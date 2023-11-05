A look at the net worth of the new voice of Takeshi’s Castle commentator, Bhuvan Bam

A name that resonates with millions of fans worldwide, Bhuvan Bam is so much more than just a YouTube sensation. A true inspiration for all young aspiring content creators and the youth in general, his rags-to-riches journey from a middle-class family to becoming one of the most successful YouTubers in India is a testament to his talent, hard work, and determination. Even one of his latest stints, Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar, is an added feather to the cap.

What started as making regular videos on YouTube has now catapulted into a career worth millions of dollars. With dreams of becoming a musician, he had a rather humble beginning. Bhuvan Bam’s success story is one to take note of. In this article, we will delve into Bhuvan Bam’s net worth, and explore his remarkable life story.

All about Bhuvan Bam’s net worth

Bhuvan Bam’s life and career

Born on 22 January 1994, in Barpeta, Assam, Bhuvan Bam grew up in a middle-class family, with the values of hard work and perseverance. He completed his schooling in Delhi and later pursued a bachelor’s degree in History from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College under the University of Delhi. Bhuvan Bam used to sing and perform at local cafes and restaurants as a struggling musician, from which he earned roughly INR 5000 a month.

It was during his college days that he discovered his passion for creating content. Bhuvan’s entry into the world of content creation began when he started making short videos on Facebook. He later transitioned to YouTube. His breakthrough moment came in 2015 though when he created his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. The channel featured Bhuvan portraying various characters, each with a unique personality and quirks. His ability to create relatable and hilarious content quickly captured the hearts of viewers.

In addition to his YouTube success, Bhuvan has demonstrated his musical talents as well. He has released several original songs, often on love and relationships. His music has received widespread acclaim from his fans and has also been featured in Bollywood films. He also appeared in a short film. Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Bhuvan’s success extends beyond the virtual world. He has performed live shows across the country, where he interacts with his fans, performs stand-up comedy, and showcases his musical talents. His shows draw massive crowds, further solidifying his status as a prominent entertainer.

Awards

Bhuvan Bam’s journey has been filled with quite some recognition. He has received prestigious awards like the WebTV Asia Awards and the Hindustan Times Game Changer Award. These honours serve as a testament to his impact on the digital entertainment industry.

Bhuvan Bam also won the title of Best Content Creator at the Septemius Awards 2023 held in Amsterdam, where he was nominated in the categories of Best Asian Actor for his debut series Taaza Khabar which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, and Best Content Creator.

Bhuvan Bam’s net worth

Bhuvan Bam is one of the richest and highest-paid Youtubers in the country. According to several reports, in 2023, his net worth is a whopping INR 122 crore.

Bhuvan Bam’s primary source of income is YouTube, where he creates and shares his highly entertaining and relatable content. He became a YouTube sensation by creating humorous, slice-of-life videos, especially through his iconic character, BB Ki Vines. His exceptional storytelling and relatability have allowed him to amass an enormous following, resulting in lucrative sponsorship deals and brand collaborations.

Additionally, Bhuvan Bam later expanded his horizon by venturing into music, something that he had always wanted to do. He released several songs, such as Sang Hoon Tere and Ajnabee, which have gained millions of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms. These have undoubtedly contributed to his overall net worth. Moreover, he also earns from live shows, merchandise sales, and endorsements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Bhuvan Bam’s monthly income?

YouTube superstar Bhuvan Bam is earning approximately INR 17 lakh to 2.7 crore per month.

– What are the 10 characters of Bhuvan Bam?

He is known for playing characters like Bhuvan, Banchoddas, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki, Mrs. Verma, Adrak Baba, Mr. Hola, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr. Sehgal and Babli Sir. The videos are filmed using a front camera on a phone by Bam himself.

– How much YouTubers earn for 1 lakh views?

The top earners on YouTube in India make an average of INR 2.9 lakh per 1 lakh views.

– What is the highest YouTuber salary in India?

Bhuvan Bam, popularly known as BB Ki Vines, has become India’s wealthiest YouTuber with a net worth of INR 122 crore.