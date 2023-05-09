From ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ to performing with Ed Sheeran: Meet singer Armaan Malik

While kids his age were still trying to figure out their ABCs, Armaan Malik already had a hint of what he wanted to do with his life. At the mere age of 4, Malik was already engrossed in the world of music. Naturally so, since he is the younger son of Daboo Malik, a renowned singer, music producer and actor. His love for singing brought him to the reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs stage in 2006. While he finished 8th in the contest, the journey was a learning curve for the sensational artist.

Armaan Malik went on to train in Indian classical music for 10 years and finally made his debut as a child singer with Bum Bum Bole in Taare Zameen Par (2007). The song still makes people groove, and that’s the kind of magic Armaan kept creating with his music thereafter. Listing his hit numbers would take us a long while, but some of the fan favourites remain Naina (Khoobsurat), Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero), Tumhe Apna Banane Ka (Hate Story 3), Buddhu Sa Mann (Kapoor & Sons), Jab Tak (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Theher Ja (October) to name a few.

And this is just the tip of a ‘giant musically successful’ iceberg. The singer did not just limit himself to singing Bollywood Hindi songs. He is one of the few artists who can sing in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam. His singing career as a South Indian artist has also been thriving. And finally, when fans began thinking that Armaan has made it big, he surprised his fans with even grand achievements.

He released his first single, Krazy Konnection, in 2014 and kept making great independent music. He stunned everyone with the release of his first English-language single, Control, in 2020. The song landed him at the No. 1 position on the Top Triller Global Billboard charts twice, making him the first artist to achieve this feat. The song also made him the first Indian singer-songwriter to be featured on the prestigious Spotify Times Square Billboard in New York City.

With time, his international collaborations grew bigger. He collaborated with popular singer Eric Nam on the track Echo in 2021. He featured on a remix of the Ed Sheeran song 2step in 2022. Malik won the Best India Act at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards for his single You, and also collaborated with South Korean girl band Tri.be for a song titled Memu Aagamu.

Today, Armaan Malik is one of the most successful artists across the globe, making great music and representing India on a larger scale. He is either working on a new music or is on a tour, creating magic everywhere he goes. We luckily got to catch up with him during his stint at the Royal Stag Boombox.

Excerpt from our conversation with singer Armaan Malik

From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs to date, things have changed considerably for you. How would you describe your journey, Armaan? Is there something you wish you could change?

I don’t think I’ll change anything, because all that I’ve done has led me to this point – led me to do this interview with you, led me to be Armaan Malik. So, I would not change a thing. I would just go back and tell Armaan, that do what you’re doing, be focused on whatever you’re doing. And you will become what you want to become.

If you had to describe your journey so far in one word, what will that be?

My journey has been ‘transformative’. I would say that I’ve learned a lot from this journey. I’ve seen a lot of transitions in my career, I’ve seen a lot of changes in my voice. Every year, I feel like I have a new voice that I get to use for my fans and my listeners. I don’t want to ever stop learning. I think the more you learn, the better you become as a human being and as an artist.

Does it ever become overwhelming for you to look back and see how far you have come?

Firstly, I don’t believe in looking back. I believe in going “onwards and upwards”. And even if I do, it is only to see how far I’ve come. And not to look back to reminisce on certain events or things that have happened. I just want to look forward to all the amazing things that are in store for me.

You belong to a family of artists. What do dinner table conversations at home look like?

While growing up, there was a lot of madness, for sure. There were a lot of dinner table rhythms and percussion happening. My dad, my brother Amaal (Malik) and I used to keep banging on the table, making new songs. Since my mom was not from a musical background, she was usually irritated with the three of us. There was a lot of learning. I learned a lot from my Dada – Shri Sardar Mallik, as he was one of the most respected composers of our Bollywood film industry. Just to be able to be his grandson, and to sit beside him at the age of three or four, while listening to him play the sitar and the tanpura, teach students and compose songs — I think that was invaluable for me as a grandson and as an artist.

You have a few songs in different languages. Is working on a Bollywood song any different from working on a song in a regional language?

It’s tougher to work on a regional language song because firstly, you don’t know the language. Secondly, there’s a lot of enunciation. Feeling the song is very important. Obviously, you listen to a lyricist’s brief on the song and then sing accordingly, but it still takes a lot of practice. However, since I have been doing it for quite some time now, I have become pretty good at it. It’s more challenging than singing a Bollywood song.

In 2020, you released your first English song, and it was a huge hit. And then came “You”. Are you planning another single or focusing on Bollywood music right now?

I’ve released five singles in English. Control and You are my biggest singles, the most successful ones. You has been one of those songs that have broken barriers, because not a lot of Indian artists actively put out English music. And me being a mainstream Bollywood singer making that shift was anyway a very different thing for people to kind of envisage. I hope to do more singles in English in the coming future. This year, I’m planning to put out a very special song, something that I’ve been sitting on since 2019.

‘Echo’ was a phenomenon. Was working with Eric Nam and KSHMR a conscious decision?

I really like KSHMR and his work. I’ve been a huge fan of his for the longest time. The collaboration with Eric happened in a very interesting way on Twitter. He had put out a tweet saying, “Do you know any cool Indian artists that you think I should collaborate with?” And his tweet was flooded with my name. Control had just been released and he heard that song. He then tweeted, “This is a certified bop, and I hope that we can do something together.” I came across the tweet and replied to it. That’s how our journey started. KSHMR and I had already made a song together in LA and we asked Eric if he’d like to work on it too. He agreed and the rest is history.

Which other artists are you looking forward to working with?

I really want to do something with Charlie Puth, he is one of my favourite artists. Zedd is another favourite of mine. I’ve already collaborated with Ed Sheeran. Justin Bieber would be cool to work with. I think doing something with him would be amazing.

Any Indian Artist you would like to collaborate with?

Arijit Singh and me doing a duet would be phenomenal.

How was it performing in Dehradun at the Royal Stag Boombox?

Royal Stag Boombox is a very unique platform. The main theme was to amalgamate and put together artists from different genres, from different parts of the country and put them together in a room to just see what happens. I think very few such concepts have come together in our country and I’m glad I could be a part of it.

You have always been experimental with the kind of music you make. Is there anything that you are yet to try?

I’ve not tried to rap yet. So, I hope I can do that one day maybe.

Who are the people you look up to in the music industry?

There are a lot of people I’ve looked up to ever since I was a kid. I’ll mention a few of them – Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, AR Rahman sir. Recently I collaborated with Mithoon Sir on a song. I’ve been a huge fan of his as well. I’ve worked with all the names that I’ve mentioned, and that is a very different feeling. It’s a massive thing for me. It’s a great feeling to look up to individuals like these and then work with them. I hope that one day I also become someone a young artist looks up to. I hope I can make that happen.

What are the top three music festivals that everyone should attend?

I think Coachella would definitely be one of them. Then there is the Ultra Music Festival. I’m a huge fan of it, I love EDM music. I’ve not been to any of these festivals by the way. The Glastonbury Music Festival, which happens in the UK, is also very cool.

What’s next for Armaan Malik?

A lot of amazing new songs. I’m doing a couple of songs in different genres. I’ve always been keen on doing something in hip-hop. I hope to do something in this genre this year. I have a lot of non-films, and independent songs coming out this year as well, along with the usual Bollywood and regional songs.

Here, check out a few songs by the global music sensation before you go

All Images: Courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram