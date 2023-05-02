From Audi A6 to Rolex: A look at the most expensive things owned by SRK’s son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan is currently all over the news, and no it is not because he’s making his Bollywood debut. Contrary to his younger sister, Suhana Khan’s career path, SRK’s eldest son has decided to take a different route to fame and has launched his luxury clothing brand, D’YAVOL X. The brand went live on 30 April and created waves on the Internet.

While Aryan Khan is trying to make it on his own, no one can deny the fact that he is the son of one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. The first-born to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Aryan has been pampered like anything. From expensive clothes to luxury watches, Aryan has always lived a luxurious life and owns some really expensive things just the age of 26. Let us get to know him a little better and take a look at all the expensive things Aryan Khan owns.

A gifted Audi, a luxurious watch & more: Expensive things owned by Aryan Khan

Before we take a look at his luxurious lifestyle, let’s get to know the star kid a little better.

Aryan Khan’s family

Aryan Khan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Born on 13 November 1997, the star kid decided to stay away from the camera, unlike his father and younger sister. Khan has two younger siblings — Suhana and AbRam Khan. Suhana is looking forward to her debut with Archies which will release on Netflix soon. His little brother, who is just 9 years old, is already a star amongst SRK’s fans. Aryan shares a great camaraderie with his father. Fans have often witnessed the father-son duo exchanging clothes and accessories, while having a fun banter about it online.

His educational background

He attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then went on to study at Sevenoaks School, Sevenoaks, England along with Amitabh Bachchan‘s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in 2016. He completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, and Television Production from the School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California, California in 2020. He now aims to become a director, apart from expanding his business.

Aryan Khan’s net worth

Aryan Khan reportedly has a net worth of USD 150 million (INR 12.28 crores). The star kid will be making his directorial debut with the film titled Stardom. The film will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. In 2020, he also announced that he will be launching a premium vodka brand in India along with his partners — Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva.

Uber luxurious things that Aryan Khan owns

The star kid’s mother had once shared a photo of her boys – SRK, Aryan and AbRam chilling together. Aryan was spotted donning a pair of casual sneakers from Balenciaga which were priced at a whopping USD 573.95 (INR 47,000).

He was also spotted wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch in photographs from a weekend party which surfaced online. The watch was worth USD 9,561.08 (INR 7.83 lakhs).

The star kid’s car collection

Way back in 2009, Shah Rukh Khan gifted Aryan and Suhana an Audi A6 which had inbuilt multimedia navigation and DSP sound system. He also owns a Mercedes GLS 350D worth USD 85,493.03 (INR 70 lakhs). He also has a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe and a BMW 730 LD parked in his garage.

More about D’YAVOL X

The brand offers a wide range of apparels from jackets to T-shirts. The price range, however, has left the internet a little enraged. Jackets are priced at INR 2 lakhs, T-shirts with printed designs are valued at INR 24,400 and hoodies are worth INR 45,500.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram