, even if we’re rolling at 5 in the morning. He will get up at quarter to four to do his cardio so his face looks fresh in front of the camera.” Well, we all can agree that Anil Kapoor is aeging backwards, and his secret is taking care of his physical fitness by working out every day and eating healthy.

Here’s how you can take care of your physical fitness and health like Anil Kapoor

The fitness freak spends around two to three hours in the gym to stay fit. He often changes his workout routine as per the fitness requirements for his movies. The Malang actor indulges himself in cycling or jogging early in the morning, and likes to do cardio for at least 10 minutes every day. A workout tip that the 66-year-old actor follows for overall physical fitness is that he concentrates on different body parts, rather than focussing on one particular area.

Talking about his health and physical fitness, the actor once revealed, “My workouts change from day to day. My day begins at 06:00 am with 10 minutes of cardio to warm up. Then three days a week, I work out in the gym and the other days I work out outdoors. I want to be fit and look lean, because a lean look lets you do all kinds of roles — from comedy and romance to drama. When you bulk up, it limits your roles.” Here are five exercises you can include in your workout routine to look as good as Bollywood’s fitness freak, Anil Kapoor:

Running

Anil Kapoor often posts videos of his physical fitness training and one activity he surely includes in his workout is running. Running is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise that can help improve your fitness, boost your mood, and enhance your overall well-being. It is an effective way to burn calories and lose or maintain weight. It engages multiple muscle groups and burns a significant amount of calories, helping you achieve and maintain a healthy body weight.

Planks

Fitness experts often talk about the importance of planks when sharing workout tips. And Anil Kapoor’s trainer also knows how good it is for the actor’s physical fitness. Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis (front of the abdomen), transverse abdominis (deep core muscles), obliques (side muscles), and lower back muscles. Strengthening the core muscles through planks can also alleviate lower back pain.

Cycling

Another activity that the JugJugg Jeeyo actor often indulges in is cycling. Cycling engages various muscle groups, including the legs, core, and glutes. Regular cycling helps tone and strengthen these muscles, enhancing overall body strength and endurance. It helps improve joint mobility and flexibility, especially in the knees and hips. Take a cue from the megastar and listen to some groovy music while you cycle.

Weight training

Weight training plays a very important role in one’s health and fitness, and Anil Kapoor makes sure he never misses a gym day. Resistance training or strength training involves lifting weights to build strength, muscle endurance, and overall fitness. It also helps shape and define the muscles, giving a more sculpted and toned appearance to the body parts. Regular practice can boost your energy levels and overall stamina as well, making everyday activities feel less tiring.

Wall squats

Anil Kapoor often stresses on the significance of squats for overall physical fitness. This exercise targets your quadriceps (front thigh muscles), hamstrings (back thigh muscles), and glutes (buttocks). Wall squats promote proper posture by engaging the core muscles and stabilising the spine. While wall squats are not intense cardiovascular exercises, they still burn calories as your muscles work to maintain the position.

Anil Kapoor’s diet plan

Diet is very crucial in maintaining health and fitness. The Race actor follows a disciplined lifestyle. He avoids activities like smoking and alcohol. Sugar and junk food are a big no for him. However, the actor makes sure he eats a lot of dairy products. The fitness freak starts his day by drinking a bottle of water on an empty stomach. Then he has a healthy breakfast which includes a protein-rich sandwich, smoothie, cereal and oats. He prefers having boiled broccoli or celery for lunch. Salads with different sauces and dressings are a staple during the dinner. He often also eats boiled pulses with brown rice.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is physical fitness?

It is a general state of health and well-being and the capability to perform elements of sports, employment and daily activities.

– What are the benefits of physical fitness?

The benefits include improved brain health, weight management, reduced risk of diseases, strong bones and muscles, and improved ability to do everyday activities.

– What are the 4 types of physical fitness?

4 types of physical fitness are endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility.

– What is the best way to do a workout?

Keep your workout balanced without stressing out your body. Mix cardio, weight training, yoga and other such activities in your routine.

All Images: Courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram