Ankita Lokhande to Munawar Faruqui: What are the ‘Bigg Boss’ 17 contestants earning?

Bigg Boss 2023 is more than just a show. Currently, in its 17th season, fans across the country have given it immense love and admiration over the years, which has made the show what it is. While the contestants are keeping the audiences entertained, let’s look at the salary of each contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

Already having its fair share of controversies and fights, the contestants this season are doing what they do best — get in TRPs for the show. As always, the list of contestants this season is an interesting mix. From television actors to Youtubers, this season has it all. But for an immensely popular show like Bigg Boss, do you have any idea how much the participants are getting paid? Let us tell you.

Salary of Bigg Boss 17 contestants

Ankita Lokhande

The most popular on the show this season, Lokhande is also the highest-paid contestant. The love and fame she earned from her debut show Pavitra Rishta, she is still riding high on that. She is reportedly earning INR 12 lakhs per week on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is known for her role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she met her now husband Neil Bhatt. After Lokhande, she is the next highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant. She is reportedly paid around INR 11-12 lakhs per week.

Mannara Chopra

The Chopra cousin in the house is playing quite well and has developed a fan base of her own by now. She is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin. Speaking of Bigg Boss 17 contestants’ salary, Mannara Chopra is taking home INR 10 lakhs per week, as per reports.

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian and rapper has had his fair share of controversies and troubles before getting into the Bigg Boss house. Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular contestants this season, and he is getting paid INR 7-8 lakhs per week. He was offered the show earlier as well.

Neil Bhatt

The protagonist of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actor who has participated in the show with his wife, Aishwarya, is also receiving love and appreciation. This Bigg Boss contestant’s salary is said to be around INR 7-8 lakhs per week. Audiences also like him in the house.

Abhishek Kumar

This actor is slowly gaining popularity as he is seen getting into frequent fights with everyone in the house. He found fame on the show Udariyaan and is reportedly taking home INR 5 lakhs per week on the show.

Jigna Vora

The former crime reporter is also on the show this season. Among the Bigg Boss 17 contestants’ salaries, she is reportedly earning INR 7.5 lakhs.

Isha Malviya

The model and actress became a household name when she appeared on the show Udaariyaan. Appearing on Bigg Boss 17 along with her former co-star and ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya is drawing in INR 7.8 lakhs, reportedly.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram