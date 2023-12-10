15 quintessential Rajinikanth movies every Thalaivar fan should watch

There is possibly nothing new that anyone can write about Rajinikanth other than his stupendous achievements. The superstar is one of the most iconic and beloved actors in Indian cinema, who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth started working in movies at the age of 25, and has managed to attain a matinée idol status in the popular cinema culture. The list of successful movies starring Rajinikanth keeps growing even now, and his filmography keeps impressing his fans even after a career spanning five decades.

Rajinikanth has not only made a significant impact in the world of cinema but has also garnered immense popularity and a cult following for his charismatic screen presence and unique style through his vast filmography. The actor made his acting debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, after which his early career included a variety of roles that made people take note of him. It was with a list of movies like Billa (1980) and Murattu Kaalai (1980) that Rajinikanth gained recognition as a lead actor.

Often referred to as “Thalaivar” (meaning leader or boss in Tamil), Rajinikanth attained superstar status at a very young age with a series of blockbuster films in the 1980s. His larger-than-life on-screen presence, stylish mannerisms, and unique dialogue delivery contributed to his massive fan following. The actor is loved for his versatility and has excelled in various genres including action, drama, comedy, and romance. His ability to connect with audiences across different demographics has contributed to his enduring popularity as well.

His excellent filmography also benefited Thalaivar with a significant fan base in countries outside India with a South Indian diaspora. People from different age groups, countries and languages have watched Rajinikanth in movies that have been dubbed and released in multiple languages and have loved him every time he has appeared on the big screen.

In fact, in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema and for his list of exceptional performances in movies, Rajinikanth was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India. Rajinikanth has worked with a list of acclaimed directors and actors in the movie industry. His filmography boasts of movies with directors like K. Balachander, S. P. Muthuraman, and Shankar, among others, which resulted in some of the most memorable films in Tamil cinema and so much love for Rajnikanth. Today, as the star rings in his 73rd birthday, let us take a look at some of his best movies that every fan should watch.

A comprehensive list of movies from Rajinikanth’s remarkable filmography