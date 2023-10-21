7 celebrities who turned down the offer for Bigg Boss season 17

For the rest of India, October means the beginning of the festive season. But for Bigg Boss fans, it marks the end of their year-long wait. As Bigg Boss season 17 returns to television and is all set for its premiere, today we are looking at all the celebrities who were approached for the reality show and rejected.

To say Bigg Boss follows a cult following would be an understatement. Only Bigg Boss fans know that there is no greater joy than watching housemates locked up together, performing tasks and challenges and rooting for the trophy. While Bigg Boss comes with huge popularity and fame, there are several stars who have said no to it and taken a step back. As the show is gearing up for its 17th season, here are all the celebrities who refused to be on Bigg Boss season 17.

Celebrities who rejected Bigg Boss season 17

Sheezan Khan

An Indian television actor, he is known for his role in Jodha Akbar and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. In fact, Jodha Akbar was his first acting stint.

Divyanka Tripathi

One of the biggest and most popular television personalities, Divyanka Tripathi was reportedly approached for Bigg Boss season 17. She was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was a wild card entry, seen performing daredevil stunts and more. But we will not be seeing her in Bigg Boss this season as she has said no to the show.

Munawar Faruqui

The comedian has been in news for quite some time now. After he was arrested for his jokes, he appeared as a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality television show Lock Upp season 1 in 2022. He also won the show and was approached by Bigg Boss makers, but he has reportedly refused to be on it.

Abhishek Malhan

Recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan was one of the most popular contestants on the show. He was one of the strongest contenders and a lot of his fans hoped that he would win the show. He was approached for Bigg Boss 17, to which he has reportedly said no.

Mohsin Khan

An Indian television actor known for playing Kartik Goenka in the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan is a popular face in the industry. After having won hearts as Kartik, his fans were anticipating him to be in the Bigg Boss house this season but he has turned down the show.

Prince and Yuvika

Earlier there were reports that Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary might appear in the show. It would have been extra special for their fans, as the couple had met on the same show itself in season 9 but they have refused to reappear on the show.

Bevika Dhurve

Like Abhishek Malhan, Bevika Dhurve too was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was noticed on the show and became one of the most talked about contestants on the OTT variant, but she has refused to be on Bigg Boss season 17.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram