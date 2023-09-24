Best movies of AR Murugadoss to stream if you love Tamil filmmakers

AR Murugadoss entered the film industry in 1997, and instantly gained popularity for making action movies that are based on social issues. Soon after making a name as a director, he ventured into production and screenwriting as well. Today, the filmmaker is one of the biggest names in the industry who works predominantly in the Tamil cinema, with fans always eagerly waiting for the upcoming movies of AR Murugadoss every time he makes an announcement.

AR Murugadoss’s love for movies began when he was in college. He used to take part in several cultural events and write jokes that were published in Ananda Vikatan. He used to watch seven films a week, that piqued his interest in making films even more. Initially, Murugadoss wanted to become a screenwriter, so he started writing sketch comedies and acting in them. This encouraged him to enroll himself in the Madras Film Institute as well. However, when he got a rejection from there, he found another way to enter the industry. He became an assistant writer for P. Kalaimani. In 1997, he got his first job as an assistant director while working on Ratchagan. His constant efforts led SJ Suryah to recommend AR Murugadoss to Ajith Kumar for directing his debut movie, Dheena. The film was a hit, making everyone take note of AR Murugadoss and his upcoming movies.

AR Murugadoss went on to direct movies like Ghajini (2005), 7aum Arivu (2011), Thuppakki (2012), Kaththi (2014), Sarkar (2018), Darbar (2020) — all of which were hit films. Murugadoss is now known for his knack for mixing compelling storytelling with social and political themes, making his movies not only entertaining but also thought-provoking. On the occasion of his 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best films that showcase his versatility as a director, as he delves into various genres, including science fiction, sports comedy, and social justice dramas.

Best AR Murugadoss movies that showcase his directorial prowess