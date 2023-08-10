Rosé’s net worth: Everything to know about the BLACKPINK star’s luxury portfolio

Rosé has tasted success in all her professional outings, with or without BLACKPINK. Whether it’s her record-shattering solo debut album R or her impressive luxury portfolio boasting names like Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co, the K-pop icon is surely raking in millions of dollars with her recent feats. Naturally, the BLACKPINK member has built a life of luxury, including everything from luxurious abodes and fancy automobiles to an uber-fancy wardrobe. Here’s everything about Rosé’s net worth, luxury assets, brand deals, and more. Keep reading!

Not even a single day goes by when BLACKPINK members aren’t grabbing the spotlight! Whether it’s topping the Billboard charts, bagging Guinness World Records, heading musical extravaganzas like Coachella, or simply making stylish airport appearances– Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa, and Jennie always intrigue the masses. While being the most popular girl band of the 21st century is no easy feat, it does come with fat paycheques and luxuries many of us can only yearn for. BLACKPINK’s smashing success since 2016 has been short of phenomenal, with each member having built their unique brand identity, which earns them millions of bucks. BLACKPINK’s Roseanne Park, aka Rosé, is one such member dominating the K-pop space. From shattering musical records to minting deals with top fashion honchos – the artist’s conquering the globe one project at a time. Given the recent boom in her career, Rosé’s net worth has skyrocketed and how.

What is the net worth of BLACKPINK’s Rosé?

According to a South China Morning Post report, Rosé’s net worth touched USD 18 million (INR 149 crore approx.) in 2022. While most of the artist’s wealth comes from BLACKPINK’s group stints, her milestones are no less. BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ 2023 world tour has also significantly added to each member’s wealth. With the band’s latest outings, Rosé’s net worth has reached USD 20 million (INR 165 crore approx.) as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rosé’s debut solo album ‘R’

The singer’s debut single, album R made waves across the global music scene upon its March 2021 release. The music video of the album’s lead single, On the Ground, became the most-viewed music clip by a South Korean soloist in 24 hours on YouTube. It broke an eight-year record earlier held by Psy’s massively popular track Gentleman. On the Ground also peaked at the 70th spot on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist in the US. Thanks to the track, Rosé also earned two Guinness World Records!

Selling 448,089 copies in its debut week, R set the record for the highest first-week sales by a Korean female soloist. The album’s second single, Gone, also bagged impressive positions on Billboard and other famous global music charts. Overall, Rosé’s debut album was a phenomenal hit!

The songstress also released a pop-disco track Hard to Love as a part of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink album in 2022. She also featured in G-Dragon’s track Without You in 2012, years before debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016.

With Rosé’s solo career already thriving in its nascent stage, we can’t wait for what’s next in store for us!

BLACKPINK member’s luxury brand deals

BLACKPINK’s Rosé proudly sits as the face of two major luxury houses – Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

Yves Saint Laurent

The singer landed her first big luxury deal in 2020 after being named the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent. In her brand ambassadorship role, Rosé fronted YSL’s Fall 2020 campaign and became YSL Beauty’s muse in 2021. Her front-row appearances at YSL fashion shows are an absolute delight for fashion enthusiasts!

Rosé even sported an incredibly chic little black Saint Laurent Dress for her Met Gala debut in 2021. The K-pop star, who graced the red carpet alongside Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, gave major ‘girl boss’ vibes with her look.

Another red-carpet moment that left all of us starstruck was Rosé’s Cannes Film Festival debut in 2023, where she again rocked a glamorous black Saint Laurent dress. It’s safe to say that she took over the French Riviera with her charm and elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

Tiffany & Co

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is one of Tiffany & Co’s in-house ambassadors alongside BTS’ Jimin, Florence Pugh, as well as Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram. The brand recently launched its much-awaited Lock campaign featuring all four celebrities as they flaunted an array of stunning pendants, rings, earrings, and bangles – all anchored by the idea of ‘love and power’. Tiffany’s Lock campaign is their first all-gender jewellery collection and we’re absolutely floored by Rosé’s stunning visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

The singer has also represented the famous Korean cosmetics brand ‘Kiss Me’ with fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Additionally, she has modelled for Korean brands like Homeplus, Sulwhasoo and more, helping each brand catapult its sales.

