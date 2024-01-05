AR Rahman net worth: Decoding the wealth of the maestro of melody

AR Rahman is a name synonymous with musical brilliance, innovation, and global recognition. The “Mozart of Madras”, Rahman has not only redefined the landscape of Indian film music but has also left an indelible mark on the international music scene. His journey from a young composer to a legendary musical maestro is a testament to his unparalleled talent and dedication to the art of creating soul-stirring melodies. With great fame comes great wealth. So here’s looking at AR Rahman’s net worth.

AR Rahman’s journey from a young prodigy in Chennai to a global musical icon is awe-inspiring. Gifted with the ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with people on a universal level through his music, he has composed and sung cult classics for over three decades now. As he continues to evolve and experiment with his craft, the maestro’s legacy continues to grow stronger, inspiring generations to come. A.R. Rahman is not just a musical genius, he is a phenomenon that has changed the landscape of music, one melody at a time. While he continues to weave magic through music, let us explore AR Rahman’s net worth.

All about AR Rahman’s net worth

Early life and family

Born as A. S. Dileep Kumar in erstwhile Madras on 6 January, 1967, he comes from a musically inclined family. His father, R.K. Shekhar, was a film-score composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam films, and his mother, Kareema Begum, was a housewife. Growing up in a household surrounded by music, Rahman displayed an early aptitude for the art. He started showing his skills on the piano from the age of four, and also assisted his father in the studios.

Tragedy struck the family when Rahman’s father passed away when he was just nine years old. After that, he finished his schooling at Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, and later went to Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School for college. It was here where he formed his first band with his high school classmates. Later he dropped out of college to pursue a full-time music career.

Musical career

Rahman’s introduction to the world of music was through the synthesizer, an instrument that would later become his signature. His early foray into the world of composing was marked by his collaboration with various South Indian bands and his work on jingles for commercials. These early experiences served as the crucible for his unique sound, blending Indian classical music with contemporary genres.

Rahman began his early musical training under Master Dhanraj, and just at the age of 11, he began playing in the orchestra of Malayalam composer M. K. Arjunan, who was also a close friend of his father. He also started working with other eminent composers, such as M. S. Viswanathan, Vijaya Bhaskar, Ilaiyaraaja, Ramesh Naidu, and others. He also accompanied legends like Zakir Hussain, Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan and L. Shankar on world tours. Meanwhile he obtained a scholarship from Trinity College London to the Trinity College of Music.

Rahman’s first big break in the movies was in 1992, when he was approached by ace director Mani Ratnam to compose the score and soundtrack for his film Roja. Later that year, he signed his second film project with cinematographer Santosh Sivan for his second film Yoddha, a Malayalam film, that starred Mohanlal and was directed by Sivan’s brother Sangeeth Sivan. Rahman won the National Film Awards award for best music director for Roja, and thus began his uncontested rule over Indian music.

Over the next few years, he continued to compose music for Tamil films majorly, before diversifying into Bollywood. Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela was Rahman’s Bollywood debut. Later, it was followed by Dil Se.. and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. Since then, there has been no looking back for AR Rahman, as he continued to create masterpieces out of every son that he composed.

International acclaim and awards

A.R. Rahman’s success in India soon transcended borders, earning him a place on the international stage. His work on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bombay Dreams garnered critical acclaim. However, it was his composition for the film Slumdog Millionaire that brought him widespread global recognition. The soundtrack, featuring the iconic Jai Ho won Rahman two Academy Awards in 2009 for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, making him the first Asian to win two Oscars in a single night. His work in the movie also earned him the BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards.

AR Rahman’s net worth

Boasting a career of over 30 years which has been nothing short of legendary, Rahman has garnered massive wealth for himself. When he started his career, he had reportedly earned INR 25,000 for his first film Roja. According to CA Knowledge, AR Rahman’s net worth in 2024 stands at a whopping INR 1748 crores. He reportedly charges INR 8 to 10 crores for scouring music for a film. For his live performances and gigs, he charges about INR 1-2 crores for a one-hour performance. His huge fees is what majorly contribute to his massive net worth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much does AR Rahman make?

He reportedly charges INR 8 to 10 crore for scouring music for a film.

– How much does AR Rahman charge per concert?

For his live performances and gigs, AR Rahman charges about INR 1-2 crore for a one-hour performance.

– Why is AR Rahman so famous?

A.R. Rahman is known for his extensive body of work for film and stage, for his stylistic range as a composer, and for his integration of assorted styles of music in his compositions. His most widely known score, for the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, earned him BAFTA, Golden Globe, Academy, and Grammy awards.

– Who is the richest singer in India?

A. R. Rahman is India’s richest singer with a net worth of INR 1,748 crore.