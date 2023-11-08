Know the voice of ‘Bigg Boss’: Atul Kapoor, the man behind the iconic tone

In the realm of Indian reality television, there is one name that resonates the most with millions of Indians — Bigg Boss. One of India’s most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss is immensely loved for a lot of reasons. But one of the major reasons is the Bigg Boss voice that has left fans in awe for more than a decade. Today we are looking at the voice-over artist behind the Bigg Boss.

Meet the Bigg Boss voice, Atul Kapoor. While he is not a household name in the traditional sense, his voice has become an integral part of most Indian homes. For over a decade, Atul Kapoor has provided the voice of the Bigg Boss, a character shrouded in mystery and authority. In this article, we will look further into the man behind the microphone and explore his journey as the iconic voice of the reality show.

Who is Atul Kapoor, the Bigg Boss voice?

Atul Kapoor’s association with Bigg Boss began right from the first season, which aired in 2006. From that moment on, his deep and authoritative voice became synonymous with the show’s brand. His voice has commanded contestants, delivered instructions, and added an element of mystery and suspense to the reality television series.

Kapoor, born on 28 December 1966, is a versatile voice artist who has lent his voice to various commercials, documentaries, and television programs in the past. He has also dubbed for Marvel character Jarvis in the Hindi versions of Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and for Jared Harris, who played the role of Professor James Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

However, it is his role as the unseen and omnipresent Bigg Boss voice that truly brought him into the limelight. His distinctive voice has contributed significantly to the show’s success.

How much does Atul Kapoor earn on Bigg Boss?

The secrecy surrounding Kapoor’s identity as the voice of Bigg Boss has been maintained with remarkable dedication. While it is known that he is the man behind the microphone, very little is known about him personally. However, according to an India Today report, Kapoor is paid a whopping sum of INR 50 lakh per season of Bigg Boss.

Atul Kapoor’s voice has become so synonymous with Bigg Boss that it has spawned numerous imitations and parodies. His catchphrases, like “Bigg Boss chahte hain” and “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aapka swagat hai,” have become part of popular culture and are instantly recognizable to fans of the show. His unique delivery has made him an indelible part of the Bigg Boss experience.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb