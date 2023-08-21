A quick look at Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon’s flourishing net worth

Born into a Sikh family in Gurdaspur (Punjab), Amritpal Singh Dhillon aka AP Dhillon was always inclined towards making music. So, when he got a chance to quit his job in sales and pivot towards music, the Indo-Canadian singer did not think twice. AP Dhillon started making music in 2019, and is now one of the biggest names in the music space with a whopping net worth.

From Brown Munde (2020) to his recently released song With You, featuring his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon has amassed a massive fan following for his gripping Punjabi songs. Often reigning the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts, AP Dhillon has added a lot of dollars to his net worth because of his popular songs. Let’s take a look at the Punjabi singer’s luxurious life and his most expensive assets.

Everything that contributes to the tremendous net worth of AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu were seen vacationing at exotic locations in the music video of With You, which also indicates that the Punjabi singer loves to live a life of extravagance, as seen in his other songs as well.

AP Dhillon’s net worth in 2023

AP Dhillon boasts an estimated net worth of USD 10 million (INR 83 crore approx.). The singer charges a fee of USD 12,033 (INR 10 lakh) for a song and his monthly income is estimated to be USD 48,132 (INR 40 lakh). His annual income transcends a staggering USD 4 million approx. (INR 36 crore). Brand endorsements further boost his financial reputation and net worth.

Growth in Ma Belle singer’s net worth

The Punjabi-Canadian singer’s net worth has significantly grown over the past five years. In 2019, his net worth was estimated to be USD 6.9 million (INR 57 crore approx.). The figure increased to USD 7 million (INR 58 crore approx.) in a year. In 2021, his net worth rose to USD 8 million (INR 66 crore approx.), which was followed by a considerable increase in 2022. His net worth was estimated to be USD 9.5 million (INR 78 crore approx.) that year.

Luxury cars owned by the rapper

Besides his flourishing music career, the singer is known to own several luxurious wheels. He owns a Mercedes-Benz estimated to be worth USD 397,061 (INR 3.30 crore). He also owns a BMW car which is estimated to be worth USD 312,836 (INR 2.60 crore). The singer is often spotted driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar worth USD 87,000 (INR 72 lakh approx.).

What is AP Dhillon: First of a Kind?

Prime Video India has backed a docuseries titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, to narrate the story of the singer. The series chronicles his journey to becoming a global musical phenomenon. Helmed by series director Jay Ahmed, the docuseries premiered on 18 August on the streaming platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Who is the richest Punjabi singer in India?

Sharry Mann is the richest Punjabi singer in India with a net worth of USD 80 million (INR 664 crores approximately).

-Why is AP Dhillon Canadian?

AP Dhillon settled in Canada after he pursued a diploma in business administration and management from Camosun College in British Columbia.

All Images: Courtesy AP Dhillon/Instagram