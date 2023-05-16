Anushka Sharma: What adds to the whopping net worth of this Bollywood actor

With her sheepish charm and her relatable characters, Anushka Sharma became one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry in no time. She marked her debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, and has continued to give performances that have been etched in the audience’s hearts. In no time, Anushka Sharma became a bankable name and her net worth also rapidly increased one project at a time.

After doing more than a dozen of films, Anushka Sharma decided to take a break from work and focus on her personal life. She welcomed her daughter, Vamika, with Virat Kohli in 2021, and kept herself busy with the little one. While she was away from the camera life, Anushka Sharma kept adding to her net worth through her production house, Clean Slate Filmz and her clothing brand, Nush. Both her businesses are currently flourishing and majorly contribute to her annual net worth.

Now, three years after staying away from movies, Anushka is returning with a film based on cricket. Titled Chakda ‘Xpress, the story is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami, who fought against all odds and fulfilled her dream of playing cricket for India. But before we get to see Anushka Sharma in the movie slated to release this year, let’s take a look at her net worth, her assets and more.

Anushka Sharma’s net worth: Annual income, properties, assets & more

Anushka Sharma earns money through acting, filmmaking, brand endorsements, and paid partnerships. Her production house, Clean Slate Filmz has produced films and shows like NH10, Pataal Lok, and Bulbbul. Profits from these projects have also contributed to her annual income.

The net worth of Anushka Sharma

The net worth of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is estimated to be USD 27 million approx. (INR 255 crores). Her monthly income from films and her businesses is estimated to be USD 121,593 (INR 1 crore). Her annual income sums upto USD 1.4 million approx. (INR 12 crores) and she charges USD 1.8 million approx. (INR 15 crores) per movie. The net worth of Anushka Sharma grows at 2-12 per cent per year.

The Pari actress’ net worth in the past three years

Sharma is one of the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood and in the last three years, the actress’ net worth has risen by nearly 80 per cent. She charges USD 486,422 (INR 4 crores) per endorsement and has personal investments worth USD 4.3 million approx. (INR 36 crores). According to Forbes, Anushka earned USD 3.4 million approx. (INR 28.67 crores) in 2019 and was listed as the 21st highest-paid celebrity.

Other sources of income

Anushka Sharma started her clothing brand, Nush, in 2017. Its projected market worth is USD 7.9 million approx. (INR 65 crores) now. In 2013, the PK actress and her brother, Karnesh Ssharma founded Clean Slate Filmz. In 2022, Clean Slate Filmz signed a USD 54 million (INR 444 crores approximately) contract with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to distribute films and web series.

Properties owned by Anushka Sharma

The actress owns a luxury house in Mumbai which she bought in 2014. Its market value is estimated to be around USD 1 million approx. (INR 9 crores). She and her husband, Virat Kohli own two properties in Alibaug worth USD 2.3 million approx. (INR 19.24 crores). They also own a home in Delhi, and apartments in Mumbai and Delhi together. The couple currently resides in an expensive South Mumbai property for which the duo spent USD 4.1 million approx. (INR 34 crores).

Anushka also has a well-furnished office in Lokhandwala which is worth USD 547,235 (INR 4.5 crores). Back in 2012, she also bought three flats in a building in Versova and converted it into a big apartment. Spread over a 6,000-square-foot area, the property is said to be worth USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crores).

Wheels owned by the Sanju actress

Anushka owns some of the most luxurious cars in the world. Her car collection includes luxury car brands such as BMW, Range Rover, and Mercedes. She owns a Range Rover Vouge SE worth USD 280,934 (INR 2.31 crores) and a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography valued at USD 486,467 (INR 4 crores).

Anushka Sharma’s arm candies

The actress has many beautiful bags in her collection. She owns a Louis Vitton multi-pochette crossbody bag worth USD 2,432 (INR 2 lakh) approximately.

The combined net worth of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The former India captain, who earns USD 851,317 (INR 7 crore) from BCCI annually, is also one of the highest-paid cricketers. Kohli and Anushka, also earn a huge amount of money from brand endorsements, have a combined net worth of a whopping USD 15 million approx. (INR 1,250 crore).

All Images: Courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram