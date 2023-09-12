Chris Evans and Alba Baptista: A timeline of their whirlwind romance and marriage

The news of Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans saying “I do” to actress Alba Baptista has sent shockwaves through the Marvel fandom. That’s right – Captain America is officially off the market, and we’re here to spill all the delicious details! From their whirlwind romance timeline to the net worth of Chris Evans’ new wife and their hush-hush wedding, get ready for a wild ride through their love story. Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun one.

A timeline of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s love story

In July 2022, in a witty interview with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, Evans shared his determined pursuit and “laser sharp” focus on finding a life partner, passionately suggesting he was ready to commit. With his recent marriage to Alba Baptista, we can’t help but think — did Evans manifest this beautiful romance?

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista hold hands in NYC; latter follows him and family on Instagram (2022)

Months after his interview (and strong affirmations!) with Shonda, Chris Evans and his new wife, Alba, were first seen holding hands through Central Park, leaving fans wondering how they managed to keep their love under wraps for so long. This marked a significant moment in their budding romance. Alba following Chris and several of his family members on Instagram only added fuel to the fire.

In no time, rumours of the couple’s romance started swirling when insiders spilled the beans that they had been dating for over a year. Their love story was apparently “serious,” and the couple seemed head over heels for each other.

As for how Chris Evans and Alba Baptista initially crossed paths, the details remain shrouded in mystery.

Evans packs on the PDA over social media (2022-2023)

Apart from public appearances, Evans publicly engaged with Baptista on Instagram. It started with the actor responding to Alba’s post about the premiere of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris in Portugal with clapping hands and a heart-eyes emoji.

When it comes to love, Evans doesn’t hold back. In January 2023, Evans further solidified their seriousness with a PDA-filled social media tribute. Then, in February, the Captain America: Civil War actor took to Instagram once again to declare his affection for Alba with a series of PDA-filled pics in honour of Valentine’s Day. And if that didn’t melt your heart, their snapshots of apple-picking, skiing, and viewing the Northern Lights together certainly did the trick.

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️

Chris Evans via Instagram Stories ✨ pic.twitter.com/kixfEDiZWv — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) February 14, 2023

There was even a passionate kiss in a car thrown in for good measure.

Despite their public displays of affection, the couple never officially announced their engagement. But who needs an engagement announcement when you’ve got photos that scream “madly in love”? Plus, the couple’s Instagram activity, including likes and comments on each other’s posts, provided additional breadcrumbs.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista celebrate Halloween together (2022)

On Halloween 2022, fans believed Chris and Alba were together after the former posted a photo featuring two carved jack-o-lanterns. One sported the Cheshire Cat’s grin, and the other featured Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” What caught everyone’s attention was the striking resemblance to Alba Baptista’s mother’s profile picture. This uncanny picture left everyone wondering if it was a subtle nod to their connection.

Evans’ shares goofy videos of Alba; makes their relationship status obvious (2023)

The twosome seemingly went public with their relationship when Evans posted an adorable video of the couple from over the past year. “A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️,” the star wrote alongside the hilarious compilation of the pair spooking each other as they pass through doorways and do laundry.

Towards the end of the clip, the Warrior Nun actress can be heard laughing and yelling “I knew it” after catching on to Evans’ scare tactics.

Chris Evans vía Instagram Stories junto a Alba Baptista 📲💘 “…la introduje a Mario Bros 3”

“(Ella odia este video pero yo lo amo)” pic.twitter.com/XXRm4a0fgl — Chris Evans Chile (@CapitanCevans) February 14, 2023

Commenting on that, a source told US Weekly that he and Baptista were very serious as a couple. “Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” the source said. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight,” the source added.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista exchange vows in September (2023)

Chris Evans, the man who donned the iconic Captain America suit, and Alba Baptista, the talented Luso-Brazilian actress, decided to take the plunge into wedded bliss in a hush-hush ceremony that was as secretive as a Marvel plot twist. The picturesque setting for this union? None other than their cosy Boston-area home in Massachusetts. On September 9 and 10, 2023, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista exchanged vows at a private estate in Cape Cod over the weekend.

The guest list read like a who’s who of the Marvel universe, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner in attendance. Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt was there too. To keep this momentous occasion under wraps, guests were required to sign non-disclosure agreements, and their phones were temporarily forfeited. Commitment at its finest!

What we know about Chris Evans’ wife, Alba Baptista

Now, let’s get to know the woman who captured Captain America’s heart. Alba Baptista, a 26-year-old Portuguese actress, burst onto the Hollywood scene with her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. But there’s more to this talented star than meets the eye.

Born in Lisbon in 1996, Alba boasts a rich heritage of both Portuguese and Brazilian descent, thanks to her parents’ cross-cultural love story. Her mother, a translator, met her Brazilian father while travelling to Rio de Janeiro for work. There’s something about destiny, right?

What truly sets Alba apart is her linguistic prowess. She’s not just a multilingual actress; she’s a polyglot extraordinaire, fluent in Portuguese, English, German, French, and Spanish. Her acting career took off at the age of 16 when she starred in Simão Cayatte’s short film Miami, winning the Best Actress award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné.

Alba’s passion isn’t confined to the silver screen; she’s a humanitarian at heart. In 2018, she dedicated an extensive amount of her time to an orphanage in Cambodia, focusing on education. When she’s not acting or spending time with her heartthrob beau, Alba enjoys travelling, yoga, reading, art, and hanging out with friends. She’s truly a woman of many talents and passions.

POV: you're dating Alba Baptista, a reality only for Chris Evans (luckiest man). ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/QCNzHpzpjI — ღ Chris and Alba Evans Updates. (@albaxchrisnews) July 13, 2023

Alba Baptista’s net worth

Chris Evans’ wife’s net worth currently stands at an impressive USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approx.), a commendable figure for an emerging actress in the industry. While this may pale in comparison to hubby Chris’s staggering $80 million (INR 663 crore approx.) net worth, it’s worth remembering that Alba’s Hollywood journey has only just begun. With her talent and potential, there’s no doubt that Chris Evans’ new wife is on the path to major success.

And they lived happily ever after…

In a revealing interview with People magazine’s Sexiest Man issue, Evans spoke about his desire for a family and a loving relationship, hinting at his serious intentions. He cherished the idea of tradition and ceremony, setting the stage for what was to come.

“That’s absolutely something I want: a wife, kids, and building a family,” Evans said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that—I can’t think of anything better,” he said.

In the end, it’s heartwarming to see how Captain America found his lady love and swiftly swept her off her feet. Chris and Alba, here’s to a lifetime of love and happiness!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who has Alba Baptista dated?

Apart from Chris Evans, Alba Baptista has also dated director Justin Amorim.

– Who is Chris Evans’ wife?

Alba Baptista.

– How long have Chris Evans and Alba Baptista been together?

The couple is rumoured to to have met in 2001 and dated for a little over a year.

– How did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista meet?

There’s no confirmation on how Chris and Alba met, however, they’re rumoured to be dating since 2023

– Who was Chris Evans’ longest relationship?

His longest relationship was with Jessica Biel. It lasted from 2001-2006.

