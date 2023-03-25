10 celebrities with the most expensive engagement rings

Hollywood stars love to announce their love through a tangible item, so we took a look at the most expensive engagement rings of all time.

Most of the time, the engagement ring is an apparent symbol of love that shows commitment and affection. In some cases, however, celebrities go the extra mile to make the statement known by adorning their loved ones with massive, invaluable stones. Here are 10 celebrities who have owned some of the most expensive engagement rings of all time.

10 Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise had a fairytale proposal on top of the Eiffel Tower in 2005, and the highlight was a timeless 5-carat Edwardian-cut oval diamond ring. Gleamed to be an unusual ring, the stone is set with rose gold accents with a halo and additional rocks in the split shanks.

Price: $1.5 million approx. (INR 12,36,84,000 approx.)

Ciara

The award-winning artist Ciara is the owner of a flawless 16-carat diamond ring placed on her by the Seattle Seahawk quarterback, Russell Wilson. The round, sparkling diamond is flanked by a trapezoid and a pear-shaped diamond on the edges, making the massive ring easily spottable at any event.

Price: $2 million approx (INR 16,49,12,000 approx.)

Blake Lively

Absolute relationship goals, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds began their love story with a minimalistic but absolutely stunning ring. Designed by the celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, the ring features a 12-carat pink oval diamond with a halo of diamonds hidden around the side. The rose gold definitely suits Blake’s elegant style.

Price: $2 million approx. ((INR 16,49,12,000 approx.)

Serena Williams

When the tennis superstar got married, she was serenaded with a jaw-droppingly massive ring. Serena Williams’s beloved internet entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian proposed with a stunning emerald-cut diamond with smaller gems around the corners. The ring stands out at 12 carats.

Price: $2 million approx. ((INR 16,49,12,000 approx.)

Kim Kardashian

When it comes to the American pop culture icons, Kim Kardashian didn’t only receive one iconic engagement ring, but two. When Ye proposed to her in a baseball stadium in 2013, Kim received a 15-carat oval ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The large stone is a Type IIa diamond, one of the most chemically pure diamonds, hence the unbelievable price.

Price: between $2 million and $4 million (INR 16,49,12,000 – INR 32,98,24,000 approx.)

Vanessa Bryant

One of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant tied the knot with Vanessa Bryant with a purple-pink diamond. This 8-carat diamond with its natural hue has increased the market’s demand in purple diamonds for a long time. Moreover, the ring has also increased in value after the legendary basketball player passed away.

Price: $4 million approx.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton was engaged to Paris Latsis in 2005 and the Greek billionaire let her pick her favourite ring from 15 choices. The piece that she picked, still the star of her most expensive collection until date, was a 24-carat ring that only increased in value as time passes.

Price: $5 million approx.

Jennifer Lopez

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited, we jumped with joy. The two lovebirds tied the knot for a second time with an even bigger, bolder ring; an 8.5-carat natural green diamond with two other diamonds on it. While green diamonds are some of the rarest stones, it’s also the Jennifer’s ‘lucky’ colour.

Price: between $5 million to $10 million (INR 41,20,68,500 – INR 82,42,35,000 approx.)

Beyoncé

Jay-Z put a ring on Beyoncé of an impressive 24 carats. The one-of-a-kind engagement ring is another work of art from Lorraine Schwartz, showcasing an emerald-cut diamond with a split shank.

Price: now $6.9 million approx. (then $5 million) (INR 56,86,54,530 approx.)

Mariah Carey

Although Mariah Carey and James Packer parted ways since 2016, their engagement ring still tops the list as the most expensive celebrity engagement ring. The talk-of-the-town ring was a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring designed by the American jewellery designer Wilfredo Rosado. It is a massive, glowing rock that is still mentioned nowadays.

Price: $10 million approx. (INR 82,42,35,000 approx.)

Hero and featured images: Courtesy Sabrianna/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.