Jennie’s net worth: Exploring the BLACKPINK star’s earnings, brand deals and more

Ever since BLACKPINK’s 2016 debut, the quartet of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose have established the band’s global supremacy and immensely flourished in their solo ventures. While all BLACKPINK members enjoy unparalleled popularity, Jennie Kim is the most headline-grabbing songstress whose personal and professional life always has the masses hooked. After proving her mettle in the music industry, Jennie made waves with her acting chops in The Idol. Even her luxury brand deals with fashion honchos like Chanel and Calvin Klein speak volumes about her massive influence across industries. There’s no denying that the K-pop star earns huge paycheques for her work and has accumulated impressive wealth. What is Jennie’s net worth? Read on!

The Human Chanel has been no stranger to wealth growing up as she was raised in a very affluent household. However, she built her fortune from scratch, starting at the early age of 14. Jennie’s lifestyle sure screams luxury – whether it’s her sprawling property in Hannam-dong, her extravagant automobile collection, including the Porsche Taycan or her countless Chanel handbags that are oh-so chic. The list is endless!

Let’s dive into Jennie’s net worth, earnings, brand deals and the most expensive things the artist owns.

What is the net worth of BLACKPINK’s Jennie?

According to a South China Morning Post report, Jennie’s estimated net worth was USD 10 million (INR 82 crore approx.) as of 2021. This figure has surely jumped in recent times considering her successful solo outings, including her chart-topping singles, brand endorsement deals and the most recent drama series The Idol. (According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennie has an estimated net worth of USD 20 million or INR 164 crore approx.).

Jennie Kim’s successful solo outings

Her 2018 debut single Solo

Did you know Jennie is the first BLACKPINK member to go solo? Two years after the band’s debut, Jennie released her first solo album, Solo. The album’s lead single of the same name topped Billboard’s World Digital Songs Chart, enjoyed the number 1 spot on South Korea’s Gaon Music Chart, and bagged several awards. Solo’s music video garnered 16 million views within 24 hours of its release and crossed 300 million views in six months, making her the first and only female Korean soloist to achieve the feat.

Acting debut with The Idol

Jennie Kim forayed into acting with one of the most awaited HBO television series, The Idol. Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in lead roles, the series revolves around an aspiring pop singer Jocelyn who starts romancing an enigmatic LA club owner (who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult). Jennie took on the role of Dyanne, a backup dancer to Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn and a cult member. While the show failed to garner positive responses from audiences and critics, Jennie was widely praised for her role. Jennie, The Weeknd and Lily also released a song, One of the Girls, as a part of the series’ track list.

Apart from these projects, Jennie has collaborated with notable musicians like Lee Hi, G-Dragon, Seungri and more on hit tracks like Special, Black, and GG Be, respectively. She also holds songwriting credits to BLACKPINK’s superhit track Lovesick Girls.

All these successful outings have added millions of dollars to her bank account.

Chanel to Calvin Klein: Jennie’s luxury brand deals

Jennie has a wide portfolio of brand deals, ranging from luxury houses like Calvin Klein, Chanel and Hera to South Korean telephone company KT Corporation, Samsung Galaxy and Lotte Confectionery. Let’s take a look.

Chanel

Jennie bagged her first major luxury deal in 2018 after Chanel appointed her as their global brand ambassador. You’ll often find her making front-row appearances at the brand’s runway shows, decked in the finest silhouettes and flaunting their exquisite apparel. The singer was also the face of Chanel’s Coco Neige 2021-22 campaign and even represented their Coco Crush jewellery line. Lastly, Jennie recently headlined the campaign for the Chanel 22 bag – a true object of desire that can easily alleviate any outfit.

The Jennie x Chanel crossover was also displayed at the singer’s 2023 Met Gala debut. Jennie transformed into a Human Chanel by sporting the brand’s vintage white minidress with a rose embellishment. Her red carpet looks are indeed a treat for fashion enthusiasts.

Calvin Klein

Coming to her second major luxury partnership, Jennie Kim has been the global ambassador for Calvin Klein since 2021. She dropped her first capsule collection with the brand in 2023, having all the pieces inspired by her casual wardrobe. From a pastel lilac bodycon mini dress, sweatsuits in lilac and classic grey to a denim mini skirt and bralette, as well as tank tops, logo tees, bodysuits and the classic Ck underwear – the versatile collection is sure to elevate your everyday wardrobe. What’s Jennie’s favourite piece from the collection? The lilac knit dress she sported at the capsule’s launch party in Seoul. BTS’ Jungkook has also joined the ranks of the BLACKPINK member as the newest Calvin Klein ambassador.

Buy Calvin Klein x Jennie collection here

Other ventures

Jennie’s collaboration with South Korean luxury beauty Hera in 2019 reaped great results for the brand. Hera’s first lip advisement featuring Jennie helped them catapult their sales by five times compared to the brand’s previous lip products. The product became synonymous with the star and was eventually named ‘Jennie’s Lipstick’. She continues to promote various product lines by Hera.

Gentle Monster is another Korean luxury eyewear brand that partnered with Jennie to release multiple limited collections. She has also represented the soju brand Chum-Churum, Lotte Confectionery and even Samsung Galaxy.

According to South China Morning Post (via Ace Bed Korea), Jennie charged USD 800,000 (INR 6.5 crore approx.) per contract as of June 2022.

Her sprawling villa in the Beverly Hills of South Korea

When BLACKPINK’s Jennie is not trotting the globe, you can find her residing in a luxurious abode in the UN Village in Seoul’s Hannam-dong area. Also, home to BTS’ Suga, EXO’s BaekHyun, Kang Daniel, G-Dragon and more South Korean elites, the affluent neighbourhood is famously called ‘Beverly Hills of South Korea’.

Jennie Kim reportedly lives in a two-storey property which spans 4,628 square feet. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, boasting exquisite interiors, which Jennie gave a sneak peek into in one of her YouTube videos. The property is estimated to be between USD 4.9 million and USD 5.8 million (INR 40 crore and 47 crore approx.).

Jennie’s car collection: Porsche Taycan, Lamborghini Huracan and more

One look at Jennie’s car collection, and you’ll know she is an automobile enthusiast. Six gorgeous luxury cars sit pretty in her garage, including her most talked about custom Taycan 4S Cross Turismo. Let’s take a look at the singer’s car collection:

Image credit: jennierubyjane/ Instagram

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: Did you know the German auto company partnered with Jennie to design her custom Taycan? The car features ‘Jennie Ruby Jane’, the singer’s Instagram handle, in sky blue on both the exterior and interior. A cloud logo designed by Jennie accompanies the text. The metallic black beauty is a vision to behold! The basic model can cost about USD 113,000 (INR 92 lakh approx.).

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder: One of the most well-known offerings by Lamborghini, this model has all elements of a supercar. It costs somewhere around USD 235,000 (INR 1.9 crore approx.).

Porsche 911 Turbo S: This Porsche model boasts uncompromising sports performance while delivering high comfort. Its price also soars above USD 200,000 (INR 1.6 crore approx.).

Porsche Macan: Coming at a relatively lower price than the other Porsche models owned by Jennie, Macan is an exotic SUV that’s equally stylish and boasts high performance. This one cost close to USD 60,000 (INR 49 lakh approx.).

Cadillac Escalade: Coming as the American automobile company’s flagship SUV, the Escalade is a favourite among Hollywood stars. The beast-like SUV costs around USD 81,000 (INR 66 lakh approx.).

Mercedes Benz S-Class: Rounding off her car collection is the luxury sedan by Mercedes, which screams elegance with its delightfully serene interiors and high-tech features. This one cost around USD 112,000 (INR 92 lakh approx.).

The BLACKPINK member’s luxury closet: Most expensive outfits, bags and more

When it comes to Jennie’s luxury closet, one can find an impressive collection of Chanel items at exorbitant prices. An ardent lover of luxury goods, Jennie owns a slew of expensive bags from the French luxury brand. These include the Chanel 22 bag (USD 5,800 or INR 4.7 lakh approx.), Chanel Tweed Bag (USD 4,300 or INR 3.5 lakh approx.), Chanel 19 bag (around USD 7,700 or INR 6.3 lakh approx.) as well as the Chanel Classic Handbag (between USD 8,000 to USD 10,000 or INR 6.5 and 8.2 lakh approx.).

Image credit: chanelofficial/ Instagram

Coming to some of her expensive outfits, BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim sported a gorgeous floral gown for her 2018 Solo album. The outfit was among the most expensive pieces she wore for the album, costing around USD 11,000 (INR 9 lakh approx.). South China Morning Post cited other sources mentioning that some of Jennie’s outfits plucked straight from Chanel’s runway collection cost more than USD 19,000 (INR 15 lakh approx.). She has earlier sported Chanel’s Tweed jackets, silk dresses, cardigans and more, all of which run into thousands of dollars.

Now wouldn’t this be everyone’s dream wardrobe?

Hero and feature image: Courtesy jennierubyjane/ Instagram