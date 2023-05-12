BTS is all set to recount their story in a tell-all book this July

The Korean boy Band, BTS, knows how to stay predominant in the news even when they are on a hiatus. From solo launches to updates about their days in the military, BTS makes sure that the ARMY doesn’t miss them too much. Fans will soon even be able to read a book about them. BTS is all set to tell the exceptional story behind the band’s formation and everything even remotely related to it through a book.

BTS will release their tell-all non-fictional novel in South Korea and the United States. The news was shared by the U.S. publisher, Flatiron Books today on 12 May. Titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, Big Hit Music will be publishing the memoir in South Korea. Here’s everything we know about the book.

Everything we know about Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

The memoir has been written by the journalist, Myeongseok Kang, and the members of the group including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The English translation of the book has been done by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

Release date of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

The release of Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS is slated for 9 July. The book’s original release date was supposed to be 13 June, which earlier made Taylor Swift fans speculate that it was she who was releasing a memoir. However, now that the cat is out of the bag, the BTS ARMY is more than excited to see what’s in store for them.

The significance of the release dates

Both the dates — 9 July and 13 July hold great significance in Taylor’s life. 13 is her lucky number, and she had also highlighted the date, 9 July, in her most recent album announcement. It was natural for Swifties to think that the mystery book is about her. However, these dates hold great significance for BTS members also. 13 July is the day when BTS marked their debut in the music world. 9 July is the day when BTS’ devoted fan base (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth aka the ARMY) was formed. The release of the book — Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will overlap with the 10th anniversary of the fan group.

Other details of the book

The U.S. edition of the BTS book will contain 544 pages. It will include exclusive photographs, anecdotes and the history of the boy band. According to Flatiron, they will first be printing one million copies of the book.

What are the BTS members upto?

While Jungkook and V have not released any solo albums post the hiatus, other members of the band have created history with their solo releases. J-Hope and. Jin have already joined the military, and the others are also expected to join them soon. The band will return from the break in 2025 after everyone has completed their mandatory military service. Apart from this, two BTS solo documentaries will also hit cinemas worldwide this June.

All Images: Courtesy BTS Official/Instagram