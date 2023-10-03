A quick glance at the tremendous net worth of Khufiya actress Tabu

Tabu is the ultimate definition of charisma and grace. She is considered as one of the most accomplished actresses in Bollywood, with successful films across different languages. Not only has she played iconic roles in Hindi films, but she is a renowned actress in Telugu and Tamil film industry and has been a part of Hollywood projects as well. Tabu has been working in movies for more than two decades now, and has amassed a net worth that is quite impressive.

The actress made her first appearance on the big screen in Dev Anand’s Hum Naujawan (1985) but her first major role was in a Telugu film. She was later seen alongside Venkatesh in Coolie No. 1 (1991). Within a few years, she shifted her focus to Bollywood movies and rose to prominence with her role in Vijaypath (1994). Then came the year that changed everything for Tabu. She had eight releases in 1996, out of which her two films — Saajan Chale Sasural and Jeet were commercial successes. Her work in these films made everyone notice her, bringing her immense fame and work. So far, Tabu has worked in more than 90 films as a lead actress or a secondary character, and has managed to win hearts every time.

Her commercially successful films like Virasat (1997), Hu Tu Tu (1999), Astitva (2000), Chandni Bar (2001), Maqbool (2004), Cheeni Kum (2007), Haider (2014), The Namesake (2006), Life of Pi (2012) are touted as some of her best films. Movies like Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), Andhadhun (2018), De De Pyaar De (2019), Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Drishyam 2 (2022) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) have massively contributed the net worth of Tabu as well. Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood with money coming from movies, brand endorsements and other projects.

Here’s a sneak peek of the luxurious life of Bollywood actress Tabu and her net worth

The total net worth of Tabu is estimated to be USD 6.2 million approx. (INR 52 crore). Her monthly income sums upto USD 42,066 (IND 35 lakh) and her annual income is estimated to be USD 721,147 (INR 6 crore). The Andhadhun actress charges USD 480,765 (INR 4 crore) for one movie role and USD 120,191 (INR 1 crore) per brand endorsement. Over the last few years, the net worth of Tabu has increased by 30 per cent.

Properties owned by the Virasat actress

The actress owns one of the most extravagant houses in Hyderabad. The two-storeyed bungalow comes with all modern amenities, a huge fish pond, a personal gym and other such luxury facilities. Apart from this, the actress also owns many other properties in the different states of the country.

Wheels parked in Tabu’s garage

Tabu has an impressive car collection. She is often spotted in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class or an Audi Q7, which is worth USD 96,158 (INR 80 lakh). She also owns a BMW X5, a BMW 7 Series 730Ld worth USD 165,873 (INR 1.38 crore), and a Toyota Fortuner. Tabu also has some vintage cars parked in her garage including a 1965 Ford Mustang and a classic Mercedes-Benz 220.

Upcoming projects of the actress

Tabu will next appear in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Khufiya, after which the actress will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Ajay Devgan. She will also appear in The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Talking about Khufiya, the film is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel titled Escape to Nowhere. Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, and Wamiqa Gabbi also play key roles in the film. Khufiya is scheduled to release on 5 October on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the net worth of Bollywood actress Tabu?

Her net worth is estimated to be USD 6.2 million approx. (INR 52 crore).

-Is Tabu a successful actress?

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood with several hit films attached to her name.

-What is Tabu’s lifestyle?

Tabu is known to live a very simple life. She likes to stay away from the limelight and is very private about her personal life.

-Why Tabu was not married?

She once revealed in an interview that Ajay Devgn was the reason behind her not getting married. Since Ajay and her cousin, Sameer Array, were her neighbours, they used to be very protective of Tabu. She disclosed that the two used to beat any boy that they spotted with her.

All Images: Courtesy Tabu/Instagram