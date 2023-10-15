Binge-watching these Ali Fazal movies and TV shows is always a good idea

School often forms the foundation of our dreams and career goals, and for a young school-going Ali Fazal, playing Trinculo (the jester in William Shakespeare’s The Tempest) during a play was the moment when he realised he wanted to become an actor. He landed in Mumbai to study economics at St. Xavier’s College and soon found himself auditioning for films. His journey so far has been very inspiring and today, Ali Fazal has reached a point in his career where he has garnered a lot of love for his movies and TV shows.
The actor landed his first role in James Dodson-directed romantic comedy film The Other End of the Line in 2008. He went on to work on an American television miniseries titled Bollywood Hero (2009) and kept doing theatres. It was during one of his plays when Saeed Akhtar Mirza spotted him and offered him the lead role in his erotic thriller Ek Tho Chance (2009). With this, Ali Fazal also made his Bollywood debut in 3 Idiots after a person from the film’s production unit saw him in a play and recommended him to Hirani. He went on to do a couple of more movies that brought him fair success.
It was when the actor appeared in Fukrey (2013), everybody started taking note of his work. Ali Fazal went on to work on several hit movies and TV shows including Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), Fukrey Returns (2017), Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Mirzapur (2018–present), Ray (2021), Death on the Nile (2022) and Kandahar (2023) and has managed to become one of the most bankable names in the Indian industry as well as internationally.
As he rings in his 37th birthday on 15 October, let’s take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows starring Ali Fazal that showcase his versatility and dexterity in making fictional characters look so real on the big screen.
10 movies and TV shows starring Ali Fazal that you should watch
1 /10
Directed by: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
Other cast members: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha
Release date: 14 June 2013
Summary: Fukrey is a comedy film that revolves around four friends – Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who dream of making it big despite their mediocre backgrounds. They get involved in a series of hilarious misadventures after they discover that Choocha has a god-gift of guessing the winning number of any lottery in his dream. While trying to achieve their goals using Choocha’s talent, the gang gets involved in utter chaos after a local goon, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) loses all her money in a lottery bet.
More about the film: Due to public demand and popularity, Fukrey was re-released in theatres in September 2013.
2 /10
Directed by: Samar Shaikh
Other cast members: Vidya Balan, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta, Tanvi Azmi
Release date: 4 July 2014
Summary: In this comedy-drama, Ali Fazal plays the role of Tasawur, the love interest of the protagonist, Bobby (Vidya Balan). Bobby dreams of becoming the best detective in Hyderabad but faces scepticism and challenges due to her gender. The film follows her journey as she takes on various cases and proves her skills as a detective, all while navigating her feelings for Tasawur.
More about the film: The team shot the movie in one long schedule of 55 days.
3 /10
Directed by: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai
Other cast members: Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, Neha Sargam.
Release date: 16 November 2018 – present
Summary: Set in the heartland of India, Mirzapur revolves around drugs, guns, and lawlessness. The show depicts the rise of a don, Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, and the complex web of power, crime, and politics that ensnares the city of Mirzapur. Ali Fazal plays the role of Guddu Pandit, a young man who becomes embroiled in the world of crime and power struggles after his family is tragically affected by the local mafia.
More about the show: Mirzapur eventually became the most popular web series in India, after Sacred Games.
4 /10
Directed by: Stephen Frears
Other cast members: Judi Dench, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith, Adeel Akhtar
Release date: 22 September 2017
Summary: In this historical drama, Ali Fazal plays Abdul Karim, a young Indian clerk who travels to England to participate in Queen Victoria’s (Judi Dench) Golden Jubilee. Surprisingly, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with the ageing queen, defying societal norms and prejudices. The film explores their unique bond and the challenges they face due to their friendship.
More about the film: Fazal’s movie was nominated for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 90th Academy Awards, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (for Dench) at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.
