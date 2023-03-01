Fall in love with Dulquer Salmaan all over again by watching these films of the South star

Many of us discovered Dulquer Salmaan after he marked his Bollywood debut with the 2018 released Karwaan. His charming smile, and the sheepish, sensible character he played, made everyone fall in love with the star. A look at his career, and you will understand that the actor is, however, more than just a romantic star. Dulquer Salmaan has been a part of some of the best regional movies, and has given some really iconic performances that have left his fans impressed always.

Surprisingly, Dulquer Salmaan came into movies much later in his career. Naturally, people felt that he would follow in his father and superstar, Mammootthy’s footsteps and get into acting as soon as he is done with his studies. But he had different plans for himself. The actor graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Purdue University. He joined a Dubai-based company as a business manager before pursuing a career in acting. “Somewhere down the lane, my life became monotonous and routine,” Dulquer Salmaan had said in a 2012 interview, explaining why he quit his job and got into acting.

Dulquer marked his debut with Srinath Rajendran’s crime film Second Show in 2012. He was applauded for his unconventional entry and was instantly recognised by the audience. Predominantly working in Malayalam films, some of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan are Ustad Hotel (2012), ABCD (2013), Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013), Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Bangalore Days (2014), Vikramadithyan (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Charlie (2015), Kali (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Mahanati (2018), Kurup (2021) and Sita Ramam (2022).

The actor worked in various genres and established himself as a household name in the South in no time. He is a recipient of several awards including four Filmfare Awards South and a Kerala State Film Award. Watching him on the screen is always a treat and it is always a good time to rewatch some of his movies. We have curated a list of some of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan that you need to watch right away. Check it out.