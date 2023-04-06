Bollywood A-list actresses who forayed into the glamour world via South Indian cinema

From remakes to dubs – the entertainment industry has long seen the worlds of South Indian cinema and Bollywood collide. A significant part of this culture? Actresses who made their mark in the latter by making their debuts in the former. Here’s a look at a few that are A-listers.

With the dance track Naatu Naatu (RRR) being named the best original song and the heartwarming The Elephant Whisperers securing the title of the best documentary short film – South Indian cinema put the country front and centre at the 2023 Academy Awards. This also points to the growing popularity of films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries – KGF to Pushpa: The Rise. That said, these regional spaces have been producing quality content – inspiring remakes in Bollywood that often come with a star-studded cast. However, they also happen to have launched some of Hindi film industry’s best known faces. Here’s loo 111 king at a few whose names we often see in the headlines.

Bollywood A-listers who began their careers with South Indian cinema

Deepika Padukone

One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood – Deepika Padukone is almost always in the headlines. At times, it’s for bringing her fashionable best to the red carpet – Cannes to Met Gala – or bringing awareness to pertinent socio-political causes like mental illness and women’s rights. Largely, however, it’s for the success of her movies – which includes the likes of Piku (2015) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Her latest, Pathaan (2023) with Shah Rukh Khan has set social media on fire for being an entertainer as well.

This glamorous journey however, began closer to home for the South Indian actress. Her debut movie was a Kannada feature titled Aishwarya (2006). Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the romantic drama – a remake of Manmadhudu (2002) – saw her playing a free-spirited, fun-loving, opinionated woman who melts the ice of a heartbroken man with a prejudice against women. She starred alongside Upendra Rao and quickly gained popularity in Karnataka, later landing her claim-to-fame role in Om Shanti Om.

Priyanka Chopra

Perhaps one of the most versatile celebrities in India – Priyanka Chopra is a model, actress, singer, producer, and philanthropist. Her filmography features some of the industry’s biggest hits, including Barfi (2012), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Don (I) (2006), and Fashion (2008). Currently, she’s set to star in the web series Citadel and romantic comedy Love Again. Closer to home, the much-awaited Jee Le Zaraa starring her along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is about to go on the floor. This success can be traced back to her debut movie – a Tamil feature titled Thamizhan.

Directed by Majith, the courtroom drama saw her play the romantic interest of the protagonist (Thalapathy Vijay). And although the role itself wasn’t complex or defining, she’s expressed in several interviews how the language barrier made it difficult for her to adapt. India Today quotes her saying, “I remember Tamizhan, which was really difficult for me as I did not know Tamil as a language. I was learning it phonetically, memorising it, understanding the meaning behind it, and then saying my lines.” She also learned the ropes on set, soon finding herself starring in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and Andaaz with Akshay Kumar – both of which made her a household name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dubbed one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is highly celebrated. She’s a recipient of the Padma Shri (2009) – one of India’s highest honours – as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France (2012). She has also starred in some of the most popular Bollywood movies since she first stepped in the world of entertainment post her 1994 Miss World win. This includes Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Dhoom 2 (2006). Some of her biggest hits, however, have been with critically-acclaimed, national-award winning director Mani Ratnam, namely Guru (2007) and Ponniyin Selvan (2022). Incidentally, her first ever film Iruvar (1997) was also with him.

Starring alongside Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, and Tabu, Aishwarya brought to life the dual roles of Pushpavalli and Kalpana. The Tamil film itself was a fictionalised look at the lives of political icons M. G. Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and M. Karunanidhi and received widespread acclaim. Later, it was ranked among the 1000 greatest films ever made by the British Film Institute (2012). Reflecting on her experience with the director and her first foray into films, she was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Mani Ratnam himself had faith in me in the very beginning and had offered me a role in Iruvar itself did great for my confidence, my belief and my interest to learn as a student of acting because I had to learn quick as I was already in the industry and (came with) a great level of expectations.”

Disha Patani

Perhaps one of the most popular actresses today, Disha Patani’s filmography features the likes of Ek Villain Returns (2022), Baaghi 2 (2018), and Kung Fu Yoga (2017). Her special appearance as Priyanka Jha – a consultant and Mahi’s love interest – in the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2012) alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput quickly made her a household name in India. However, her foray into the glamour world began with the Telugu movie Loafer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Varun Tej, Posani Krishna Murali, and Revathi – the action drama sees Disha Patani’s character escape an unwanted marriage proposal and flee to Jodhpur, only to fall in love. Although the film received a neutral response at the box office, it opened the doors to more projects for her. At the moment, she’s in the headlines for upcoming (2023-2024) movies, including the highly-anticipated action thriller Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra as well as the science-fiction Project K featuring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee Pannu

After a thriving modelling career that took her to the Femina Miss India contest in 2008 and had her working for brands like Coca Cola, Reliance Trends, and Pantaloons – Taapsee Pannu set her sights on the film industry. Her filmography currently boasts of critically-acclaimed Hindi-language features like Pink (2016), Thappad (2020), and Badla (2019). However, the award-winning actress made her acting debut with a Telugu-language film titled Jhummandi Naadam in 2010.

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and starring Manoj Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Suman – the film sees Pannu playing the role of an NRI who’s working on a documentary on traditional Telugu music. The protagonist helps her in this, with the two falling in love in the process. While it received lukewarm response at the box office, it truly paved the way for the actress’ career. At the moment, the thriller Dunki alongside Shahrukh Khan as well as Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba are highly anticipated.

