What makes Boney Kapoor one of the wealthiest producers in the film industry

From several houses across India to backing blockbuster movies like Mr India (1987) starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor is known to live a life of opulence. He started his career working under legends like Shakti Samanta, and today is considered one of the biggest producers in the industry. Boney Kapoor has spent decades in the film industry as a producer and mentor, which has resulted in him building an impressive net worth as well.

Primarily associated with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, Boney Kapoor has backed several path-breaking movies including titles like Hum Paanch (1980), Woh Saat Din (1983), Prem (1995), and Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe (2002) in Bollywood, and films like Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Vakeel Saab (2021), and Valimai (2022) in Tamil and Telugu. Interestingly, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) featuring Sridevi was one of the most expensive films in the history of Hindi cinema produced by Boney Kapoor. And all these films have massively contributed to the net worth of Boney Kapoor so far.

Surely, so much success amounted to a huge collection of money, and Boney Kapoor has wisely used his earnings on houses, cars and other luxury items. As he celebrates his 68th birthday on 11 November, let us take a look at how much earnings the producer accumulates in a year.

Everything that contributes to the tremendous net worth of Boney Kapoor

Apart from producing films, Kapoor also ventured into acting with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar this year. He also has worked on brand endorsements which rake in a huge amount of money as well.

Boney Kapoor’s net worth

Boney Kapoor reportedly has a net worth of INR 153.34 crore (USD 18 million approximately). For his debut film as an actor, the film producer charged INR 80 lakh (USD 96,081) for his role. He yearly earns INR 29 crore approx. (USD 3.5 million) from film production, INR 5 approx. (USD 700,000) from film distribution, INR 4 crore approx. (USD 500,000) from movie exhibition, INR 1.6 crore approx. (USD 200,000) from brand endorsements and INR 83,26,450 (USD 100,000) from other business ventures.

Properties owned by the No Entry producer

Boney Kapoor resides with late actor Sridevi and his daughters — Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in a duplex located in Bandra. The house is priced at INR 65 crore (USD 7.8 million approximately). They also have another house situated in Andheri and Sridevi’s 5-acre beach-facing house situated at Mahabalipuram’s East Coast Road near Chennai, which is now being developed as a hotel by Boney Kapoor.

The film producer’s car collection

The film producer is a certified car enthusiast. His garage comprises expensive rides like the Mercedes-Maybach S560 valued at INR 2 crore (USD 240,198), Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi A6, Range Rover Evoque, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350d.

What is the producer up to now?

Boney Kapoor-backed Maidaan is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. The Ajay Devgn-starrer film was supposed to release this year in July but was postponed for reasons unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-How is Boney Kapoor related to Ranbir Kapoor?

They are not related to each other.

-Where does Boney Kapoor live in Mumbai?

Boney Kapoor has a house in Bandra.

All Images: Courtesy Boney Kapoor/Instagram