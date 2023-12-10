15 quintessential Rajinikanth movies every Thalaivar fan should watch

There is possibly nothing new that anyone can write about Rajinikanth other than his stupendous achievements. The superstar is one of the most iconic and beloved actors in Indian cinema, who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth started working in movies at the age of 25, and has managed to attain a matinée idol status in the popular cinema culture. The list of successful movies starring Rajinikanth keeps growing even now, and his filmography keeps impressing his fans even after a career spanning five decades.
Rajinikanth has not only made a significant impact in the world of cinema but has also garnered immense popularity and a cult following for his charismatic screen presence and unique style through his vast filmography. The actor made his acting debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal in 1975, after which his early career included a variety of roles that made people take note of him. It was with a list of movies like Billa (1980) and Murattu Kaalai (1980) that Rajinikanth gained recognition as a lead actor.
Often referred to as “Thalaivar” (meaning leader or boss in Tamil), Rajinikanth attained superstar status at a very young age with a series of blockbuster films in the 1980s. His larger-than-life on-screen presence, stylish mannerisms, and unique dialogue delivery contributed to his massive fan following. The actor is loved for his versatility and has excelled in various genres including action, drama, comedy, and romance. His ability to connect with audiences across different demographics has contributed to his enduring popularity as well.
His excellent filmography also benefited Thalaivar with a significant fan base in countries outside India with a South Indian diaspora. People from different age groups, countries and languages have watched Rajinikanth in movies that have been dubbed and released in multiple languages and have loved him every time he has appeared on the big screen.
In fact, in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema and for his list of exceptional performances in movies, Rajinikanth was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India. Rajinikanth has worked with a list of acclaimed directors and actors in the movie industry. His filmography boasts of movies with directors like K. Balachander, S. P. Muthuraman, and Shankar, among others, which resulted in some of the most memorable films in Tamil cinema and so much love for Rajnikanth. Today, as the star rings in his 73rd birthday, let us take a look at some of his best movies that every fan should watch.
A comprehensive list of movies from Rajinikanth’s remarkable filmography
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /15
Directed by: K Balachander
Other cast members: Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, Y. Vijaya, N. Viswanath, K. Natraj, Baby Rani
Release date: 22 October 1976
Synopsis: This classic film chronicles the story of a love triangle involving three characters — an 18-year-old girl named Selvi (Sridevi) and her two roommates, Balaji (Kamal Haasan) and Prasath (Rajinikanth). The narrative explores the complexities of love, friendship, and societal norms.
More about the film: The romantic thriller marked Sridevi’s debut leading adult role at the age of 13, and Rajinikanth’s first major role in a Tamil movie.
2 /15
Directed by: Mahendran
Other cast members: Sarath Babu, Jayalaxmi, Shoba, Vennira Aadai Moorthy, Samikannu
Release date: 15 August 1978
Synopsis: The film revolves around the complex relationship between a hardworking, responsible brother, Kali (Rajinikanth) and his younger sister, Valli (Shoba). The orphaned brother-sister duo go through several hardships as time tests their bond.
More about the film: The success of this Rajinikanth starrer boosted a Malayalam remake titled Venalil Oru Mazha in 1979, a Telugu remake titled Seethamma Pelli in 1984, and a Hindi version titled Pyari Behna in 1985.
3 /15
Directed by: S P Muthuraman
Other cast members: Radha, Jaishankar, R N Sudarshan, V K Ramasamy, Manorama, Thiagarajan, Y G Parthasarathy, Sathyaraj, Silk Smitha
Release date: 14 January 1983
Synopsis: The movie narrates the story of Bharani/Paayum Puli (Rajinikanth), who learns martial arts in order to bring down a powerful criminal who killed his sister. However, his plans take a back seat when he meets a beautiful woman named Revathy (Radha).
More about the film: Paayum Puli was one of the highest-grossing films that released in 1983.
4 /15
Directed by: Rajasekhar
Other cast members: Sivaji Ganesan, Ambika, Ramya Krishnan, Vijay Babu, Jaishankar, Vadivukkarasi, Nagesh, Poornam Viswanathan
Release date: 11 November 1985
Synopsis: The action drama film follows the story of Rajasekhar (Sivaji Ganesan) and his stepbrothers Rajendran aka Raja (Rajinikanth) and Ramachandran aka Ramu (Vijay Babu). Separated from his brothers due to a vicious plan plotted by his wife, Rajasekhar unites with his brothers while fighting a case where Ramu is framed for a drug dealing case, landing Rajasekhar in a tough situation.
More about the film: Padikkathavan was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Mehra starrer Khud-Daar (1982).
5 /15
Directed by: K S Ravikumar
Other cast members: Meena, Sarath Babu, Radha Ravi, Senthil, Vadivelu, Jayabharathi, Subhashri
Release date: 23 October 1995
Synopsis: The romantic drama tells the tale of Muthu (Rajinikanth) a loyal servant who becomes entangled in the royal family affairs when he and his master, zamindar Raja Malayasimman (Sarath Babu) fall in love with the same girl, Ranganayaki (Meena).
More about the film: Thalaivar won various awards for his performance in this movie including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award and the Cinema Express Award.
6 /15
Directed by: P Vasu
Other cast members: Jyothika, Prabhu, Nayanthara, Vadivelu, Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, K R Vijaya, Avinash, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth
Release date: 14 April 2005
Synopsis: Chandramukhi is a horror-comedy film where Rajinikanth plays the role of Saravanan, a psychiatrist who encounters a mysterious woman, Ganga (Jyothika), who gets possessed by Chandramukhi, a dancer who used to perform for a king named Vettaiyan some 150 ago and was burned alive by him in the same haveli that Ganga and his family were staying in.
More about the film: The horror flick was a major box office success with a theatrical run of 890 days at Shanti Theatre in Chennai.
7 /15
Directed by: S Shankar
Other cast members: Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Sathyan, Raghuvaran, Manivannan, Vadivukkarasi, Cochin Haneefa, Ravikumar
Release date: 15 June 2007
Synopsis: Sivaji (Rajinikanth) is a successful software engineer who returns to India with the intention of using his wealth for the betterment of society. However, he faces numerous challenges including corruption being spread by an influential political leader named Aathisheshan (Suman) as he tries to achieve his goals.
More about the film: Sivaji: The Boss emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film at the time of its release and won a National Film Award.
8 /15
Directed by: S Shankar
Other cast members: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Santhanam, Karunas, Cochin Haneefa, Kalabhavan Mani, Delhi Kumar, Raaghav, Devadarshini
Release date: 1 October 2010
Synopsis: Enthiran, also known as Robot, features Rajinikanth in a dual role as scientist K. Vaseegaran and a humanoid robot named Chitti. The film explores the consequences of creating advanced artificial intelligence and the ethical dilemmas associated with it after Vaseegaran updates Chitti’s software to give it the ability to comprehend and exhibit human emotions. The robot falls in love with Vaseegaran’s girlfriend, Sana (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), and is influenced by Vaseegaran’s teacher, Professor Bohra (Danny Denzongpa) into becoming homicidal.
More about the film: Enthiran became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2010 and won two National Film Awards.
9 /15
Directed by: K S Ravikumar
Other cast members: Anushka Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Jagapathi Babu, Santhanam, Karunakaran
Release date: 12 December 2014
Synopsis: The movie follows the story of a petty thief named Lingaa (Rajinikanth), who discovers that his grandfather, Raja Lingeswaran, fought against the British to build a dam for the people of Solaiyur. This information changes his heart and he decides to help the people of Solaiyur village when a corrupt MP named Nagabooshan (Jagapati Babu) plans to destroy the dam to earn money from a new contract.
More about the film: Lingaa was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2014 despite receiving mixed reviews from the audience.
10 /15
Directed by: Pa Ranjith
Other cast members: Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Winston Chao, Kishore, Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan
Release date: 22 July 2016
Synopsis: The story follows Kabali (Rajinikanth), an aged Kuala Lumpur–based gangster who gets released from prison after 25 years. He was put in jail after he was falsely charged with starting a massacre at a local temple and killing people. Now free from the jail, he sets on a mission to exact revenge on his rivals while also looking for his wife Kumudhavalli (Radhika Apte) and daughter Yogitha (Sai Dhanshika).
More about the film: The makers of the movie had earlier thought of using the title ‘Kaali’, which was the title of Rajinikanth’s 1980 released film.
11 /15
Directed by: Pa Ranjith
Other cast members: Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Anjali Patil, Manikandan, Dileepan, Nitish Veera
Release date: 7 June 2018
Synopsis: Kaala depicts the story of a slum-dwelling, righteous godfather of the people named Kaala (Rajinikanth), who stands up against powerful political forces including a ruthless minister named Haridev “Hari Dhadha” Abhayankar (Nana Patekar) trying to gentrify and exploit the land where his community resides while also trying to avenge his wife Selvi (Eswari Rao) and second son Selvam’s (Dileepan) death.
More about the film: Kaala was the first Indian film ever to be released in Saudi Arabia after the country lifted the ban on public theatres in December 2017.
12 /15
Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj
Other cast members: Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, M. Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Aadukalam Naren, Munishkanth, Sananth
Release date: 10 January 2019
Synopsis: Petta tells the story of a hostel warden named Kaali (Rajinikanth), who takes up a job at a college in Ooty. He becomes involved in a conflict with a group of college boys and a criminal which exposes his past and the real truth about why he came to the college.
More about the film: Petta became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019 after Bigil.
13 /15
Directed by: A R Murugados
Other cast members: Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah, Sriman, Dalip Tahil
Release date: 9 January 2020
Synopsis: The story revolves around Aditya Arunachalam (Rajinikanth), who is the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He is known to kill countless gangsters across Mumbai in police encounters. His reckless behaviour becomes the subject of widespread denunciation, which compels the National Human Rights Commission of India to take action against him. However, when one of the panellists realises that Aditya is his old friend, he discovers the reason behind his ruthlessness.
More about the film: The movie became one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing films and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2020 but was still considered a poor performer.
14 /15
Directed by: Siva
Other cast members: Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soor
Release date: 4 November 2021
Synopsis: The story follows Kaalaiyan (Rajinikanth), who is a sarpanch in Thanjavur. The story narrates how he does everything in his control to protect his sister, Thanga Meenatchi (Keerthy Suresh) from the clutches of a businessman and his elder brother.
More about the film: The Embassy of India announced the release of Annaatthe in Argentina as part of promoting culture and tourism.
15 /15
Directed by: Nelson Dilipkumar
Other cast members: Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff
Release date: 10 August 2023
Synopsis: The story follows Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth), a retired police officer who sets on a mission to apprehend an eccentric idol smuggler named Varman (Vinayakan) after Muthuvel’s son ACP Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) goes missing while chasing the smuggler.
More about the film: Jailer became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, the second highest-grossing Tamil film, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 and the 13th highest-grossing Indian film.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Which is the 150th movie of Rajinikanth?
Padaiyappa (1999) is the 150th movie of Rajinikanth.
-Which is the 100th film of Rajinikanth?
Sri Raghavendrar (1985) is Rajinikanth’s 100th film.
-Which is the most successful film of Rajinikanth?
Jailer (2023) is the most successful film of Rajinikanth.
-Which is Rajinikanth’s 50th movie?
Tiger (1979) is Rajinikanth’s 50th movie.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb