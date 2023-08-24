What makes Ayushmann Khurrana one of the richest actors in Bollywood

A name synonymous with portraying a common man on screen, Ayushmann Khurrana created a niche for himself from the first time the audience saw him on the big screen. The actor who marked a fabulous debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, is now one of the most bankable names in the industry. Not only is Ayushmann Khuranna a part of several blockbuster movies but his net worth is also increasing rapidly each year because of his great work.

Some of the most successful movies of Ayushmann Khurrana include titles like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019), Andhadhun (2018), and Article 15 (2019). These movies have made Ayushmann Khurrana everyone’s favourite actor and have massively contributed to his net worth as well.

Being this successful means that Ayushmann is used to living a luxurious life. From expensive assets to massive income, the Dream Girl actor loves to spend his money on leisure and an extravagant lifestyle. Here’s a look at the actor’s life of luxury.

From movie fee to expensive assets: A look at the net worth of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list twice. Once in 2013 and then again in 2019 at the 37th position with earnings summing upto USD 3.6 million approx. (INR 30.5 crore). Time also named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. This talks highly about his yearly income and his opulent lifestyle.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s net worth in 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana has an estimated net worth of USD 10 million approx. (INR 82 crore approximately). His annual income is estimated to be USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) where major of his earnings come from movies, singing, and brand endorsements. His monthly earnings sum up to USD 96,540 (INR 80 lakh). The actor charges around USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) per movie.

Earnings from brand endorsements & concerts

Not many know but Ayushmann invested in a grooming start-up named The Man Company in 2019. Apart from this, he also endorses brands like Daniel Wellington, KitKat, Toyota, Bajaj Allianz and more. The actor charges USD 422,289 (INR 3.5 crore) for brand endorsements. He also undertakes several concerts globally, which has created a good money basket for the actor.

Properties owned by the Andhadhun actor

The actor stays in a luxurious rented home in Andheri. Located in Windsor Grande, the actor pays a rent of USD 6,335 (INR 5.25 lakh) per month for the 4000 sq ft home. The place has 7 bedrooms and the best amenities installed inside the house. The actor also owns several real estate properties in Chandigarh including a lavish property in Panchkula worth USD 1 million approx. (INR 9 crore). He also purchased a property in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb worth USD (INR 19.30 crore).

Wheels parked in Ayushmann’s garage

Ayushmann Khurrana has a really good collection of cars including the gorgeous Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth USD 337,929 (INR 2.80 crore), a BMW 5 Series costing USD 89,897 (INR 74.50 lakh), an Audi A4 worth USD 59,078 (INR 48.96 lakh) and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class that retails at USD 386,135 (INR 3.20 crore).

Top hit movies of the Badhaai Do actor

Top hit movies of Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office include titles like Dream Girl (2019) with earnings of USD 17 million approx. (INR 141.3 crore), Badhaai Ho (2018) with earnings of USD 16 million approx. (INR 137.31 crore), followed by Bala (2019) with earnings of USD 14 million approx. (INR 116.38 crore). Then comes Andhadhun (2018) with earnings of USD 8.9 million approx. (INR 74.32 crore) and Article 15 (2019) with earnings of USD 7.9 million approx. (INR 66 crore).

Upcoming movies of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, a sequel to his hit 2019 film. For his upcoming movie, the actor has reportedly charged a whopping fee of USD 1.8 million approx. (INR 15 crore). The actor will reprise his role as Pooja, the tele-caller with many admirers, in the second instalment of the film.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the net worth of Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana has an estimated net worth of USD 10 million approx. (INR 82 crore approximately).

-How much does Ayushmann Khurrana charge per movie?

The actor charges around USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) per movie.

-What are the assets of Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ayushmann Khurrana owns several expensive cars including a BMW, Audi and more. He also owns several luxurious properties in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

-Is Ayushmann Khurrana a hit actor?

Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in many blockbuster hits and is one of the most bankable names in the industry.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram