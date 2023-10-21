Britney Spears’ net worth and the expensive things she owns

Britney Spears was thrust into the limelight in 1992 with The Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and in 1998, she skyrocketed to stardom when she released “…Baby One More Time” at 16. Since then, she has topped the charts, became a global pop star and garnered significant media attention, particularly for her personal life. However, when a California court placed her in conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008, questions about Britney Spears’ net worth also came into the limelight.

Reports about her net worth and how much Spears actually made started surfacing when she divorced her first husband, Kevin Federline, in 2007 and had to pay a hefty divorce settlement. The speculations became rife when she paid enormous legal fees to be free from the conservatorship. Divorce from her second husband, Sam Asghari, in August 2023 and a newly launched memoir to chronicle her life and story have fanned the fire yet again.

The book, The Woman In Me, reveals some shocking details about Spears’ life and career that have caught widespread attention. From Britney’s finances to details about her relationships, the tell-all book has become the talk of the town. Ahead of its release on 24 October 2023, know more about Britney Spears, her net worth, her journey and more.

What is Britney Spears’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Criminal” singer has a net worth of USD 70 million. In 2021, Forbes pegged the fortune to be about USD 60 million, which was only a slight increase from what she earned the previous year. In fact, in 2002, the publication named her the world’s most powerful celebrity, with an estimated income of USD 40 million from album sales and touring.

Despite a super successful career and sold-out shows, her net worth comes as a shocking surprise considering her status as an international pop sensation and the enormous wealth accumulated by her famous peers like Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson, who have net worths of about USD 160 million and USD 200 million, respectively, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, exorbitant legal fees, long-drawn legal battles, the impact of her conservatorship and divorce settlements amounted to several million dollars and have been a blow to her net worth. Despite working hard and earning a lot, Spears did not have control over her own money and wasn’t allowed to spend it the way she wanted.

Additionally, Forbes says she “stopped doing television commercials in 2015. Spears hasn’t released new music since 2016, and she stopped touring in 2018,” which affected Spears’ net worth.

More about Britney Spears’ career, earnings, conservatorship, divorce and other factors that have affected her net worth

Earnings from music albums and songs

Britney Spears derives major bulk of her fortune from song releases and music album sales. Her debut album, …Baby One More Time, rolled out in 1999, and it (along with the title track) debuted at No. 1 after the music video for the album’s title track became the most requested video on MTV in late 1998, according to the Grammy website. Billboard reports that the song opened at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It rose to the apex position in January 1999 and spent 32 weeks on the chart.

In 2017, Billboard estimated the “Toxic” singer had sold over 150 million records. The report mentions that six Britney Spears albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and she has over 30 hit songs on the Billboard 100, of which four are No. 1 tracks.

According to Women’s Health, Spears’ first two albums became such superhits that she earned around USD 10 million in advance for In The Zone (2003). This was followed by more success with ensuing albums Blackout (2007), Circus (2008), Femme Fatale (2011), Britney Jean (2013), and Glory (2016). The report also cites music sales data firm Nielsen SoundScan, which mentioned Spears as the fourth best-selling artist in the US.

After a silent spell of almost six years, towards the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears released a new single — “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John — in 2022. It debuted at No. 6 on the US Billboard Hot 100 tally and marked her 14th single in the top 10. This was followed by “Mind Your Business” with Will.i.am in 2023, which also brought in some response. Spears has won several accolades and awards, including one Grammy award in 2004.

Britney’s world tours and concerts added to her net worth

With electrifying music and hit songs, Britney Spears became the reigning pop queen in the late 90s and early 2000s — her shows, concerts and world tours pooling in handsome cheques.

By mid-2001, the hardworking “Circus” crooner already had two tours to her credit. However, it was the 2002 Dream Within a Dream tour in support of her third studio album, Britney (2001), that pooled in some hefty bills. Replete with jaw-dropping stunts and special effects, the tour grossed nearly USD 56.8 million, reports New Zealand Herald.

In 2004, Spears began her fourth tour — The Onyx Hotel Tour — in support of In The Zone. According to the New Zealand Herald, despite the tour being a slow burner, Spears managed to earn between USD 150,000 and USD 170,000 each night from merchandise. The tour netted around USD 34 million.

In 2009, The Circus Starring Britney Spears became Spears’ comeback tour and was a major success with over USD 131 million in earnings. Spanning 97 shows, it became her largest-grossing tour and marked her comeback to the stage.

