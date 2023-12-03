Beyond the drama of Bigg Boss: 7 unlikely friendships that developed in the house

The iconic reality show is not just about controversies, conflicts, and alliances formed for a strategic gameplay. It’s also a platform where genuine friendships are forged, tested, and celebrated. Over the years, viewers have witnessed the emergence of some remarkable friendships that have transcended the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Today, we are looking at some of the best friendships in Bigg Boss house.

The Bigg Boss house is a pressure cooker of emotions, where contestants face highs and lows on a daily basis. During moments of despair or conflict, true friendships shine as contestants become each other’s support systems. These relationships provide a comforting anchor in the storm of emotions, offering a sense of understanding and empathy. And of course, these friendships are adored by viewers and fans, which also lead to a surge in viewership. A look at the best friendships in Bigg Boss that gave us goals!

Best friendships in Bigg Boss

Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal



This Bigg Boss friendship started on the OTT version and continued well in season 15 as well. The two remained tight throughout both the seasons. Amidst all arguments and controversies that happened in the house, these two never stopped having each other’s backs. In fact, Nishant has even said that if he ever jumps off a cliff, he’s sure Pratik would be there to save him.

Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh

Another unexpected friendship in the house that we saw in season 15 was Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh’s unbreakable bond. We have seen the two stick together through thick and thin. When Pratik went through a tough phase in the house, it was Akasa who stood by him all throughout. We had also seen them mocking and bullying each other, that’s how adorable this Bigg Boss friendship is.

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai and Prince Narula

This friendship trio in Bigg Boss season 9 was goals all along. The three became friends quite early on and stayed together through thick and thin. Kishwer and Suyyash were dating at the time, and their relationship with Prince Narula was so strong that they treated him as a brother. Prince too looked up to them and together, the three were a trio that was a threat to every other contender in the house.

Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin

There are only few things we love as much as a strong, unadulterated female friendship. Extra points if it is a Bigg Boss friendship. Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin had appeared in season 1 of Bigg Boss OTT, and soon they developed an unbreakable bond. From looking out for each other, to sharing moments of strengths and weaknesses, these two strong contenders could keep aside the competition and truly develop a friendship.

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni



Singer Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Aly Goni had a rock solid friendship. Throughout the show, they never thought or planned to turn against each other even for a moment. From supporting each other emotionally to making sacrifices for each other, the two really had the best friendship in Bigg Boss. They are still friends to this day and are often spotted together out and about.

Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli



Rubina Dilaik ruled Bigg Boss 14 and even won the show. Her friendship with Nikki Tamboli was unexpected and came as a surprise to everyone. The reason being that the two did not get along well in the beginning. They even kept their distance from each other. However when Tamboli made a re-entry after her exit from the show, the two started a friendship which deepened in no time, and even helped each other enter the finale together.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram