Fall in love with Dulquer Salmaan all over again by watching these films of the South star

Many of us discovered Dulquer Salmaan after he marked his Bollywood debut with the 2018 released Karwaan. His charming smile, and the sheepish, sensible character he played, made everyone fall in love with the star. A look at his career, and you will understand that the actor is, however, more than just a romantic star. Dulquer Salmaan has been a part of some of the best regional movies, and has given some really iconic performances that have left his fans impressed always.
Surprisingly, Dulquer Salmaan came into movies much later in his career. Naturally, people felt that he would follow in his father and superstar, Mammootthy’s footsteps and get into acting as soon as he is done with his studies. But he had different plans for himself. The actor graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management from Purdue University. He joined a Dubai-based company as a business manager before pursuing a career in acting. “Somewhere down the lane, my life became monotonous and routine,” Dulquer Salmaan had said in a 2012 interview, explaining why he quit his job and got into acting.
Dulquer marked his debut with Srinath Rajendran’s crime film Second Show in 2012. He was applauded for his unconventional entry and was instantly recognised by the audience. Predominantly working in Malayalam films, some of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan are Ustad Hotel (2012), ABCD (2013), Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013), Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Bangalore Days (2014), Vikramadithyan (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Charlie (2015), Kali (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Mahanati (2018), Kurup (2021) and Sita Ramam (2022).
The actor worked in various genres and established himself as a household name in the South in no time. He is a recipient of several awards including four Filmfare Awards South and a Kerala State Film Award. Watching him on the screen is always a treat and it is always a good time to rewatch some of his movies. We have curated a list of some of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan that you need to watch right away. Check it out.
Best movies of Dulquer Salmaan that you cannot miss
Director: Anwar Rasheed
Other cast members: Thilakan, Nithya Menen, Siddique, Mamukkoya, Lena
Release date: 29 June, 2012
Synopsis: The story revolves around Fayzee (Dulquer) and his grandpa and explores the beautiful relationship between the protagonist and his grandfather. Fayzee aspires to become a chef but is forced to look after his father’s business instead. He manages to escape back to India to work with his grandfather at his hotel, and what follows is a series of tear-jerking moments.
More about the film: The film won three National Film Awards, for Best Popular Film, Menon won the award for Best Dialogues and Thilakan got a Special Mention (posthumously).
Director: Anjali Menon
Other cast members: Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Paris Laxmi
Release date: 30 May, 2014
Synopsis: Bangalore Days is considered one of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan. The film revolves around the story of three cousins who arrive in Bangalore to fulfil their dream. The three are best of friends but things change when life throws different challenges at them. The adversities turn them into mature adults and changes their perspective towards relationships.
More about the film: The film received three Kerala State Film Awards including Best Actor and Best Actress awards for Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim respectively and Best Screenplay for Anjali Menon. Parvathy Thiruvothu went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and Anjali Menon won the Filmfare Award for Best Director.
Director: Mani Ratnam
Other cast members: Nithya Menen
Release date: 17 April, 2015
Synopsis: Dulquer Salmaan packed a powerful performance in O Kadhal Kanmani/OK Kanmani. The film is one of the most successful films of the actor’s career. The modern-age love story revolves around a couple who have different goals in life. What starts as a live-in, casual relationship turns into something beautiful as the story evolves.
More about the film: The film was later remade in Hindi as Ok Jaanu in 2017.
Director: Martin Prakkat
Other cast members: Jacob Gregory, Tovino Thomas, Aparna Gopinath
Release date: 14 June, 2013
Synopsis: Another Dulquer Salmaan film that everyone needs to watch is ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi. The story revolves around an American-born guy who lives an extravagant life. The spoilt brat is then sent back to India by his father who can’t see any other option but to teach his young son a lesson or two about life this way.
More about the film: The film was remade in Telugu in 2019 with the same name.
Director: Martin Prakkat
Other cast members: Parvathy
Release date: 24 December, 2015
Synopsis: Tessa starts living alone after escaping a forced marriage. She finds comfort in a sketchbook and decides to find all the characters depicted in the story. The sketchbook belongs to Charlie (Dulquer) who occupied the room before her. The refreshing storyline has some beautiful plot twists that make the film one of the best movies of Dulquer Salmaan.
More about the film: The film won 8 awards at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography. It was remade in Marathi and Tamil as Deva and Maara, respectively.
Director: Ranjith
Other cast members: Jyothi Krishna, Anumol, Shruthi Ramachandran
Release date: 19 September, 2014
Synopsis: Njaan means “Me” in English, and this Dulquer Salmaan film revolves around the socio-cultural and political dynamism of northern Malabar. Set during the pre–independence era, Dulquer essays the role of a blogger who doesn’t fear expressing his views on the socio-political scenario in his blog named Kottur.
More about the film: The movie is based on the novel K T N Kottur Ezhuthum Jeevithavum by T. P. Rajeevan.
Director: Shyju Khalid, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Amal Neerad, Anwar Rasheed
Other cast members: Anikha Surendran, Chethan Jayalal, Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, Fahadh Faasil
Release date: 21 June, 2013
Synopsis: 5 Sundarikal is an anthology created by five directors. Dulquer Salmaan features in one of the five stories titled Kullante Bharya. The short story talks about a couple that wants to break barriers and refrain from living in a conventional manner.
Director: Amal Neerad
Other cast members: Karthika Muralidharan
Release date: 5 May, 2017
Synopsis: A staunch communist falls in love with an American and what ensues is the journey of the lead character illegally entering United States of America which ends up becoming a great life lesson for him. The film was released in 2017 on the birthday of the great German philosopher and socialist revolutionary Karl Marx.
Director: Anoop Sathyan
Other cast members: Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan
Release date: 7 February, 2020
Synopsis: Varane Avashyamund is a slice-of-life movie revolving around the lives of three families. The film follows their daily lives and how they navigate love and the different problems in life. The film teaches you how things eventually work out in the end, leaving you with a big smile.
More about the film: The film marked the comeback of Suresh Gopi after a five-year hiatus from acting.
Director: Akarsh Khurana
Other cast members: Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar
Release date: 3 August, 2018
Synopsis: Uptight Avinash (Dulquer) and a happy-go-lucky Shaukat (Irrfan Khan) set on a journey to deliver a dead body. They meet a girl (Mithali Palkar) on this journey who is all about self-exploration. The film is a sweet ode to life and the complications that come with it. The music of this film is beautiful and it binds the story really well.
Director: Nag Ashwin
Other cast members: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Bhanupriya
Release date: 9 May, 2018
Synopsis: The melodramatic biography follows the life of a superstar, Savitri. The film talks about the rise and fall of her stardom, how she got discovered, her marriage to director Gemini Ganeshan and how the marriage ruined it all for her. The film is a subtle attempt to humanise the story of Savitri and tell the world how she faced the consequences of her decisions.
More about the film: Mahanati was screened at the International Film Festival of India, the Shanghai International Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Director: Srinath Rajendran
Other cast members: Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bharath, Tovino Thomas, Shivajith, Vijayaraghavan, Vijaykumar Prabhakaran, Saiju Kurup, Anupama Parameswaran.
Release date: 12 November, 2021
Synopsis: Based on the life of the criminal Sukumara Kurup, this movie revolves around the many crimes he committed including a life insurance fraud. The non-linear storytelling keeps you engaged till the end and Dulquer Salmaan gave one of his best performances in this movie.
More about the film: Kurup became the first Indian film to have non-fungible token (NFT) collectables. The film grossed over INR 75 crores (US $9.4 million) worldwide and is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
