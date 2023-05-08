Ariana Grande’s net worth, career and expensive things she owns

Ariana Grande’s net worth shows the successful trajectory of a teen star evolving into one of the most notable artists in the music industry. Besides a prolific music career, Grande has her own makeup label and endorses a slew of high-end brands, which makes her the rightful star she is at such a young age. With such successes contributing to her fortune, let’s look at Ariana Grande’s net worth, her career highlights and some of the expensive things she spends her millions on.

Born Ariana Grande-Butera, she started as an actor in Broadway shows. In 2009, Grande was cast in the hit Nickelodeon television series Victorious as Cat Valentine, which earned 3.5 million viewers, as per a 2010 press release. While on the show, she released music videos and covers. After three years, Grande dropped her debut album Yours Truly, which was an instant hit. Accolades and awards followed, and Grande garnered millions of fans worldwide. Now, the “God Is A Woman” singer is set to feature in Wicked, Universal’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical, releasing in two parts in 2024 and 2025.

With the singer’s other chart-topping albums, her net worth has also seen an upward graph.

Ariana Grande: Net worth, career and luxury things she owns

Ariana Grande’s net worth

The American singer, songwriter and actress was named the highest-paid female music celebrity when she ranked 17th on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100 list. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ariana Grande’s net worth till April 2023 stands at USD 240 million (INR 1,963 crore approx.). A long list of high-grossing studio albums, sold-out world tours, lucrative brand endorsements and a successful business venture adds to the soaring net worth of the “Into You” star.

Ariana Grande’s music career big break

Grande’s commercial musical success came at a time when she ended her Nickelodeon run where she reportedly pocketed USD 9,000 (over INR 7 lakh approx.) per episode of Victorious. And, Grande appeared in 57 of those episodes between 2010 and 2013. She also made around USD 7,500 (over INR 6 lakh approx.) from the show’s music and her total earnings from the shows reportedly stand at around USD 513,000 (over INR 4 lakh approx.).

Her debut album Yours Truly topped the US Billboard 200 chart and the lead single track “The Way,” featuring the late Mac Miller, reached the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100. A Republic Records release said the song peaked at No. 1 on iTunes within just eight hours of release, and the album sold 138,000 copies in its first week. While the revenue figure may not be clear, TMZ reports, her contract guaranteed she receives at least USD 50,000 (over INR 40 lakh approx.) for her first album.

More albums, tours and Coachella

In 2014, Grande released her second album My Everything, and its music video “Problem” peaked on the charts yet again across the globe. Reportedly, it also saw massive sales, with 169,000 copies sold in its opening week.

In 2015, Grande performed for eight months across Europe, the US and Asia for her Honeymoon world tour in support of My Everything, and it reportedly raked up a total collection of USD 40 million (INR 327 crore approx.) in ticket sales. The following year, the popular Dangerous Woman album rolled out and catapulted her to become an indomitable star. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Chart, and the “Into You” singer embarked on the famous Dangerous Woman tour in 2017.

With 75 live performances across five continents, the tour was a major success that cemented her position in the music industry. It wrapped up with a sale of 875,000 tickets and a colossal earning of nearly USD 71 million (INR 580 crore approx.) revenue globally over seven months. The extensive tour was also witness to merchandise sales worth USD 50,000 (over INR 40 lakh approx.) per night.

Another highly awaited studio album Sweetener was released in 2018, and it became her third No.1 album on the Billboard No. 1 chart. In fact, the subsequent Sweetener World Tour became one of her major live performances. According to Forbes, it finished with a gross of USD 146 million (over INR 1,194 crore approx.) and sold over 1.4 million tickets. The album also won Grande her first Grammy Award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category in 2018.

With no mood to slow down, Grande arrived with her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next, in 2019. It was labelled a double platinum record in sales and streaming in the US and sold 1,484,500 units globally. The collections may not have been made public, but she was credited for writing each track that shows the “7 Rings” star made a truckload. No wonder it earned an Album of the Year award nomination at the 2019 Grammys.

And of course, that year she made her debut at California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and became the youngest person to headline the event at 25. She made USD 8 million (over INR 65 crore approx.) over the two-weekend gigs.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer released her sixth studio album Positions in 2020. It contains 14 hit singles, including a remix of “34+35” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. It launched with a whopping 174 million streams with nearly 174,000 units in sales and accounted for her fifth Billboard No.1 album.

According to a 2020 Broadway World report, Positions collected USD 2 million (over INR 16 crore) from Spotify streams alone. In 2020, Netflix beat YouTube with a smooth USD 5.37 million bid to stream the Sweetener concert documentary, Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You.

Ariana Grande’s earnings from television

Even before her music, Ariana Grande had a successful television career. Besides Victorious, she starred in a season of Nickelodeon’s spinoff series Sam & Cat (2013-2014) and appeared in the first season of Scream Queens (2015).

The “Bang Bang” star was a coach in NBC’s The Voice, and it contributes significantly to plumping her net worth. Surpassing the other coaches, Ari reportedly pocketed somewhere around USD 20-25 million (over INR 163 – INR 204 crore) in the season.

She is also a beauty mogul

Ariana Grande forayed into the bustling industry of celebrity-owned beauty brands in 2021 with the launch of r.e.m beauty. It initially started as an online-only brand that immediately sold out lip gloss and eye-shadow shades. It went on to collaborate with Ultra and saw a rise in customer demand. Forbes mentions that the label garnered a revenue of USD 2.3 billion (over INR 18 crore) in the 2022 Q1 sales, a 21-per cent rise from the 2021 figures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

However, her tryst with entrepreneurship goes behind in 2015, when she collaborated with Luxe Brands and released a range of exotic and pretty sensuous perfumes. She entered the market with fragrances, such as mod vanilla, mod blush, cloud and sweet like candy, and has now garnered loyalists. In 2019, she won the Fragrance of the Year-Popular award for Cloud Eau De Parfum. Reportedly, the range of scents earned a worldwide revenue of over USD 150 million (over INR 1,226 crore).

Buy Cloud Eau de Parfum

Buy Sweet Like Candy Eau de Parfum

Buy Ari Eau de Parfum

Buy Thank U, Next Eau de Parfum

Lucrative brand deals

With such popularity and wealth, it comes as no surprise that she would be a part of a slew of luxury brand deals that boost Ariana Grande’s net worth. In 2017, she forged a one-year deal with sneaker giant Reebok and became its brand ambassador.

She followed it up by teaming up with coffee chain Starbucks for the launch of the Cloud Macchiato beverage in 2019. The same year, she also partnered with luxury fashion house Givenchy for their Fall/Winter campaign.

Her other lucrative brand endorsement deals include Coach, T-Mobile, MAC, Apple, Lipsy, Guess and Fortnite. Grande performed at a number of shows for Fortnite, and it would be safe to deduce that they added substantially to her fortune.

Expensive assets and luxury spends

Real estate

With such a staggering net worth, it is natural for Ariana Grande to have a penchant for luxury homes. In 2018, she purchased a lavish NYC apartment for USD 16 million (over INR 130 crore) with her former fiancé Pete Davidson. It has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms as well as an IMAX cinema theatre.

In 2020, she invested in two real estate purchases — a Hollywood Hills home for USD 13.7 million (over INR 112 crore), which includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a Montecito mansion for USD 6.75 million (over INR 55 crore) from Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi. However, she has reportedly sold both properties for USD 14 million (over INR 114 crore) and 9.1 million (over INR 74 crore), respectively.

She lapped up a USD 8.9-million (over INR 72 lakh) cottage in Hollywood Hills in 2021, which modestly features two bedrooms and bathrooms. However, the following year, she reportedly purchased another celebrity-owned pad, which apparently belonged to Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden. However, not much is known about it.

Cars

Grande has an impressive automobile resume and her garage comprises beasts like a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. It comes in two engine variations — while the 5-litre V8 costs around USD 79,995 (over INR 65 lakh) and gives a 510 HP output, the 3-litre V8 costs around USD 63,495 (over INR 51 lakh) and has a performance of 340 HP.

She also has a Mercedes Maybach S600, which has a price tag of around USD 185,950 (over INR 1 crore). The model is a rare find in the US and offers a twin-turbo V12 engine that produces an output of 523 HP. The interior also has spacious legroom with plush headrests, power controls and seats with built-in massage systems.

A USD 94,990 (over INR 77 lakh) Tesla Model S in the pearl white shade is also a part of her garage. According to Tesla, the car has a dual-motor powertrain and reaches nearly 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds. With a 670 HP engine, it provides a top speed of 250 kmph. The car has a 43 cm touchscreen and a York steering that auto-selects the best direction for the driver.

Her luxury car collection includes a Cadillac Escalade, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 V8 Biturbo and a Mercedes-Benz E-Class as well.

Personal life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Among the celebrities Ariana Grande has dated, she garnered the most attention for her relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller. They started seeing each other in 2016 but called it quits two years later. Miller passed away in September 2018.

Towards the end of May 2018, news of her dating Pete Davidson was rife, and they even got engaged. However, the couple called it off after five months in the same year.

Shortly after, she started dating Social House member Mikey Foster in 2019, but things soon fizzled out. Then, she reportedly got betrothed to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a quiet December 2020 engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The singer shared images of her wedding with the caption “5.15.21.” and it was revealed that Ariana Grande’s husband is indeed Gomez.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Ariana Grande/ Instagram