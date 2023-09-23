Bhumi Pednekar net worth: House, luxury cars and everything that contributes to her wealth

To be an actress is a dream come true for many girls, but to be a Yash Raj heroine is a dream not many dare to see. And then there are some who have chance encounters and land up a Yash Raj project. Presenting Bhumi Pednekar, the Yash Raj sweetheart. Here’s a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s net worth.

Who would have thought that the girl who played an overweight character as a small-town girl would become such a mainstream Bollywood heroine? While most people saw her as a one-film wonder, she broke all typecasting and proved her mettle as an actor over a range of glam and serious roles. As she is promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming, which releases on 6 October, we decode Bhumi Pednekar’s net worth and the expensive things she owns.

All about Bhumi Pednekar’s net worth

Early life and career

Born in Mumbai on 18 July 1989, Bhumi Pednekar is of Marathi and Haryanvi descent. Her father was the former Home and Labour minister of Maharashtra, while her mother worked as an anti-tobacco activist. Bhumi did her schooling from Arya Vidya Mandir in Juhu and later went on to study acting at Whistling Woods International.

Bhumi’s Bollywood debut was one of the most talked about debuts of the year. Putting on tons of weight to play the role of an overweight wife opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha was no easy feat. As Dum Laga Ke Haisha won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Pednekar earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Then she went on to star in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar, a film on a social subject that deals with the eradication of open defecation. She continued to expand her horizon with films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Lust Stories, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and more where she played diverse characters, each of which was different from the rest.

Bhumi Pednekar’s wealth

Having been in the films for eight years now, Bhumi Pednekar has amassed a net worth of INR 15 crore, as per reports. She reportedly earns INR 25 lakh every month. Reportedly, her demand has increased over the years and currently, she charges around INR 2-3 crore per film. She also does a lot of brand collaborations, which add to her net worth too.

Most expensive things owned by Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai house

Contributing to Bhumi Pednekar’s net worth is her luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai where she lives with her mother and sister. While not much details is known about the house or its price, her fans keep getting glimpses of her house on her Instagram feed. With a stunning living room, a film memorabilia wall and more, the house looks picture-perfect.

Luxury cars

Bhumi Pednekar has a penchant for luxury cars, and her garage is proof. The actress owns a Mercedes-Benz S350d worth INR 1.60 crore, an Audi Q7 worth INR 82.48 lakh, a BMW 730Ld for INR 1.42 crore, a Range Rover around INR 75.18 lakh, among others.

