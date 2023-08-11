Chris Hemsworth net worth: Know what it takes to be a superhero

More popularly known as Thor, Chris Hemsworth has been an indispensable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Australian actor and model has appeared in several movies, but his Marvel stint is the most memorable and remarkable bit of his acting career. Having amassed great wealth, let’s take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s net worth.

Coming from a family of all talented Hemsworth brothers, Chris Hemsworth has always been amongst the top in the popularity chart in Hollywood. Apart from the Marvel movies, he has also appeared in movies like Extraction, Extraction 2, Snow White and the Huntsman, Men In Black: International, Spiderhead and more. Having established himself as an action hero in Hollywood, he has become one of the most bankable names in the industry. Here’s what Chris Hemsworth net worth is, and it is not for the faint-hearted.

Chris Hemsworth net worth

Early life and career

Born in Melbourne, Australia on 11 August 1983, Chris Hemsworth is the middle brother. He started his acting career with Australian TV shows, but his big Hollywood break came through when he starred alongside Matt Damon in Star Trek in 2009. Even though he had a screen time of just five minutes, people took notice of him.

Net worth

According to several reports, Chris Hemsworth has a whopping net worth of USD 130 million (INR 1076 crore approx). As a top league Hollywood actor, he draws one of the biggest cheques in the industry. In 2019, he ranked 24th on the list of 100 highest-paid celebrities by Forbes.

Most expensive things owned by Chris Hemsworth

Real estate

Like all other A-list Hollywood actors, Chris Hemsworth’s net worth comprises of impressive real estate investments. In 2013, he became the proud owner of a USD 4.8 million (INR 39 crore approx.) home in the Point Dume neighborhood in Malibu.

Back home in Australia, he built a mansion for himself in Byron Bay, New South Wales, and spent USD 15 million (INR 124 crore approx.). Today the house is worth USD 30 million (INR 248 crore approx.). Spread over 4 acres of land, the house features a 160-foot rooftop infinity pool, a game room, personal gym and a two-lane bowling alley, among other luxurious amenities. Hemsworth moved to this house with his wife and kids in 2014.



In November 2021, Hemsworth reportedly purchased a 1,300-acre property in northeast Tasmania, with two miles of uninterrupted ocean facade.

Cars

What’s an action hero without a fancy car collection? Among his luxury wheels are an Audi R8 V10, worth over £175,000 (INR 1.8 crore), a Cadillac Escalade worth £75,000 (INR 79 lakh approx). He also owns a high-performance Mercedes C63 AMG, worth over £90,000 (INR 94 lakh) and a Mercedes V250d which costs over £50,000 (INR 52 lakh).

All Images: chrishemsworth/Instagram