Her most recent Piece Of Me tour netted an estimated USD 54.6 million. These sold-out tours and concerts contributed to Britney Spears’ net worth and catapulted her to the zenith of stardom.

The Las Vegas residency

In the context of her world tours and concerts, Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency deserves a special mention for boosting her net worth.

Between 2013 and 2017, she embarked on her first Las Vegas residency — Britney: Piece of Me — which, the Daily Mail reported, earned her USD 400,000 per night. Women’s Health reports when she exited the residency, Spears had earned about USD 140 million in revenue, with the final performance netting USD 1.1 million. According to Billboard, Britney sold 916,184 tickets for 248 shows.

In 2018, when her deal was renewed, Spears dethroned Celine Dion to become the highest-paid entertainer in Las Vegas with USD 507,000 per night. However, she had to stall the Britney: Domination residency for her father’s health. Had she done it, Spears would have earned almost USD 500,000 per night.

X Factor earnings

Britney Spears spent one year as a judge on Fox’s music reality show X Factor in 2012, along with Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid. She reportedly earned USD 15 million from it — about USD 13 million for judging and the rest as a bonus for performing on the show.

According to The Wrap, Spears hoped to take home USD 20 million, but the amount she settled was also quite high compared to Christina Aguilera’s USD 10 million from the second season of NBC’s The Voice.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that despite being in conservatorship, Spears boosted her net worth quite well.

Movies and shows

Britney Spears has been working from a very young age. She debuted onscreen with The All New Mickey Mouse Clubhouse between 1993 and 1996. The show starred Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera, among others. While her earning is not known, the cult status of the show means it was a sizeable amount.

In 2002, she starred in Crossroads, sharing screen with Zoe Saldana and Kim Cattrall. According to Women’s Health, the film grossed about USD 61 million over a budget of USD 12 million, which must have contributed to Spears’ overall net worth.

Spears has also made special guest appearances in some iconic pop culture shows such as Glee (2009), Will & Grace (1998-2020) and How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014).

Spears and her ex-husband, Federline, had their own TV mini-series, Britney and Kevin Chaotic, in 2005. It is not clear how much she earned from it.

Britney Spears’ memoir

Besides dominating the stage with her music, Britney also has a flair for writing, and her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, is causing quite a stir. From opening up about her tough conservatorship struggle and how her father allegedly mismanaged her entire fortune to having an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake, the tell-all book is a highly awaited read.

While it is not known how much Spears would earn from it, Variety reports the agreement with publisher Simon & Schuster is worth USD 15 million.

In 2001, the “Pretty Girls” singer co-wrote a semi-autobiographical fictional book, A Mother’s Gift, with her mother, Lynne Spears. The details of her earnings from this book are not known, but it helped to plump up her wealth.

Britney Spears has a billion-dollar perfume empire

The American singer has a perfume line, and it is massive. Valued to be about a billion dollars, it started in 2004 when Spears launched her first fragrance, Curious, with Elizabeth Arden. It was priced at USD 39.95, and Spears made about USD 52 million from the deal, reported Hollywood Reporter. The scent became a huge hit, and by 2013, over 500 million bottles were sold.

Another fragrance, Fantasy, was released in 2005 and netted over USD 30 million in the first three weeks following its launch, according to Hollywood Reporter, and since then, Spears has launched almost 28 fragrances. Newsweek quoted her brother Bryan Spears in 2021 when he spoke on As NOT Seen on TV podcast, “Just that alone has done over $100 billion in sales.”

Brand endorsements

Britney’s deals with high-end brands have also added to her net worth. In 2001, she signed an estimated USD 8 million deal to front Pepsi’s ad campaign. In 2011, Spears landed one of the most controversial endorsement deals when she reportedly pocketed USD 500,00 for product placements, such as PlentyOfFish, Makeup For Ever and Sony, in her “Hold It Against Me” music video, reports Parade.

The “Toxic” singer has been the face of Skechers and McDonald’s as well. However, according to Forbes, she hasn’t appeared in a commercial since 2015.

Britney Spears’ real estate portfolio

The “Criminal” star has an impressive real estate resume, and she is no stranger to buying and selling palatial properties. In 2001, she bought a mansion worth USD 2.9 million in Hollywood Hills and sold it to Brittany Murphy two years later for USD 3.8 million.

She, in 2002, purchased a lavish New York City penthouse, which was once owned by Keith Richards, but sold it for USD 4 million in 2004. That year, Spears and Federline splurged on a Malibu home but sold it after their divorce in 2006 and broke even.

A Beverly Hills mansion worth USD 6.8 million arrived in 2007, and the following year, one in Calabasas, California. She sold the latter in 2011 for USD 4.49 million, while the Beverly Hills one was listed in 2020 for USD 6.8 million.

By 2012, Spears shifted to a home in Thousand Oaks, California, but put it on the market for USD 9 million in 2016 after buying another property in the same locality for USD 7.4 million in 2015, reports Parade.

According to TMZ, right after her wedding to Sam Asghari in 2022, Spears spent USD 11.8 million on another Calabasas home. Reportedly, it is very close to the one where Federline lives with their two sons. However, she put it up for sale for under USD 10 million the following year.

Personal life, conservatorship and legal battle

Born Britney Jean Spears on 2 December 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, to Lynn and Jamie Spears, the “Work Bitch” singer has two siblings — younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears and elder brother Bryan.

In 2008, after a series of erratic behaviour and a very public meltdown, a California court-ordered conservatorship under her father and an attorney. This arrangement granted them full control over her finances and personal decisions. However, the attorney resigned later, leaving her father as the sole conservator.

Things started becoming messy when, despite her success and enormous earnings, she did not have any rights over her money, and her father accrued huge gains when the conservatorship was established. At the time, Britney had “only a few million dollars,” says the New Yorker.

According to court documents, in 2018, Britney Spears spent about USD 400,000 on living expenses. Her largest expense was USD 1.1 million as legal and conservator fees. She allegedly told the court that she wasn’t comfortable and was abused in the conservatorship and wanted the arrangement to be terminated.

Two years later, the #FreeBritney movement began to gain ground when alleged reports began to surface that the singer wasn’t being treated well and her father was misusing her finances. A 2021 New York Times article reports Jamie Spears paid himself “about $16,000 per month, plus $2,000 a month for office space rent.” He also took a percentage of his daughter’s deals and negotiated her contracts.

He received almost 2.5 per cent commission for his work on Britney’s Femme Fatale tour and, in 2014, got 1.5 per cent of the gross revenues from her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency. According to TMZ, Britney Spears paid USD 4.2 million between November 2021 and March 2023 to lawyer Mathew Rosengart for taking up the cause of ending her legal guardianship and further proceedings. The conservatorship finally ended in November 2021.

Marriage, divorce settlements and prenups

Britney Spears was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007. However, her mental condition and public behaviour became a major reason for their separation, and after that, she was placed under conservatorship.

According to Parade, Spears pays USD 20,000 every month as child support to Federline and an additional USD 15,000 as monthly expenses for their two sons — Sean Preston and Jayden James. The arrangement changed in 2018, after which he reportedly received a bigger amount, albeit the figure is unknown.

In June 2022, Britney Spears married her “Slumber Party” music video costar and model Sam Asghari at a star-studded ceremony at her Thousand Oaks house. While the guest list had A-list celebrities, her parents, siblings and sons were not present. The couple split after 14 months of marriage, and Asghari had signed an “ironclad” prenup that would protect her fortune.

Negotiations regarding the clauses were underway for a long time, and US Weekly reports that Asghari would receive “USD 1 million per every two years of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years.”

Britney Spears’ car collection

With such success and stardom, it is natural for Britney Spears to have a lavish garage. According to The Sun, her fleet has a Mercedes Benz SLR McLaren worth GBP 420,000 (around USD 508,758). The beast has a V8 engine and can race to approximately 100 kmph in just three seconds.

Another stunning car in her swanky wheels collection is the Jaguar XK Coupe, which costs GBP 100,000 (USD 121,130). The grand luxury tourer is equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 engine and is known for its quick acceleration.

A Mercedes G-Class worth GBP 130,000 (USD 158,028) is also among the many luxury rides in Britney Spears’ collection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Britney Spears successful?

Britney Spears has been a globally acclaimed pop star in the late 90s and early 2000s. She has topped the Billboard charts and has held sold-out world tours and concerts.

-How did Britney Spears get famous?

Britney Spears starred in The All New MickeyMouse Clubhouse between 1993 and 1996 and released her first hit single, “… Baby One More Time” in 1998, which rocketed her to stardom. Ensuing hit albums, tours and concert shows have added to her fame and fortune.