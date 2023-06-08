A BTS exhibition is coming to Hong Kong this June

The BTS Proof Exhibition is making its way to Hong Kong from 16 June to 16 July! The exhibition will feature the members’ lives with videos, photographs, installations (and limited-edition merch). So, expect tickets for this event to be snatched up immediately.

In addition to the exhibition, 11 cinemas in Hong Kong will screen two solo BTS documentaries of J-hope and Suga. With these upcoming BTS-related events, the BTS ARMY is definitely in for a treat!

BTS Proof exhibition in Hong Kong: All the details to know

The exhibition will take place on the sixth floor (Kunsthalle) of K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui. Visitors are only allowed 60 minutes per session anytime between 10 am to 10 pm. Admission tickets cost HKD 198 (INR 2,087.35) (Monday to Thursday) and HKD 248 (INR 2,614.12) (Friday to Sunday and public holidays). Tickets go on sale from 2 June at 10 am via trip.com.

The exhibition title refers to the group’s eponymous anthology album. It promises to allow visitors to relive various historical moments of BTS’s career. Designed by the same team in South Korea, the exhibition features multiple rooms and includes photos, videos, and experiential installations. Grab the chance to purchase limited-edition products including souvenirs that are exclusive to Hong Kong.

Interestingly, the exhibition coincides with the group’s upcoming anniversary on 13 June and ARMY’s birthday on 9 July. Los Angeles is also holding a similar exhibition taking fans through an immersive visual journey. The show first made its way to Seoul last year, followed by Busan and Tokyo.

BTS performed in Hong Kong several times

Since BTS’ debut in 2013, the group’s list of accolades is difficult to summarise. From breaking Guinness World Records, releasing record-breaking tracks, winning global awards, and championing Asian representation in the music scene, they have done it all.

Even though the seven-member band is taking a break from group activities, they have had non-stop releases. These include solo albums, collaborative singles, luxury brand ambassadorships, solo performances, and much more.

It’s not surprising that a BTS exhibition is coming to the city. The Grammy-nominated group performed several times in Hong Kong, including four shows for the BTS Love Yourself World Tour at the AsiaWorld-Expo in 2019.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was also held in Hong Kong until 2018. BTS have made appearances, performed, and won awards. While fans wait for their reunion, the exhibition is an opportunity to see exclusive photographs, videos, and other installations. So, mark your calendar!