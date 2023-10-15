Binge-watching these Ali Fazal movies and TV shows is always a good idea

School often forms the foundation of our dreams and career goals, and for a young school-going Ali Fazal, playing Trinculo (the jester in William Shakespeare’s The Tempest) during a play was the moment when he realised he wanted to become an actor. He landed in Mumbai to study economics at St. Xavier’s College and soon found himself auditioning for films. His journey so far has been very inspiring and today, Ali Fazal has reached a point in his career where he has garnered a lot of love for his movies and TV shows.

The actor landed his first role in James Dodson-directed romantic comedy film The Other End of the Line in 2008. He went on to work on an American television miniseries titled Bollywood Hero (2009) and kept doing theatres. It was during one of his plays when Saeed Akhtar Mirza spotted him and offered him the lead role in his erotic thriller Ek Tho Chance (2009). With this, Ali Fazal also made his Bollywood debut in 3 Idiots after a person from the film’s production unit saw him in a play and recommended him to Hirani. He went on to do a couple of more movies that brought him fair success.

It was when the actor appeared in Fukrey (2013), everybody started taking note of his work. Ali Fazal went on to work on several hit movies and TV shows including Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Fukrey Returns (2017), Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Mirzapur (2018–present), Ray (2021), Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023) and has managed to become one of the most bankable names in the Indian industry as well as internationally.

As he rings in his 37th birthday on 15 October, let’s take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows starring Ali Fazal that showcase his versatility and dexterity in making fictional characters look so real on the big screen.

10 movies and TV shows starring Ali Fazal that you should watch