Rosé’s lush abode in Seoul

Nothing screams luxury like a lavish abode in one of Seoul’s most affluent locations, Yongsan. According to multiple reports, the singer bought a luxury apartment in Seoul’s Yongsan Prugio Summit, which offers gorgeous skyline views of the capital city. Naturally, her penthouse comes at an exorbitant price, reportedly costing anywhere between USD 6-9 million.

Rosé’s Instagram posts often give a sneak peek into her sky palace, which has a highly cosy vibe. From the singer’s eccentric Seletti mirror, stone tile walls in shades of grey to comfy sofas and bean bag chairs, the house’s aesthetics are so on point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie)

K-pop idol’s luxury car collection

Image credit: Mercedes Benz

It’s impossible to not talk about Rosé’s flattering cars while discussing her net worth. Looking at the artist’s luxury car collection, it’s safe to say she’s a big automobile enthusiast! The singer has bought a fleet of stylish machines that are worth looking into.

Mercedes Benz S-Class: A premium sedan that boasts cutting-edge technology, the S-Class effortlessly combines optimal performance and luxury. The 2023 variant costs around USD 114,500 (INR 94 lakh approx.).

A premium sedan that boasts cutting-edge technology, the S-Class effortlessly combines optimal performance and luxury. The 2023 variant costs around USD 114,500 (INR 94 lakh approx.). Range Rover Vogue : The Vogue model is the entry point to the Range Rover line-up. Boasting superb comfort, luxe interiors as well as premium safety features, it’s definitely worth the splurge. The model owned by Rosé reportedly costs around USD 90,000 (INR 74 lakh approx.)

(INR 74 lakh approx.) Cadillac Escalade: One of the best-selling highway cruisers, the Cadillac Escalade is equipped with high safety features, and offers a stunning display with superior comfort. It comes at a starting price of USD 88,000 (INR 72 lakh approx.)

One of the best-selling highway cruisers, the Cadillac Escalade is equipped with high safety features, and offers a stunning display with superior comfort. It comes at a starting price of USD 88,000 (INR 72 lakh approx.) Mercedes-Benz V class: The seven-seater MUV has a boxy body that offers a lot of space, making it perfect for your road trip adventures. It boasts top-of-the-line technological features, including an integrated refrigerated compartment, Burmester sound system and tyre pressure monitoring system. The V class comes at a starting price of around USD 65,000 (INR 53 lakh approx.)

The seven-seater MUV has a boxy body that offers a lot of space, making it perfect for your road trip adventures. It boasts top-of-the-line technological features, including an integrated refrigerated compartment, Burmester sound system and tyre pressure monitoring system. The V class comes at a starting price of around USD 65,000 (INR 53 lakh approx.) Chrysler 300 S: Rounding off Rosé’s car collection is another hot-selling sedan, the Chrysler 300S. Flaunting plenty of headroom and legroom, an attractive cabin design, a sharp infotainment system and more, it comes at a price of USD 42,000 (INR 34 lakh approx.)

Rosé’s exquisite and expensive handbag collection

Image credit:roses_are_rosie/ Instagram

From daring on-stage looks to uber-chic model off-duty outfits, Rosé never goes wrong with her sartorial choices. The fashion powerhouse’s wardrobe is decked with everything luxury, and we totally get why. The YSL ambassador is often spotted flaunting the brand’s handbags on multiple occasions, whether it’s running errands or gracing red carpets.

Some of Rosé’s favourite YSL offerings include the Le Maillon satchel ( USD 2,990/over INR 2 lakh), Kaia crossbody bag (around USD 1,900/over INR 1 lakh), Niki shoulder bag (over USD 3,000/ over INR 2 lakh ), Manhattan tote bag (USD 3,300/ over INR 2 lakh ) as well as the Puffer shoulder bag (USD 3,200). Some of the other picks from the French luxury house include the Le 5 À 7 hobo bag, the Solferino satchel bag, the Le 61-saddle bag, the Kaia crossbody bag and the classic ‘Icare’ Quilted Leather Shopping Bag.

(Hero and feature image credit: roses_are_rosie/ Instagram)