Love that stood the test of Bigg Boss: Couples who entered the show together

This is an Indian reality show that thrives on drama, emotions, and unexpected twists. Having seen its fair share of romantic entanglements over the seasons, there have also been couples who have entered the show together and made a mark on the audience with their love story. From Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to others, today, we are looking at a few such Bigg Boss couples who came to the show together.

Over the seasons, some contestants have entered the house as couples, bringing their love stories under the watchful eyes of millions of viewers. Whether their love had grown stronger or they fell apart is a matter for later discussion. But here, we explore seven power couples who embarked on the journey together, facing the challenges of the house while navigating the complexities of their relationships.

Bigg Boss couples who entered the show together

Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly in season 2

Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly’s relationship started with marriage on national television. So, you can well understand how different this couple was from all others. Their entry into the house during Season 2 was marked by their tumultuous relationship and their journey on the show provided an intimate look into the complexities of their marriage. Later they ended their marriage and parted ways.

Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel in season 7

Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel were one of the most powerful and talked about couples in the Indian television circuit. Season 7 marked the entry of the couple and their chemistry added spice to the show. Their ability to stand by each other through thick and thin made them a memorable pair. This couple, too, parted ways soon after and they have both moved on in their lives.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira in season 9

Rochelle and Keith, the stunning Bigg Boss couple entered the house in season 9 hand in hand. A love story that not many knew about, the couple quickly gained loyal fans who would stan them throughout the season. Their love story blossomed amidst the chaos, with their chemistry becoming a highlight of the season. The couple’s support for each other and their ability to overcome challenges together made them endearing.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant in season 9

Season 9 witnessed another power couple in Suyyash and Kishwer. The duo, already engaged before entering the house, showcased their strong bond and unwavering support for each other. They had been together for several years before the show, and being on the show only got them closer. Their relationship stood the test of the house, making them fan favourites.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in season 12



A couple that raised every eyebrow in the country. Season 12 marked the entry of devotional singer Anup Jalota and his disciple, Jasleen Matharu, as a couple. The age gap and unconventional nature of their relationship sparked controversy and discussions both inside and outside the house. However, we cannot deny that their presence added a unique touch to the season by challenging societal norms.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in season 14

From the verge of ending their marriage to now having a baby together, this is one Bigg Boss couple who really utilised the house to its fullest potential. Being locked up in a house together can work wonders in a relationship, and that is what this couple did. The television couple entered the show when their marriage was going through turbulent times and emerged stronger and closer than ever!

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in season 17

With the current season on in full swing, television’s favourite bahu Ankita Lokhande has entered the show with her businessman husband Vicky Jain. Everybody knows them, but does anyone really know what their relationship is like? This Bigg Boss couple is being watched, scrutinised and being bet on, under the many twists and challenges of the house.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram