Best movies of AR Murugadoss to stream if you love Tamil filmmakers

AR Murugadoss entered the film industry in 1997, and instantly gained popularity for making action movies that are based on social issues. Soon after making a name as a director, he ventured into production and screenwriting as well. Today, the filmmaker is one of the biggest names in the industry who works predominantly in the Tamil cinema, with fans always eagerly waiting for the upcoming movies of AR Murugadoss every time he makes an announcement.
AR Murugadoss’s love for movies began when he was in college. He used to take part in several cultural events and write jokes that were published in Ananda Vikatan. He used to watch seven films a week, that piqued his interest in making films even more. Initially, Murugadoss wanted to become a screenwriter, so he started writing sketch comedies and acting in them. This encouraged him to enroll himself in the Madras Film Institute as well. However, when he got a rejection from there, he found another way to enter the industry. He became an assistant writer for P. Kalaimani. In 1997, he got his first job as an assistant director while working on Ratchagan. His constant efforts led SJ Suryah to recommend AR Murugadoss to Ajith Kumar for directing his debut movie, Dheena. The film was a hit, making everyone take note of AR Murugadoss and his upcoming movies.
AR Murugadoss went on to direct movies like Ghajini (2005), 7aum Arivu (2011), Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Sarkar (2018), Darbar (2020) — all of which were hit films. Murugadoss is now known for his knack for mixing compelling storytelling with social and political themes, making his movies not only entertaining but also thought-provoking. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that showcase his versatility as a director, as he delves into various genres, including science fiction, sports comedy, and social justice dramas.
Best AR Murugadoss movies that showcase his directorial prowess
Cast: Vijayakanth, Simran, Ashima Bhalla
Release date: 4 November 2002
Synopsis: Noticing how corruption and inefficiency were plaguing the Indian legal and political system, a professor named Dr. Ramanaa decides to take the law into his own hands. He becomes a vigilante and takes the help of his ex-students, who are working in various government offices, to clean up the system.
More about the film: The movie was dubbed and released in Hindi as Mar Mitenge 3 in 2015.
Cast: Suriya, Asin, Pradeep Rawat, Nayanthara, Riyaz Khan
Release date: 29 September 2005
Synopsis: Sanjay Ramasamy suffers from short-term memory loss after a traumatic incident involving his girlfriend Kalpana. He tattoos crucial information on his body to track down her murderer, setting off a gripping revenge saga filled with suspense, action, and emotional depth.
More about the film: The movie was remade in Hindi by Murugadoss again in 2008. While Asin, Pradeep Rawat and Riyaz Khan reprised their roles, Suriya’s and Nayanthara’s roles were played by Aamir Khan and Jiah Khan respectively.
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Sharada, Khushbu Sundar, Pradeep Rawat, Brahmanandam
Release date: 20 September 2006
Synopsis: After the disturbing death of a physically challenged girl named Sumati, Stalin decides to create a chain system where he asks people to help three people instead of just saying thanks for receiving help. Things take a drastic turn when some bad men decide to teach Stalin a lesson. They try to frame him for the murder of the Chief Minister, but instead get arrested because of Stalin’s”help three people” system, which also saves Stalin’s life after a massive gunfight.
More about the film: The movie was dubbed and released in Tamil under the same title. It was also remade in Hindi as Jai Ho in 2014.
Cast: Suriya, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Shruti Haasan
Release date:25 October 2011
Synopsis: This science-fiction thriller follows the story of Bodhidharma, a 6th-century Indian prince who becomes a Buddhist monk and travels to China. Centuries later, a genetic research scientist, Subha, uncovers Bodhidharma’s story and seeks to unravel his secrets to combat a deadly virus after she finds a matching sample in Aravind, a descendant of Bodhidharma.
More about the film: The movie was dubbed as 7th Sense in Telugu (2011) and as Chennai v/s China (2014) in Hindi.
Cast: Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala, Zakir Hussain
Release date: 13 November 2012
Synopsis: Jagadish Dhanapal, an army officer on vacation, stumbles upon a terrorist plot in Mumbai. He takes it upon himself to thwart the terrorists’ plans, leading to intense cat-and-mouse action sequences and a patriotic storyline.
More about the film: In 2014, the movie was remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. It was remade in Bengali as Game: He Plays to Win.
Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Hansika Motwani, and Vamsi Krishna, with Sayaji Shinde, Sathish, Shaji Chen, Preethi Shankar, Ashwathy Ravikumar, Rajesh Gopalan, Vinu Karthik
Release date: 4 April 2014
Synopsis: Peter is a carefree young man who pretends to be a boxer to impress a girl he likes. However, circumstances lead him to participate in a real boxing match with professional boxers after an IT gang convinces him to take part in the competition. With the help of the gang and rigorous training, Peter faces the challenge of becoming a real boxer in this lighthearted sports comedy. The IT gang, who was told by a siddhar that they would win 2 lakh rupees if Peter wins, is left astounded after his prediction comes true.
More about the film: The movie got its title from a dialogue spoken by Dhamu in Gemini (2002).
Cast: Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sathish
Release date: 22 October 2014
Synopsis: Kathiresan, a convict on the run, takes on the identity of a social activist named Jeevanandham. He becomes embroiled in a battle against corrupt politicians and corporations who are exploiting farmers and decides to fix what’s wrong with the system.
More about the film: The film was remade in Telugu as Khaidi No. 150 (2017) with Chiranjeevi as the lead.
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anurag Kashyap
Release date: 2 September 2016
Synopsis: Akira Sharma is a college student who becomes entangled in a web of corruption and deceit when she witnesses a crime committed by dishonest police officers. She decides to fight back against the system, seeking justice for herself and others.
More about the film: The movie was a remake of the 2011 Tamil-language film Mouna Guru.
Cast: Mahesh Babu, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh
Release date: 27 September 2017
Synopsis: Shiva, an intelligence officer, is tasked with tracking down a psychopathic hacker, who uses technology to commit crimes. The film explores the cat-and-mouse game between the two, with a focus on the impact of technology on our lives.
More about the film: The movie was released in the US and Gulf countries as well.
Cast: Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas
Release date: 9 January 2020
Synopsis: The story revolves around Aditya Arunachalam, who is the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He is known to kill countless gangsters across Mumbai in police encounters. His reckless behaviour becomes the subject of widespread denunciation, which compels the National Human Rights Commission of India to take action against him. However, when one of the panellists realises that Aditya is his old friend, he discovers the reason behind his ruthlessness.
More about the film: The movie became one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing films and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2020.