5 /10
Directed by: Srijit Mukherji
Other cast members: Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Shruthy Menon, Gavin Methalaka
Release date: 25 June 2021
Summary: Ray is an anthology series based on the works of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, which features a collection of stories that bring to light the mysteries of human behaviour. Ali Fazal stars a successful entrepreneur, Ipsit Rama Nair, in one of the episodes titled Forget Me Not, where he plays a man who starts losing his memory.
More about the show: The other episodes of the series were titled Bahrupiya by Srijit Mukherji, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa by Abhishek Chaubey and Spotlight by Vasan Bala.
6 /10
Directed by: Deva Katta
Other cast members: Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey
Release date: 20 September 2019
Summary: Prassthanam is a political drama that revolves around a powerful politician, Baldev Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt), and his two sons. Ali Fazal portrays the character of Ayush, Baldev’s stepson. Things get tricky when Baldev decides to choose his intelligent stepson as the heir to his throne instead of his own son, Vivaan (Satyajeet Dubey), who is hot-blooded and decides to revolt against his decision.
More about the film: Prassthanam is a remake of the 2010 Telugu-language film of the same name.
7 /10
Directed by: Samit Basu, Shashanka Ghosh
Other cast members: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh
Release date: 15 November 2019
Summary: House Arrest is a Netflix film in which Ali Fazal plays the role of Karan, a man who decides to stay inside his apartment and cut off from the outside world. He barricades himself inside his flat, trying to find peace in his own company. Trouble ensues when his neighbour, Pinky (Barkha Singh), drops off a package and asks him to take care of it while a journalist (Shriya Pilgaonkar) arrives to interview him.
More about the film: The plot of this movie revolves around a Japanese concept called hikikomori, which is a condition of isolation that is common & increasing globally.
8 /10
Directed by: Kenneth Branagh
Other cast members: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright
Release date: 11 February 2022
Summary: In this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, Ali Fazal plays the character of Andrew Katchadourian, a passionate and charismatic trustee and Linnet’s (Gal Gadot) cousin. The story revolves around detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), who investigates the murder of a wealthy heiress during a luxurious cruise on the Nile River. Ali Fazal’s character becomes entangled in the intricate web of relationships and secrets surrounding the murder.
More about the film: Death on the Nile was nominated for Best Action/Adventure Film at the 47th Saturn Awards but lost to Top Gun: Maverick (2022).
9 /10
Directed by: Ric Roman Waugh
Other cast members: Gerard Butler, Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Tom Rhys Harries, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, Travis Fimmel
Release date: 26 May 2023
Summary: The story follows a CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler) and his translator, Mohammad “Mo” Doud (Navid Negahban) who try to escape from Afghanistan after his covert mission is exposed. Ali Fazal plays the role of ISI agent Kahil Nassir, who tried to capture Tom and Mo.
More about the film: Kandahar is the first big-budget U.S. feature to be shot in the country’s Al-Ula and Jeddah.
10 /10
Directed by: Vishal Bhardwaj
Other cast members: Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra
Release date: 5 October 2023
Summary: RAW agent, Krishna Mehra is assigned the task by India’s Research & Analysis Wing to track down the mole selling the country’s defence secrets to enemies. Now, it is upon her to toggle with her dual identity as a spy and lover and find out clues.
More about the film: Khufiya is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel Escape to Nowhere.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-What is Ali Fazal famous for?
Ali Fazal is a renowned Indian model and actor known for his movies and TV shows like Fukrey (2013), Furious 7 (2015), Victoria & Abdul (2017), Mirzapur (2018–present), Death on the Nile (2022), Kandahar (2023).
-Is Ali Fazal an Indian actor?
Yes, he is an Indian actor.
-Who is the actor in Give Me Some Sunshine?
Ali Fazal played the role of Joy Lobo, who features in 3 Idiot‘s song Give Me Some Sunshine.
-What is the age difference between Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha?
Richa Chadha is 10 months older than the actor.
