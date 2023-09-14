12 films that showcase the versatility of Ayushmann Khurrana

From the beginning of his acting career, Ayushmann Khurrana ensured that his fans have a great time whenever they watch him on the big screen. There is a long list of Ayushmann Khurrana movies that generated a buzz on the internet, with the audience showering love for the actor. Not only does the actor work on engaging scripts, but has always offered something new every single time, which make him stand apart from the rest of the stars in the industry.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s entry into the film industry was written. Ayushmann had done several plays in Gaiety Theatre, Shimla while he was in college, so it was quite natural for him to shift his focus to films. He made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. The film instantly made everyone notice him as a nuanced actor and he soon became a bankable name in the industry.
The list of hit movies that featured Ayushmann Khurrana includes Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019), Andhadhun (2018), Article 15 (2019), Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the new movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana along with Ananya Panday titled Dream Girl 2 (2023).
Today, as the actor celebrates his 39th birthday, let’s celebrate it with a marathon of his best films.
List of Ayushmann Khurrana movies to kickstart the actor’s birthday celebrations
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Directed by: Shoojit Sircar
Other cast members: Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia
Release date: 20 April 2012
Synopsis: The story revolves around a young man named Vicky Arora. Due to lack of money, Vicky decides to become a sperm donor and maintain his lifestyle. He falls in love with Ashima, and marries her without telling her about his side business. Things take a U-turn when Ashima finds out what Vicky has been upto.
More about the film: The film became a commercial success, and was remade as Naruda Donoruda (2016) in Telugu and in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu (2020).
2 /12
Directed by: Sharat Katariya
Other cast members: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa
Release date: 27 February 2015
Synopsis: In this heartwarming film, Ayushmann portrays the character of Prem Prakash Tiwari, a young man who reluctantly marries an overweight woman. The story revolves around their journey to find love and acceptance within their arranged marriage.
More about the film: The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
3 /12
Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Other cast members: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa
Release date: 18 August 2017
Synopsis: Based on Nicolas Barreau’s novel titled The Ingredients of Love, the story revolves around a strong-headed girl, Bitti Mishra, a not-so-popular writer Chirag Dubey, and an innocent salesman Pritam Vidrohi. Bitti reads a book written by Pritam Vidrohi, and realises that the character in the book named Barfi is just like her. She decides to find the writer. She bumps into Chirag, who helps her find Pritam. Little does Bitti know that Chirag is only Pritam. Chirag then gets hold of an innocent salesman and trains him to become a rude Pritam that Bitti would meet. The twist comes when Chirag falls in love with Bitti while she falls in love with Pritam. But does Bitti really love Pritam?
More about the film: The film was a commercial success with a box office collection of INR 60 crore (USD 7.2 million approx.) worldwide against a budget of INR 20 crore (USD 2.4 million approx.).
4 /12
Directed by: Sriram Raghavan
Other cast members: Tabu, Radhika Apte, Manav Vij, Anil Dhawan
Release date: 5 October 2018
Synopsis: Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a riveting performance as Akash, a blind pianist. The story narrates how he becomes embroiled in a web of killings and deception after he witnesses a murder, and the woman figures out that he is not blind after all.
More about the film: The movie became the 18th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
5 /12
Directed by: Amit Ravindernath Sharma
Other cast members: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Shardul Rana, Sanya Malhotra
Release date: 18 October 2018
Synopsis: Ayushmann plays the role of Nakul Kaushik, a young man who grapples with embarrassment and humour when he discovers that his middle-aged parents are expecting a child. The film blends comedy with a heartwarming family story.
More about the film: The film emerged as the ninth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. It won two National Film Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Sikri.
6 /12
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Other cast members: Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh, Sumbul Touqeer
Release date: 28 June 2019
Synopsis: This hard-hitting social drama sees Ayushmann Khurrana as Ayan Ranjan, an idealistic police officer who is determined to bring justice to a rural community plagued by caste-based discrimination and violence.
More about the film: The Ayushmann starrer served as the opening movie for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival.
7 /12
Directed by: Amar Kaushik
Other cast members: Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Bhargava Pahwa
Release date: 7 November 2019
Synopsis: Ayushmann takes on the role of Balmukund Shukla, a young man dealing with premature balding. The film humorously addresses issues related to self-esteem, societal beauty standards, and the quest for self-acceptance through Balmukund’s troubled marriage with a gorgeous woman which he tries to save.
More about the film: The film was showcased in Indo-German Filmweek 2020 in Berlin.
Directed by: Hitesh Kewalya
Other cast members: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo
Release date: 21 February 2020
Synopsis: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar play a same-sex couple in this comedy film that addresses LGBTQ+ issues in India. The film sensitively tackles the topic of homosexuality and how same-sex couples are treated in the country.
More about the film: The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which also starred Ayushmann.
9 /12
Directed by: Shoojit Sircar
Other cast members: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhinav Pundir, Farrukh Jaffar
Release date: 12 June 2020
Synopsis: In this satirical comedy-drama, Ayushmann plays the role of Baankey, a tenant who clashes with his landlord over property issues. Things get wild when an archaeologist decides to turn the house into a government-owned heritage site with the help of the information provided by Baankey.
More about the film: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film became one of the first few films to not be released theatrically, but on OTT directly.
10 /12
Directed by: Abhishek Kapoor
Other cast members: Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav
Release date: 10 December 2021
Synopsis: Manvinder “Manu” Munjal falls in love with Maanvi Brar, but is left surprised when she tells him the truth about herself. She reveals that she is a trans woman, which leaves Manu disgusted and enraged. The film discusses the sensitive topic of sex change with a touch of humour and lots of dramatic scenes.
More about the film: The song Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from the film is a remake of a song from the 2004 album Aashiqui by Jassi Sidhu.
11 /12
Directed by: Anirudh Iyer
Other cast members: Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, Harsh Chhaya, Jitender Hooda
Release date: 2 December 2022
Synopsis: Ayushmann essays the role of Maanav, an action hero who is at the peak of his career. The story takes a twist when he accidentally kills the brother of a ruthless politician and becomes an outlaw. Now it is upon him to prove himself guilty and regain his status as the biggest action hero.
More about the film: The film started streaming on Netflix soon after its theatrical release on 27 January 2023.
12 /12
Directed by: Raaj Shaandilyaa
Other cast members: Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa
Release date: 25 August 2023
Synopsis: In order to pay his father’s debt and to marry the love of her life, Karamveer “Karam” Singh decides to dress up as Pooja and work at a bar. However, soon confusion ensues when Pooja/Karam is forced to marry Shah Rukh Saleem to help his best friend, Smiley Dhillon. Finding it difficult to manage this dual life, Karam finally gives up and tells the truth to his girlfriend and everyone else.
More about the film: The film has emerged as the tenth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the most successful movie of Ayushmann Khurrana?
Dream Girl (2019) is the biggest hit of Ayushmann’s career. Andhadhun (2018) was a worldwide success.
– Which movie has Ayushmann Khurrana’s female voice?
Dream Girl (2019) and Dream Girl 2 (2023) feature his female voice.
– Is Ayushmann Khurrana a good actor?
He is one of the most bankable names in Bollywood with a list of many hit movies including Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi and more.
– Who is the biggest blockbuster movie actor in India?
Akshay Kumar is the biggest blockbuster movie actor in India with 13 hit films in his kitty.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb