From Bollywood covers to Bigg Boss 17: A look at K-pop star Aoora’s tryst with all things ‘desi’

From joining hands with a major music label for Bollywood covers to becoming the first K-pop wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17 — Aoora is having the best adventures in India. Here’s taking a look at Kpop star Aoora and his tryst with all things ‘desi’.

The Hallyu wave may have swept the world — with finger hearts, expressions like Hwaiting! (good luck), and kimchi firmly having established themselves in popular culture — but South Korea isn’t immune to a bit of Indian magic. From BTS’ RM to GOT7’s Jackson Wang — several idols have expressed their appreciation for the country, cuisine, and even way of life.

However for singer-composer and former member of the K-pop boy group Double-A Park Min-jung — who goes by Aoora — this passion for all things ‘desi’ translated to Korean renditions of popular Bollywood songs that garnered views by the millions.

Of late Kpop idol Aoora is also gearing up to enter one of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss. With the ongoing season 17 of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss grabbing headlines constantly, it would be interesting to see Aoora adding his own flavour as the first Kpop wild card entry.

With his famous tagline “Janam se videshi, dil se ekdam desi” and an office now set up in Mumbai, the K-pop idol is ready to engage in an exciting set of collaborations in India. Here’s what we know of the artist and his plans for his fans in the subcontinent.

K-pop star Aoora got into Indian culture with Baaghi’s Cham Cham

Aoora reportedly discovered a passion for Kpop music in his teenage years, going on to get formal training. He first started out as a member of the Kpop group Double-A as well as its subunit Aoora and Hoik. He released the electro-dance track Love Back on 4 September 2009, going on to release his first solo single Body Party featuring Betty Rose — a sensual number with prominent, recurring tongue clicks as a motif.

His foray into Indian entertainment came with the Bollywood song Cham Cham (Baaghi, 2016), to which he danced to. In an interview with CNN-News-18 he revealed that this led to watching “not just Bollywood but also Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi songs.” He further noted that this led him to have interactions with fans from the country. Soon enough, he was convinced that the country’s “culture, vibe, energy” vibes with his own energy. He also listened to songs in other Indian languages as well. “What immediately resonated with me was their vibrant energy, catchy rhythms and effective use of chorus, all of which are distinctive features of K-pop,” he told The Week.

He makes Korean versions of Bollywood tracks, some with Saregama

The Indophile has performed at various venues, concerts, and events across India — revealing that he’d had several fun and wild interactions with fans and hopes to spend more time with them. “I love Indian food. Indian weather. Indian people,” the artist told India Today, adding that while he liked many cities, he loved Punjab. “The weather and the mood there were so nice.”

His set-list has featured his most popular renditions of Indian songs. Of them Auva Auva, Jimmy Jimmy, and Yeh Shaam Mastani are via label Saregama, which helms music across media verticals in over 25 local languages. “I loved the disco mood of the song,” he revealed to India Today while referring to his rendition of Jimmy Jimmy. He added that it was an honour to make a Kpop version of the track. “This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures,” Wion News quoted him saying.

He further added, “It has been such an honour to be able to work with India’s most prestigious label and to infuse the Kpop flavour in a wonderful song like Jimmy Jimmy.” He noted that it was a challenge to recreate the song in the Kpop style while retaining its original flavour. “Between me and my music producer, we were able to create a sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a long time.”

There are dedicated, well-produced music videos for each song. His versions of Naatu Naatu and Woh Kisna Hai are also quite popular and he performed the latter at a concert in Mathura, which he was invited to by the Uttar Pradesh government. He also performed his Mai Tera Boyfriend (Raabta) and Euphoria (Jungkook) mashup for fans.

He also enjoys choreographed dances and festivals

Aside from songs, Aoora’s also known to bust a move (or two) to Indian tracks. This includes performances to Cham Cham (Baaghi) and Naach (Dream Girl 2), both of which went viral. However, it’s Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that he enjoys the most, he confessed to India Today, adding that it took him a day to learn all the steps. Besides this, he’s been spotting doing garba at various occasions, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in all its dance glory, all while clad in traditional attire. Most recently, he was spotted at pandals during Durga Puja 2023, doing Dhunuchi dance.

He’s learning Hindi and English to better connect with fans

In several interviews, he revealed that he’s focusing on learning Hindi and English to better interact with fans and make music. The latter, he insists, is his destiny and he’s got a few Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi song mashups in the pipeline. At the moment, however, he’s quite taken by Chaleya from Jawan. He also hopes to strengthen India-South Korea ties.

All images: Courtesy Aoora